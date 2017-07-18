Tableau Software Is On Fire - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/17/17)

|
Includes: CCL, DATA, EXEL, EZU, GRPN, LYG, MGM, NWL
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Exelixis has run up too much.

Buy iShares Eurozone ETF for European exposure.

Cramer likes MGM Resorts despite junket operator warning.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 17.

Bullish Calls

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): The business is better than people think and the stock will get to $5.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): CEO Arnold Donald has made that into a tech company that carries passengers on cruises. It's a buy.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA): It's on fire. Cramer likes the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG): It's a decent spec. For Europe exposure it's best to buy iShares Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL): "Very initially, it was not a good merger in terms of just so much craziness that they had to do to get together; this is Jarden and Newell. I think he's done that. The last quarter was good. I think that's a harbinger of more quarters to come and was not one-off."

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM): Even though there was news of a junket operator warning, Cramer still thinks it's a good buy.

Bearish Call

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): It's a development stage biotech that has moved up already.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here