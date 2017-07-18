Even Annaly Capital Management Is Selling Their Shares

Some of the preferred shares remain attractive for investing. I’m only bearish on the common stock.

My recent work suggested shorting NLY as part of a pair trade because the valuation was so high.

Management identifies their book value and earnings for the quarter. This offering helps them grow book value per share.

It looks like Annaly Capital Management agreed with a recent article. The stock was a great choice for selling. The company will sell 60 to 69 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) seems to have agreed with my most recent piece. I argued shares of Annaly Capital Management were about to get clobbered. The share price was simply too high relative to book value and the net interest spread available on new investments simply isn’t high enough to justify trading most mortgage REITs a material premium to book value.

Not In the Book Value Business? Might Want to Tell Management.

One of the ironic criticisms of the piece was that the company isn’t in the book value business. This move to issue new shares at a significant premium to book value completely refutes that argument. It isn’t just me starting analysis by using book value, it is the same way management is evaluating their company.

That theory didn’t turn out so well.

Earnings and book value figures in this article will be estimates, but they are management’s estimates rather than mine.

Book Value

Book value for the end of Q2 2017 was $11.19.

Perfect Timing

I can’t complain about management’s decision at all. Share prices were higher before they went ex-dividend, but issuing before the ex-dividend date would’ve required paying out dividends on the new shares as well. Adjusting for the ex-dividend date, NLY is still near the highest value they’ve seen in quite a few years.

Well, at least they were trading at those valuations before the announcement. Shares are falling in the after-hours market as investors digest the reality that even large mortgage REITs are completely capable of issuing new equity and putting it to work for shareholders.

The Right Call

This is the right decision for management because it allows them to capitalize on the premium to book value by issuing new shares and growing equity per share.

Care to guess how NLY is producing net interest income and paying dividends? They take their equity and leverage it into a portfolio of MBS and then hedge the portfolio to the level they find appropriate. Since these positions are valued at roughly the same cost as a replacement position, each new dollar of equity should produce a similar amount of net interest income as the prior dollars of equity.

These offerings drive book value higher but tend to send share prices lower as investors realize the company can easily capitalize on the premium. This is like share buybacks, except companies are vastly more interested in issuing new equity.

Dividend Implications

For net interest income, this is actually a positive factor.

On the other hand, if a mortgage REIT figured they would need to cut within the next year and had a solid premium to book value, it would be wise to issue as much as possible prior to the cut to capitalize on the premium.

Earnings

With the offering, NLY provided their earnings and book value for the end of the second quarter. Core EPS was $.23. The more useful value is Core EPS excluding PAA (premium amortization adjustment), which is $.30. That falls in line with my expectations for Core EPS excluding PAA.

In future periods I think there could be some pressure from the relatively flat curve and the growth in interest expense.

Recent Idea

On Wednesday, 07/12/2017, I published an idea for subscribers (subscription required) suggesting a pair trade of buying Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and shorting Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The portfolios don’t match up well, yet they have very rarely seen a difference in price-to-book ratios remotely this large in the last few years. Both are strong mREITs with intelligent management. Regardless, the price for NLY was too high and fueled the efforts to find a viable pair trade option.

In the article I said:

“ In my view, the high valuation of NLY makes it an interesting shorting target. However, investors should be wary about shorting mortgage REITs without a very clear catalyst on the horizon or a solid hedge. In my view, CMO is an acceptable hedge even though there are material differences in the asset portfolio.”

A Couple Extra Facts

The offering is for 60 million shares. The price is not yet finalized. The underwriter’s allotment is for 9 million additional shares. More information is in the prospectus.

Conclusion

Annaly Capital Management is issuing new equity because they recognized the premium to book value created a very attractive opportunity. Their view on selling shares of Annaly Capital Management coincides nicely with my prior suggestion that investors should sell the shares. I remain bearish as the common stock of NLY because it still trades well above book value (as estimated by management) and the offering price has not been finalized.

It isn’t all bad though. There was a nice opportunity lately in the preferred shares of Annaly Capital Management. I missed those shares on their prior dip, but was able to catch some of them on the most recent dip. I’ll have an article out on the opportunity there soon. Suffice it said, around $25.40, I think there is a decent opportunity for NLY-D. There is some call risk on the horizon, but I can deal with that risk given the dividend accrual. I wouldn’t be too comfortable with that NLY-A though. Be extra wary there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. I actively trade in the preferred shares and baby bonds in this sector to take advantage of market failures. I may buy or sell any preferred share or baby bond at any time.