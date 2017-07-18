RBC Bearings: Great Company, Tough Valuation

RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) long has been an overlooked gem. The $2.5-billion company doesn't get a ton of coverage, but it's embedded as a key supplier to the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets (among others). ROLL might not have the sexiest bull case in the market, but its performance has been spectacular since going public in 2005:

Even after the long run, there's some reason for optimism toward ROLL. The 2015 acquisition of Sargent appears to have been a home run so far. There's room for gross margins to expand over the next few years, as new programs mature and some unutilized capacity is absorbed. Higher defense spending will help and general optimism toward the aerospace industry already has helped ROLL, given that RBC derives 66% of its sales from that market, per the 10-K:

But the good news is overshadowed by a valuation that simply looks too stretched. RBC trades at 32.7x FY17 (ending March) adjusted EPS and ~31x normalized free cash flow. An EV/EBITDA multiple near 17x represents a substantial premium to admittedly imperfect peers. And this isn't a case where ROLL simply always gets that multiple; rather, the increase in ROLL's valuation has sharply outpaced the growth driven by RBC itself. And those multiples seem to price in - at least - the good news coming over the next few years.

A Heckuva Business

As its name suggests, RBC's primary business is making bearings for industrial companies, primarily aerospace and defense manufacturers. (There's also some exposure to mining, O&G, semiconductor, and other verticals.) The Engineered Products segment drove nearly 28% of FY17 sales, with products including hydraulics, fasteners, engines, gears and valves.

The business creates an impressive and valuable moat. Many of the products are specifically designed and built for certain customers - with the process normally taking 3 to 6 years, per the 10-K. The majority of products then have to be certified by the customer or a government agency (commonly the DoD or the FAA). These are crucial parts that require significant expertise in manufacturing and long-developed customer relationships. Those agreements create extremely high switching costs (again, it takes years to be qualified) and very attractive margins (26%+ on an EBITDA basis in FY17).

45% of sales do go through the aftermarket for replacement parts, though that figure has come down from 52% in FY12. And 37% of revenue comes from top 10 customers, which include Boeing (BA), General Electric (GE), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). About a quarter of revenue goes to the U.S. government, most of that through indirect channels.

From a high-level perspective, this looks like an extremely attractive business. There's obviously some cyclicality here, particularly given the dependence on aerospace, along with smaller verticals like energy and general industrial. But there's a nice diversification at the customer level and across channels. Replacement demand appears to be rather steady. Margins are attractive and while there are a number of competitors, none appear to be dominant and switching costs are high. Yet RBC appears to have been able to take some market share itself, notably on the Boeing 787 per the Q4 conference call. And those share gains, along with other factors, seem to be driving some of the recent optimism toward ROLL stock.

Is Enough Growth On The Horizon?

The catch from a fundamental standpoint is that RBC's growth really hasn't been all that impressive for the past few years. The 2015 acquisition of Sargent Aerospace & Defense from Dover (DOV) skews the numbers a bit - but pro forma figures show a disappointing couple of years.

In a presentation at the time of acquisition - March 2015 - RBC cited pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $158 million for calendar 2014. The actual figure for FY17 was a bit over $162 million - less than 3% profit growth over nine quarters. Pro forma revenue declined 4.6% in FY16, per that year's 10-K - in a 53-week year, no less. That was followed by sub-2% pro forma top-line growth in FY17. And in FY17, RBC badly missed a gross margin expansion target of 100 bps; adjusted GM instead rose just 10 bps year-over-year.

As such, pretty much of all of the gains in ROLL since the Sargent acquisition have come from multiple expansion. ROLL traded at $62 the day before the purchase was announced; it gained 21% on the news to hit $75. It then lost nearly 10% of its value over the next ~19 months, dipping below $70 in early November. It's since gained 50%+ on a torrid post-election run - despite three earnings reports that were solid, but hardly spectacular. That run has significantly changed the multiples offered on the stock:

Multiple RBC Standalone @ 3/26/15 Sargent Standalone Pro Forma 3/27/15*** Current EV/EBITDA 11.2x 13.3x* 13.6x 16.8x P/E 21x** N/A 25x 32.7x

* - acquisition multiple pre-synergies

** - plus net cash of nearly $5/share

*** - based on pro forma income statement and balance sheet figures with ROLL at $75+ after post-announcement gains

Even accounting for the optimism toward Sargent - which has been a good deal, but hardly transformative so far in terms of margin profile or revenue growth - ROLL's multiples have expanded significantly. Most of that expansion has come over the past few months, as ROLL has gained 50%+ and its enterprise value has increased over 40%.

