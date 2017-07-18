A Look Inside 2017's Top-Performing ETF

Tech has been one of this year's top-performing sectors, so it shouldn't be surprising that the year's top-performing fund is tech-focused. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) may not be a household name yet, but its ability to pick the right stocks at the right time this year is about to put it on quite a few radars.

The fund's primary target market segments are ones that have been in vogue all year - robotics, genomics and the cloud. All three areas fit ARK's overall objective of investing in disruptive innovations and technological advancements. Taking a deeper dive into the fund's composition, we can see that it has exposure to most of the biggest emerging technologies.

Consider for a moment some of the applications for some of these technologies on the list:

Perhaps most impressive is how well the company has been able to identify winners this year. The fund's bet on the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) has been its most successful investment, having more than tripled this year. On top of that, all but one of the current top 10 individual holdings is up at least 30% this year. The lone exception? Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which is up "only" 21%.

Despite a relatively underwhelming start (the fund lost 1% from inception through the end of 2016), it has had its coming out party this year, returning a total of 46% for investors. But before you go jumping in to claim your untold riches, keep in mind that this is a volatile product which can drop as fast as it can go up. These are largely emerging technologies that the fund invests in, and how well these innovations translate to the bottom line can fluctuate significantly and take a while to develop. The fund has a P/E ratio of 46, so investors are paying top dollar for these stocks. An expense ratio of 0.75% is also a little on the high side.

But the potential of these companies and technologies is without question. Just remember to buckle up and prepare for what could be a wild ride!