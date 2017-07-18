La-Z-Boy: Q4 Impresses, Broader Concerns Remain

Of course La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted a big fiscal Q4 beat last month. If there's been one constant in the consumer furniture space the past few years, it's been that none of the retailers have been consistent, and they tend to zig precisely when they're most expected to zag. Bassett Furniture (NASDAQ:BSET) saw roaring comps stall out, tanking the stock, and has gained 70% just since the US presidential election. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) alternately has looked like a screaming buy and a screaming short over the past 2-3 years. RH has sent its shareholders on a roller-coaster ride ($105 to $24 to $68 in less than two years). Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) has tripled in a little over two years despite two 20%+ plunges in the last eighteen months.

The sector as a whole has been choppy for most of the recovery, and that needs to be kept in mind when looking at La-Z-Boy's Q4 results. I admittedly was bearish on the stock at $27 before the report, and I see the quarter as constructive for valuation going forward. But I don't see quite enough to turn bullish on LZB, nor do I see the concerns heading into the quarter as being completely assuaged.

A Good Quarter, But A Questionable Year

A 1% decline in revenue year over year doesn't look all that impressive for La-Z-Boy, but Q4 also compared against a 14-week quarter the year before. Backing out that impact, revenue jumped 6.3%.

Top line strength looks reasonably broad-based. Excluding the extra week, Upholstery segment revenue increased 4%+, Casegoods (long a source of trouble for LZB and the space as a whole) 6%, and retail almost 16%. The Retail gains came from new and acquired stores: comps were down 8.2% against a very tough 13% compare, implying a decent ~3.7% two-year stack.

Those are solid numbers, particularly in the context of YTD performance. Though LZB had held up heading into the report (the stock was actually up from its year-prior levels), the first three earnings reports of FY17 all sent the stock down (including a Q2 pre-announcement). Consolidated revenue, excluding sales added through acquisitions, fell nearly 4% through the first nine months of FY17. And where the risk to LZB seemed to lie was in the fact that marketing spending had risen, yet traffic declines continued to pressure sales.

It leaves what seems like a very common question of late for a retail furniture stock: is the quarter a blip or the beginning of a trend? Same-store written sales did rise 2.4% in the quarter, on top of a 2.2% increase the year before. But on a full-year basis, the news looks far grimmer. Total revenue grew less than 2%, excluding the 53rd week last year. On the same basis, Upholstery and Casegoods were both flat, despite an easy comparison for the latter business. Retail same-store sales, per numbers from the 10-K, still fell some 5%. Management had attributed some weakness to "cannibalization" of existing stores by new stores, but that impact was guided to only about a point on the Q3 call.

Obviously, Q4 was the best quarter of FY17 for La-Z-Boy. But the longer-term concerns about traffic, revenue, and margins still persist.

Looking Forward

It certainly doesn't sound like the traffic issues have abated at all. On the Q4 conference call, CEO Kurt Darrow cited increased traffic to the company's digital properties, but said in the Q&A that in-store traffic was down - a trend he also ascribed to the industry as a whole. In Darrow's formulation, the lower traffic is due to more online research. Conversion rates are up, so the theory is that consumers are doing more "work" at home and entering the store more likely to know what they want, and to buy it.

It's a theory that makes some sense, and it's possible that La-Z-Boy's improved digital presence will help on that front. But the theory really doesn't explain away what looks like a rough FY17 for the retail business. Comps are down, and EBIT margins dropped to 4.3% from 6.4% the year before. When asked on the Q4 call about an improvement in margins in that segment, Darrow gave a mixed answer, citing continued increases in marketing spend and the trade-off between driving sales and protecting margins.

It might not seem like the success of the Retail segment is all that material to LZB going forward. It's the Upholstery business that drove ~84% of segment-level EBIT in FY17; Casegoods contributed 5%, and Retail the other ~11% or so. But the leverage in Retail is such that it can create real earnings growth as it shifts from being a low-margin conduit for the wholesale businesses to a reasonably-sized profit center of its own. (That's exactly what has led BSET under $5 coming out of the financial crisis to ~$38 at the moment.) And with La-Z-Boy continuing to buy stores and build new ones, the leverage at the segment level is only increasing, for better or for worse.

And in the other two businesses, margin expansion, in particular, may be tougher to come by. Upholstery segment EBIT margins are at a post-crisis high, but Darrow admitted that the "low-hanging fruit" from an ERP implementation and other initiatives had been captured. Overall, casegoods demand is still weak, and at ~5% of the segment-level total, that business isn't moving the needle.

The strategy from LZB management over the past few years has been to increase its retail exposure and thus capture all of the profitability from sales made through those stores. That's the essence of the 4-4-5 plan (400 stores at $4 million/store/year in 5 years) announced in 2013. But high real estate prices led Darrow to make his strongest comments yet in walking back expectations, particularly on the "400 store" aspect.

All told, LZB seems increasingly dependent on jump-starting retail revenue growth. That will both drive wholesale improvements (and operating margin leverage of that growth) and allow the benefits of the recent acquisition spend to flow through. If same-store sales, in particular, don't pick up, margin expansion looks difficult to achieve. And if margins don't expand, profits won't either.

Valuation

To be fair, at $31, LZB isn't exactly pricing in explosive growth. The stock trades at under 17x EPS plus cash, against ~18x+ for both ETH and HOFT, and ~22x for BSET (all on an enterprise basis as well). FCF multiples are a little higher, based on two-year capex averages for FY17 and FY18, but on that basis, LZB still is pricing in mid-single digit annual growth over the mid-term, depending on discount and terminal rates used.

And there is a case for LZB over its peers, particularly given YTD underperformance:

LZB data by YCharts

LZB has the lowest multiple (along with Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT)). Its Upholstery margins, in particular, are well above those of Ethan Allen. Management talked up the new duo product - a recliner that looks and feels like a nicer, stationary piece - and that could help results in Q2 and Q3. And if the Q4 numbers are a sign of a somewhat delayed response to early-year marketing spend, that in turn bodes well for FY18 sales growth.

There is a bull case here, particularly for investors who believe that cyclicals still have some room to run in this market. But - and I may be too stubborn here - I'm not quite ready to reverse field based on a single quarter. The disconnect between higher marketing spend and lower comps remains a concern. Q4 numbers were good, but not spectacular. And margins simply aren't going to move much, if at all, next year unless Q4 is the beginning of a trend and not simply better in the context of a weak Q1-Q3. For now, Q4 simply looks like a step in the right direction. And at $31, that's not quite enough to turn bullish.