Obviously, there's been some multiple expansion in the market as a whole over the past two and a half years, and pretty clearly investors are viewing ROLL as a derivative play on the aerospace sector:

And there are some specific reasons for optimism toward ROLL going forward. Share gains in the 787 are significant, with ROLL's per-plane contribution going to $350K+ from ~$250K, per the Q4 conference call. On the same call, RBC CEO Dr. Michael Hartnett cited "a double-digit rate of expansion" in commercial aircraft over the next three years. Smaller verticals like semiconductors and rebounding mining and O&G should help as well. (O&G took nearly 3% off revenue in Q3, per the Q3 call.) And new programs for aircraft products that began in FY17 should contribute revenue over the next few years.

As such, analysts expect 6.8% revenue growth in each of the next two years, a notable acceleration from recent performance. In the mid-term, the increase in aerospace demand being signaled by Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) should be beneficial. So should increased defense spending under the Trump Administration.

On the margin front, the nature of the model here implies reasonable incremental EBITDA contributions from that revenue growth. Hartnett confirmed in the Q4 Q&A that the company expected gross margin expansion in FY18. And he had argued on the Q3 call that a rebound in industrial demand would help overhead absorption at a few key plants, while the exit of unfavorable legacy Sargent contracts and minor manufacturing changes provide additional benefits. And higher input costs (i.e., steel) generally can be passed through to end customers, either contractually or through market price adjustments.

There's an obvious belief from management that the next 2-3 years should be rather strong for RBC. And that belief seems well-supported. But there are some modest concerns here, particularly after recent performance. Most notably, the margin improvement at Sargent (one key rationale for the acquisition) appears to have been largely completed, per recent commentary. With EBITDA margins already at 26%+, even impressive incremental margins will have trouble moving the needle at ~7% annual growth. Notably, CFO Daniel Bergeron said on the Q3 call that the company thought it could get back to a target of 100 bps in annual gross margin expansion after FY17, adding that the company would give more color after the Q4 report.

Hartnett then said on the Q4 call that margin expansion would continue and in FY18 "won't be half of what we saw in the last 24 months." In other words, margin expansion would accelerate. But adjusted GM, again, barely expanded in FY17 and much of the FY16 pro forma improvement came from getting Sargent margins up. It's not clear whether that statement implies a return to 100 bps+ annual gains. And it sure looks like ROLL needs that type of expansion - at least.

Valuation

From here, ROLL looks largely like an argument about price, barring a thesis based on a secular and/or cyclical decline in aerospace and defense spending. And it's tough to really make that argument well at this point.

Obviously, on a historical basis, ROLL's multiples have expanded sharply. Even substantial growth over the next two years only gets ROLL in line with past multiples. Assuming a target EV/EBITDA of 13x, RBC would need to add roughly $47 million in EBITDA. At 40% incremental margin, that in turn implies $118 million in incremental revenue - about 19% revenue growth. In other words, the current price seems to imply that RBC will have two consecutive stellar years (~9% revenue growth, ~14% EBITDA growth with 100 bps+ margin expansion each year) and maintain a multiple above peers and above its own range.

That seems like a big ask. Looking at earnings and cash flow, the news might be a touch better, particularly because capex a) is generally lower than D&A and b) should be reasonably modest the next 2-3 years, per management commentary. But this still is a stock trading at 25-26x FY19 consensus EPS of $4+. Peer groups are imperfect, as direct competitors tend to be units of larger companies (and don't compete across the entire portfolio). But even in this market, industrials like Timken (TKR), or aerospace plays like AAR (AIR) or BA/EADSY themselves are in the ~20x range on a forward basis, at most.

ROLL might deserve a premium, given some of the incremental margin opportunities in front of it. There's room for additional tuck-in M&A as well, with RBC clearly on the lookout for opportunities and a leverage ratio of ~1.5x net debt to EBITDA leaving capacity for a reasonably-sized deal. But it still seems like the market is pricing in a lot of those opportunities with a several-turn premium on both EPS/FCF and EBITDA - and the relatively big miss to margin targets in FY17 has to raise at least some risk relative to the optimism toward FY18-FY20.

All told, ROLL just looks a bit too expensive at the moment - even if the business itself looks extremely attractive. There's some logic for some multiple expansion ahead of what should be a strong finish to the decade. But I'm not sure there's quite enough logic for what looks like a very generous valuation at the moment.

