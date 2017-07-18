Yes, Vera Bradley Still Is A Short

A decent Q1 report in late May has paused the long decline in VRA shares, which have rebounded ~20% from levels reached before the release.

My short thesis on Vera Bradley (VRA) is pretty simple. First, Vera Bradley's business is declining:

source: author from VRA filings and press releases; EBITDA calculations mine, exclude one-time factors. FY18 numbers at midpoint of company guidance

Second, I don't think Vera Bradley management has any real answer to reverse those declines - and the continuing freefall in mall traffic could easily offset any assortment/marketing improvements, anyhow. And third, Vera Bradley still isn't appropriately priced as a declining business. Multiples of 15x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance plus cash, and 5.3x EV/EBITDA might sound cheap. But they're actually above most retail peers (particularly mall retailers), and both assume that earnings and/or cash flow stabilize in the not-too-distant future, and begin to grow again at some point.

Basically, a short of VRA is a bet that the business will continue to decline. And though the market reacted well to the company's Q1 report on the last day of May, and though VRA re-took $10 earlier this month, I saw no reason to change the company's outlook. Comps are still cratering, management's response remains insufficient, and retail M&A is pretty much nonexistent at this point.

The disclosure of a 5.1% stake in VRA by Point72 Asset Management (Steven A. Cohen's family office) is a surprising, and possibly unwelcome, development. But that aside, the short case for VRA at $9.50 is just as strong as it was six months ago, when the stock traded above $12.

Q1 Earnings

Vera Bradley's Q1 did beat consensus estimates, which helped the stock coming out of the report. But Vera Bradley also benefited from one-time factors - as well as ridiculously low expectations.

On the top line, comparable sales fell a whopping 12.5%. Issues with the company's website had an impact; Vera Bradley had a credit card issue last year and as such has been a bit late with re-launching the platform (which didn't happen until February, the first month of fiscal Q1). But brick-and-mortar comps still fell 7.8% year-over-year. Bear in mind that comparisons have become ridiculously easy: VRA entered FY18 with a four-year -27% comp stack (on a full-year basis). Yet the declines continue.

Indirect (ie, wholesale) revenue continued to plunge, dropping 15.3% year-over-year. It's guided down another 20-25% in Q2, and mid- to high-teens for the full year. Vera Bradley has lost a number of smaller specialty retail accounts, and also is seeing weakness from department store customers like Macy's (M) and Bon-Ton Stores (BONT).

Gross margin wasn't terrible, at 54.8%, though that missed guidance for 55.0-55.5%. Mix and incremental promotions at Vera Bradley outlet stores were cited as the drivers. SG&A beat expectations, though timing of marketing expenses provided a ~$1 million, or ~100 bps help. That aside, SG&A would have hit the bottom of a guided 61.1%-63.3% range.

Those lower expenses, plus a lower-than-expected tax rate, helped VRA beat its guidance for EPS, with a loss of $0.09 beating its guidance of -$0.11 to -$0.14 (and consensus of -$0.13). And full-year guidance was reaffirmed, which might generate some relief given the recent history of overpromising both by Vera Bradley and the space as a whole. But that hardly makes Q1 a good quarter, or anything close to a change in the multi-year trajectory here.

Comps are still declining. Gross margins aren't going to increase, given intense competition and a still reasonably high price point (~$100 for cotton, $200+ for leather). SG&A is going to deleverage if the revenue trajectory doesn't change; it's still guided to increase 250 bps+ as a percentage of revenue for the full year, even with cost savings. Vera Bradley is planning to close 15 stores, which could help margins and EBIT; management said on the Q1 call that the locations were cash flow-negative. But the expense savings and cost closures are one-time answers to a multi-year and continuing problem.

The thesis coming out of Q1 is the same as that going in: as long as comps are declining (and let alone at a 7% clip), earnings are going to do the same. And 15x EPS plus cash is too dear a multiple to pay for a declining business.

Will The Trend Reverse?

Our number one priority for fiscal 2018 is to grow our customer count by driving more traffic into our stores and verabradley.com.

