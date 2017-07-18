Coffee Gold Debacle Points To Deeper Issues For Goldcorp

Goldcorp could rapidly become an unattractive investment if it fails to reform its practices.

In particular, the company's consultation processes and its relationships with indigenous groups are questionable.

The Board's decision points to deeper troubles at Goldcorp in relation to the company's Canadian operations.

The timeline for the Coffee Gold project may now be in jeopardy and costs associated with the project could increase.

The Yukon Environmental Socio-Economic Assessment Board recently decided to stop the assessment of Goldcorp's proposed Coffee Gold project because of the company's failure to properly consult with affected indigenous peoples.

Goldcorp (GG) experienced a significant setback when its proposed Coffee Gold project was delayed based on a failure to sufficiently consult potentially affected indigenous groups. This setback points to deeper issues which could significantly impede the company's future progress in Canada. Investors should steer clear of Goldcorp if it refuses to change the ways that it interacts with indigenous peoples.

Goldcorp's Canadian Operations

Goldcorp is a large gold producer which operates in North, Central, and South America. The company seeks to increase its production, increase its gold reserves, and decrease its operational costs in the near future. Goldcorp currently has Canadian operations in Red Lake, Ontario, James Bay, Quebec, Timmins, Ontario, and Opapamiskan Lake, Ontario. Additionally, Goldcorp currently has several developments in Canada including the Borden project in Ontario, an additional development near Red Lake and the Coffee Gold project in the Yukon.

This article focuses on Goldcorp's Canadian operations and developments for two reasons.

Goldcorp has substantial operations and developmental plans in various Canadian jurisdictions. Canada has a unique constitutional system which provides protection to indigenous rights. There are, of course, indigenous peoples who live throughout the Americas. Canada is distinctive, however, because of its constitutional entrenchment of indigenous rights.

Coffee Gold Project

Goldcorp finalized the acquisition of Kaminak Gold Corp and its Coffee Gold project in July of 2016. The Coffee Gold project, which is located near Dawson City in the Canadian Yukon territory, is a large open-pit mining project with the high-grade gold deposits. In order to reap the rewards associated with this project, Goldcorp must successfully navigate regulatory obstacles. So far, progress has not proceeded smoothly.

Duty to Consult

In Canada, whenever the government contemplates taking an action (such as the issuance of a permit or the approval of a project) that could negatively affect the asserted or established rights of indigenous peoples, it must adequately consult the potentially affected groups. The duty to consult is a common law duty which has been placed on the government rather than on third parties such as project proponents. Nevertheless, some aspects of the consultation process can be delegated by the government to project proponents.

The graph above demonstrates that projects which do not include sufficient consultation are inherently riskier because they are prone to being scuttled by boards, tribunals, or courts.

Yukon Environmental Socio-Economic Assessment Board Decision

On June 14, 2017, it was reported that the Yukon Environmental Socio-Economic Assessment Board had decided to stop its assessment of the Coffee Gold project because Goldcorp had failed to adequately consult with indigenous groups who could be affected by the project.

Investors who understand the duty to consult process may object to the Board's decision, arguing that the government bears the responsibility of consultation rather than the project proponent. This argument is technically correct. It is not enough, however, to be technically correct in this type of situation.

A company such as Goldcorp needs to forge strong relationships with indigenous groups if it wishes to mine in their homelands. Furthermore, when the law of indigenous rights is in a constant state of flux and the duty to consult is applied differently across jurisdictions, companies must err on the side of caution. This means that proactive and effective consultation must be the norm. Goldcorp has failed in this regard.

As the image below demonstrates, the Yukon territory is covered by the traditional territories of various indigenous groups. Simply put, it is not possible to conduct resource extraction in this territory without adequately considering indigenous consultation.

Future Impact of Consultation Failure

If Goldcorp fails to forge strong relationships with indigenous groups through meaningful and proactive consultation, it will likely suffer further setbacks. These setbacks may significantly stall the development of mining projects or could impede mining operations.

Investors should carefully monitor several factors in the future:

Progress made in relation to the Coffee Gold project, including additional consultation; Structural changes made at Goldcorp to ensure that there are no future consultation failures; Indigenous activism, litigation, and direct action against Goldcorp's mining operations.

Conclusion

Goldcorp's future in Canada is imperilled by its failure to forge proper relationships with indigenous groups affected by its operations. The Coffee Gold project debacle may just be the start of Goldcorp's woes.

