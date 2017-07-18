Netflix: A Massive Subscriber Beat With In-Line Revenues?

Netflix (NFLX) reported a massive subscriber beat Monday with global net streaming additions coming in at 5.2MM versus a forecast of 3.2MM by the company last quarter. What I found more interesting, though, was that Netflix was able to achieve this massive beat while still posting in-line revenues. They had guided to $2,755MM and came in at $2,785MM across all segments including DVD. The breakdown of the guidance vs. results is shown in the table below. All values are in millions.

Segment Guidance Results Surprise Domestic Streaming $1499 $1505 +$6 International Streaming $1141 $1161 +$20 DVD $115 $119 +$4 Total $2755 $2785 +$30

So what gives? How come they beat so big on one metric while having minimal impact on their financials. One small detail is that while their overall streaming subscriptions grew by 5.2MM users, their paid subscriptions only grew by 4.68MM. However, even this number fails to account for the difference in revenue beyond one month at best even assuming all the subscriptions were at their lowest tier. Clearly, a lot of these subscribers joined towards the end of the quarter where they were either still on the free trial or had subscribed for a single month at the time of reporting.

Accelerating growth in the Domestic Streaming Segment?

One of the reasons investors are very happy today is because the domestic streaming segment added 1.07MM users in Q2 vs. only 0.16MM last year. At the face of it, this seems to indicate that this segment is far from reaching saturation, which would be considered very bullish for the company. Is this really the case, though?

What I found interesting is the total paid subscriptions in the US came in at 50.32MM, very close to the estimate of 50.23MM. The big beat in this segment is really from subscriptions that are currently in the trial period. Earlier Monday, I wrote an article talking about how Netflix is spending an ever increasing amount of marketing dollars to acquire the incremental subscriber. As of Q1, the overall incremental cost of a new subscriber stood at $54.2 for the entire streaming segment. Now, I would like to point you specifically to what they spent on marketing in the Domestic streaming segment to achieve this beat.

Netflix spent $113.6MM towards marketing in the US in Q2 to attract their 1.07MM incremental subscribers. This comes up to $106.16 for every incremental subscriber! What logical sense does it make to spend so much money to acquire subscribers for a low cost streaming service? Could it be that Netflix knows most of the people following the stock are only looking at the subscriber numbers and wanted to make sure they beat/match their guidance before the quarter was up? If they had spent $100MM more on marketing, I'm sure they would have been able to attract even more subscribers. Would that mean the stock should then be bid up another 5%?

How much churn are we seeing in the domestic segment?

Netflix ended Q1 with 49.38MM domestic paying subs compared to 49.43 total domestic subs at the end of Q4. Let us consider this a starting point and say for the sake of argument that the 49.38MM represents the conversion of all free subscribers at the end of Q4 to paid subscriptions with zero churn. Now in Q1, they had net adds of 1.42MM; however, their Q2 results show that domestic paid subs only stood at 50.32MM. That is a difference of 0.48MM subscribers. Again, for Q3 they are guiding for a further addition of 0.75MM subs after adding 1.07MM subs in Q2, but the paid subscriptions are only expected to grow 1MM to 51.32MM subs. That does seem to indicate some pretty significant churn, does it not? How is Netflix expecting to make a return on the massive amounts of marketing spend if it cannot retain the customers long enough to make it a profitable acquisition?

Conclusion

The market is overly focused on a single metric (subscriber growth) when it comes to Netflix. The problem is that this metric is ripe for manipulation. Investors need to understand that when a company beats on a single metric with no impact to anything else, something looks fishy. While investors are currently happy ignoring the massive cash burn and lack of profits, this cannot last long. Netflix has now become a very good short candidate.

