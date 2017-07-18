Delta Air Lines: I Continue To See The Company As A Better Pick Than American Airlines

Delta Air Lines (DAL) has seen a significant rise of late, from a price of $44 in April to $55.13 at the time of writing.

The airline industry in general has seen an upturn since April with rival American Airlines (AAL) also having seen a rise in the past few months.

My prior article, “Why I Would Choose Delta Over American Given Higher Oil Prices”, illustrated that Delta showed a far higher cumulative quarterly growth in Free Cash Flow/Operating Expenses, implying that the company is more adept at controlling its cost base while continuing to generate healthy cash flow.

In another recent article, I had written about the case of American Airlines (AAL), which is investing extensively (and taking on significant debt in the process) to upgrade their fleet – which has become necessary due to a significant number of outdated aircraft as part of their portfolio. I had also noted that competitors like Delta Air Lines were taking a more moderate approach to fleet upgrades, and as a result may end up in a more financially healthy position to compete in the marketplace long-term.

In the case of Delta, the company continues to remain strong, having achieved a record $10.8 billion in operating revenue for the June quarter – an increase of $344 million on the prior year. Moreover, operating margin for the third quarter is expected to increase further as fuel costs decrease:

Source: Delta Air Lines - 2017 June Quarterly Profit Guide

On a valuation basis, Delta Air Lines continues to trade at one of the cheapest multiples in the industry in terms of its P/E ratio:

P/E Ratio

PEG Ratio

While the company appears to be “overvalued” in terms of PEG ratio, I wouldn’t place too much stock into this metric. For instance, when compared to American Airlines, both companies saw a decline in net income, with Delta and American declining by 36 and 66 percent respectively from 1Q 2016 to 1Q 2017. Even if American Airlines technically has a lower PEG ratio, I do not see any evidence to suggest that it is set to outstrip Delta in terms of future growth.

In this regard, I am confident on Delta’s future in the airline industry. The company appears to be thriving in a competitive industry, and has not been overly reliant on debt to expand its fleet and operations. All in all, I see Delta as having the capacity to remain financially sound and produce growth despite the volatile nature of this industry.