That quote comes from CEO Rob Wallstrom on the Q1 call - and Vera Bradley guidance seems to imply that count will rise. Despite a forecast for negative comps, Direct segment revenues are guided flat to up low single-digits, thanks to new store openings. Vera Bradley appears to be expecting the new digital experience to drive sales, particularly in the back half (when, again, comparisons should be rather easy).

To be honest, I'm skeptical that goal will be achieved. For one, Vera Bradley has missed pretty much all of its goals over the past three years. Secondly, Q1 results, with the -12.5% comp, and Q2 guidance for a low- to mid-single-digit decline, put pressure on full-year guidance. Vera Bradley still is guiding for the same low- to mid-single-digit decline for the full year - which in turn suggests something close to flat, if not positive, comps in the back half.

Management made a similar forecast last year, which didn't come through. And the argument from Vera Bradley that improved marketing will drive higher count seems a bit misguided given early results. The company seems to have abandoned its "daymaker" efforts, aimed to target its weakness among millennials. (I haven't heard that officially, but VRA management hasn't used the term in any of the past three quarters after using it endlessly last year.) The "It's Good To Be A Girl" campaign got rough initial reviews, and a Twitter search for #Itsgoodtobeagirl shows little beyond automated, duplicated reviews and some thank-you's for free stuff.

I admit to not being a Vera Bradley customer, but anecdotally the assortment still appears off, at least judging by social media and online comments. From the company itself, discussion around cotton, in particular, has been mixed: Vera Bradley wanted to diversify away from cotton (see the Q4 FY16 conference call) and flowery prints, and now it's 'core' again and back to 60-70% of the business from sub-50% on a SKU basis at the end of fiscal 2016.

Management has tried to pull pretty much every lever it can over the past few years of declining sales. But the general headwinds from mall traffic and handbag demand are pretty tough to overcome. I don't necessarily think VRA's decline is a management problem - but that's kind of the point. I simply don't see any evidence that a company based on selling handbags in regional malls has any chance to grow its traffic, or grow its sales. And even below $10, from a valuation standpoint, it doesn't necessarily matter. Growing VRA's customer count is not enough to support the current valuation.

Valuation

I've written before that the carnage in retail has changed expectations markedly. Flat comps sound like a good performance in this environment - and they probably are. Similarly, growing customer count at all sounds like an achievement - and I'll grant that it would be, assuming Vera Bradley hits that target this year.

But it's important to remember that on a normalized basis, neither implies any earnings growth. Vera Bradley has cut some costs, and it will close stores which may help margins as well. But zero revenue growth against flattish gross margins and 2-4% SG&A inflation still implies declining earnings.

And VRA isn't priced for declining earnings. It trades at about 15x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance plus cash, and roughly 11-12x its free cash flow. The former multiple is above peers - see GPS and AEO in the 11-12x range - and the latter still implies that free cash flow is stable, while giving no credence to ~$190 million in operating lease commitments post-FY18.

Fundamentally, the valuation here still looks to be $7-8 if the company hits its guidance (10-12x EPS plus cash, 9-10x FCF), assuming that there's another leg down in FY19 (and bear in mind FY18 is a 53-week year, which helps margins). At $9.50, VRA still is pricing in a stabilization of the business. That's after a quarter where comparable-store sales fell 12.5 percent.

I'm still happy to bet against that stabilization. The one key risk might be M&A, or even rumors driven by Point72's stake in the company. I'd be thrilled to know the thesis behind that decision - or what it is that Point72 might know that we don't. Certainly, there's an argument that Michael Kors (KORS) could take a look at VRA after its takeout of Kate Spade, under similar logic.

But I'd add too that it looks from the company's holdings list that VRA is an outlier (ie, not part of a larger bet on mall retail) - and that Point72 has almost 1,000 disclosed positions at this point, with its ~$18 million stake in VRA roughly 0.1% of its total disclosed positions. I'm skeptical that KORS, or anyone else, would be interested in VRA until there's some sign that its decline is slowing, let alone stopping. I don't see that in the numbers so far - and I don't see it coming soon. That's enough to stay short, even below $10.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.