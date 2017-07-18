Wall Street Breakfast: Health Bill Lands In The Emergency Room

Stocks

Netflix shares soared more than 10% AH after the company smashed subscriber targets and said it was spending $6B a year on content. It added 5.2M new customers during the second quarter, with a significant proportion coming from non-U.S. markets. At the end of June, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for the first time also recorded more subs abroad than in the United States - 52.03M vs. 51.92M.

Rearden LLC is going after Disney's (NYSE:DIS) use of a facial-capture technology, potentially threatening the company's ability to profit from the top-grossing movie of 2017. The lawsuit alleges copyright, patent and trademark infringement in the March blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, as well as 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

European earnings roundup: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) -11% premarket after posting a bigger than expected loss in the second quarter, while sentiment also soured after the telecom equipment maker slashed its outlook for 2017. Meanwhile, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) beat expectations in Q2, amid improvements in its eyecare unit Alcon, as the firm said the GOP healthcare bill collapse will not affect its business. NVS +2.7% premarket.

General Motors has extended a shutdown at the Michigan factory that builds the new Chevrolet Bolt electric car as part of a broader effort to get control of bulging inventories of unsold vehicles in the U.S. It hit a 10-year high in June at 105 days supply. The Bolt (NYSE:GM) was the first American electric car to offer more than 200 miles of driving range per charge at a starting price of around $35,000.

Headlines from Tesla... The automaker has added two independent directors to its board: Twenty-First Century Fox's (FOX, FOXA) James Rupert Murdoch and and Johnson Publishing's Linda Johnson Rice. It comes after Elon Musk called Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock price "high based on past and present, but low if you believe in Tesla's future," and another Autopilot drama following a crash in Minnesota.

Toshiba shares jumped almost 20% in Tokyo overnight as investors returned from a public holiday on Monday. The rally comes after a California court postponed a hearing on Western Digital's (NYSE:WDC) attempt to block Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) memory chip business sale. Another boost? David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital just revealed a stake in the struggling conglomerate.

Alibaba is following up on Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) entry into the grocery scene with news of its own: three new Hema supermarkets in Beijing and Shanghai. The stores blend online and offline shopping: Besides various tech features, like smartphone purchases and Alipay (NYSE:BABA) payments, the outlets double as fulfillment hubs, which can deliver goods within 30 minutes.

Latest Brexodus... Citigroup (NYSE:C) is set to pick Frankfurt as its European Union base this week in preparation for when Britain leaves the bloc, according to numerous sources. It would be another shot in the arm for Germany's financial capital, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) among the other firms to outline plans to establish or grow operations there.

PayPal is taking another step into the world of traditional retail banking, striking a deal with Visa (NYSE:V) that enables it to issue debit cards in Europe. The move is expected to appeal in particular to small businesses which carry balances in their PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) account for buying supplies, or for people who do not have a bank account but use PayPal.

As the head of the world's largest asset management firm sees things, ETFs will be playing an ever-increasing role in investor portfolios in ways that the financial world never saw coming. Whether it's getting a toehold in mortgages, developing new hedging strategies or "more utilization across the board in more products," BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) CEO Larry Fink believes growth of the funds could be in its early stages.