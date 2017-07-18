Bargain REIT Yields 6.5%, 270% Dividend Coverage, Trades At 60% Discount Of Fair Value, High Insider Ownership

The property values suggest that the full value per share of the equity in Ashford Hospitality Prime's hotels is at $24 per share.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) is a luxury hotel REIT which closed recently at $9.85 and pays an annual dividend of 64 cents for a yield of 6.5%. It is one of the segments of the three-part Ashford Hospitality split up, and is managed by Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC), of which AHP owns a significant number of shares.

The last year has been eventful; AHP received a takeover bid last summer from the Weisman Group for $20.25 per share, but rejected it as too low. It also confronted litigation from an activist shareholder group, and ultimately settled by agreeing to various structural management and governance changes as well as changes to the agreement with AINC.

Strategy

In recent months, AHP has enunciated a corporate strategy which will involve concentrating on the luxury segment of the hotel industry. It has reasoned the RevPAR (revenue per available room) has been consistently growing faster in this segment than in other segments. With 13 current hotels, the REIT defined 4 of its existing properties as being "non-core."

Very recently, it announced that it was selling one of these properties (the Plano Marriott) and converting another one (the Courtyard Philadelphia Marriott) to a higher-end brand (the Autograph Collection). AHP also added two new properties (the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek and the Hotel Yountville) in the first half of 2017. It definitely has some premier luxury properties, including the St. Thomas Hyatt Regency and the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C. The latter hotel is AHP's biggest revenue producer and is located a virtual field goal kick from the White House. The Hotel Yountville complements another property it already has in the highly desirable Napa Valley area. Another key part of AHP's strategy is to maintain net debt at a level below 45% of gross asset value. This is a relatively conservative approach to leverage. Taking into account the fact that all of the company's debt is non-recourse, it makes AHP a relatively safe investment.

Performance

AHP has cranked out solid performance during its short life (which has admittedly not included any period during which the economy was in a recession).

RevPAR has increased from $140.20 in 2012 to a TTM level of $216.86, or by some 55% in 5 years.

As described in more detail below, dividends have more than tripled during the same period.

Virtually all metrics increased solidly year over year in the most recent Q1 2017. Q1 2017 AFFO was 46 cents a share ($1.84 annualized), which compares favorably with full-year 2016 AFFO of $1.73. Q1 results did not include the two new properties the REIT has acquired nor the full benefits of a financing which should reduce debt service expense. This year, AHP should beat 2016 results by a comfortable margin.

Dividend History

AHP started paying a 5 cent a quarter dividend in December 2013. This was raised to 10 cents in June 2015 and then to 12 cents in June 2016, with the most recent increase being to 16 cents in April 2017. It has increased its dividend by 220% in less than 4 years.

AHP Dividend History

Conservatively assuming AFFO at the full-year 2016 level of $1.73 a share, AHP has very comfortable dividend coverage of 270%. There is every reason to believe that it will steadily increase its dividends going forward.

High Insider Ownership

AHP has one of the highest levels of insider ownership in the Hotel REIT industry, which stands at 15.9%. This gives management skin in the game and aligns its objectives with those of the company's shareholders.

Valuation

There are two methods for valuing property REITs, and in this case, we have a third available.

Price/AFFO Method: First of all, we can try to assign a multiple to cash flow (which is reasonably represented by AFFO). Conservatively using full-year 2016 AFFO of $1.73, AHP is trading at a ridiculously low price/AFFO multiple of 5.7 times. Given that it has no particular problems with leverage (and, in fact, has very low leverage) and that it has no particular tenant problems or geographical concentration problems, it should be trading at a level of at least 10 times AFFO, which would produce a price of $17.30. Net Asset Value Method: The second approach is to try to value the properties themselves and then back out net debt. This approach is always subject to some degree of subjectivity, but ranges can generally be determined. In its most recent presentation, AHP revealed that its current net debt is 41.8% of total asset value. With debt at $859.6 million and cash at $146.5 million, we get a net debt of $713.1 million. If net debt is 41.8% of gross asset value, then "gross asset value" is at $1.706 billion. Subtracting net debt of $713.1 million and preferred stock of $121.6 million, we get "net asset value" of $871.3 million. Dividing "net asset value" by 36.3 million total diluted (Operating Partnership and corporate) shares, we get $24.00 of net asset value per share - or more than twice the current price. AHP is now trading at a roughly 60% discount to this price. Recent Buyout Offer: Finally, AHP had a buyout offer last summer from the Weisman Group for $20.25 a share. The company's performance has improved since the date of the offer, and there is every reason to believe it would be higher today.

Taking these three methodologies together, we can derive a valuation of between $17 and $23 a share as a reasonable estimate of AHP's value - or between 72% and 133% higher from its recent closing price.

Why Is It So Cheap?

The stock is cheap for several reasons. First of all, there is a tremendous shareholder morale problem growing out of the rejection of the Weisman Group bid. To compound matters, AHP had a large public offering of its shares early this year priced at the level of $12.15 a share (after having rejected a buyout for $20.25 a share last summer). To complete the picture, it repurchased 2.4 million of its own shares last summer for an average price of $13.38 a share.

Secondly, AHP has a frequently criticized management agreement with AINC. The agreement is quite complex and, in connection with the Weisman Group proposal, company management stated that the termination fee "may be materially higher than the $70 million in the buyout proposal" - reflecting an uncertainty which is understandable in light of the convoluted and self-referential features of the agreement. The very fact that management was unable to set forth the level of the termination fee with more precision injects a degree of uncertainty into the valuation, which the market absolutely hates.

Another issue is the company's relationship with its own management. To its credit, management owns a relatively high percentage of AHP equity. But this is largely in the form of shares of the "operating partnership," which is distinct from the entity in which public shareholders hold shares. Once again, the structure adds another layer of complexity. AHP also uses a property manager (Remington) which is owned by insiders on some of its properties. In connection with a lawsuit filed by an activist investor group, there have been some corporate governance reforms as well as some changes to the AINC management agreement. But the entire dispute left a bad taste in investors' mouths.

Investors should note that AHP is now paying only a bit more than 1/3rd of its AFFO out as dividends. A few more nice dividend increases would do wonders for the market reception of the stock.

Risks

The performance of the hotel industry is highly dependent on the state of the U.S. economy. Hotel REITs tend to underperform when the U.S. economy hits a recession, as business and leisure travel tends to decrease. Having said that, the recession risks in the United States are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore, the risks of investing in property REIT companies are currently pretty low.

Airbnb (Private:AIRB) has been a challenge to many hotels. Fortunately, it usually does not compete with luxury hotels. It mainly caters to the budget traveler.

Bottom Line

AHP is just too cheap at this price. With conservative leverage and non-recourse debt, it is relatively unsinkable. Thus, the downside from here is limited. AHP's strategy seems to be a sound one, and the properties it is accumulating are the type with a value that will hold better than others. There is every reason to believe that the REIT will continue to grow its AFFO per share and that the dividend will follow the AFFO up year after year (although at a respectful distance).

In the short term, the financing optimization achieved in the first quarter of this year, together with the new properties, should be a shot in the arm. In the long term, the strategy of concentration on luxury properties should yield better-than-industry-average growth in relevant metrics. AHP's management has a lot of its eggs in the same basket as the shareholders, and with the governance reforms, there are now independent directors keeping an eye on all of the eggs (and counting them as well). If the company can increase its dividend by 15-20 cents per year (this year's increase was 16 cents), it could very reasonably trade near $20 a share two years from now.

===

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.