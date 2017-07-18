Tableau Software Is On Fire - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/17/17)

Exelixis has run up too much.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 17.

Bullish Calls

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): The business is better than people think and the stock will get to $5.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): CEO Arnold Donald has made that into a tech company that carries passengers on cruises. It's a buy.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA): It's on fire. Cramer likes the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG): It's a decent spec. For Europe exposure it's best to buy iShares Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL): "Very initially, it was not a good merger in terms of just so much craziness that they had to do to get together; this is Jarden and Newell. I think he's done that. The last quarter was good. I think that's a harbinger of more quarters to come and was not one-off."

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM): Even though there was news of a junket operator warning, Cramer still thinks it's a good buy.

Bearish Call

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL): It's a development stage biotech that has moved up already.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up