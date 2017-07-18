Adding $2 To Amira's Margin Of Safety

The company has been growing by 15% in the past 6 years despite the basmati rice price cycle.

After a 30% spike since my last article I discuss ANFI's fair value and fair market value.

I have analyzed the real value of ANFI's land plots and it is much higher than the PP&E balance sheet value. Detailed analysis provided.

I wrote a detailed article on Amira Nature Foods (NYSE: ANFI) a month ago, so please read it if before watching the below video if you are not familiar with ANFI.

Since then, ANFI's stock price has increased by about 30% and I wanted to give an update about my views on ANFI's fair value and fair market value.

Additionally, I have analyzed the real value of ANFI's land plots, the 20.3 acres in Guargon, South of New Dehli, and 48 acres in Karnal, north of New Dehli. I must say that for the first time I agree with the short attacks that have plagued ANFI in the last few years. The balance sheet values and the real values don't match. However, my calculations show far higher values than those on the balance sheet. Please enjoy the video and I look forward to your comments and insights about ANFI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANFI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.