Smart Beta Over Generations: Size

Size may be one of the most controversial sources of excess return, and this article seeks to illustrate how best to capture the size premia historically.

As the average active manager continues to lag their benchmark when adjusted for fees, dollars continue to gravitate towards lower-cost passive strategies. This passive shift has given rise to the smart beta phenomenon. By using alternative index construction rules, smart beta seeks to capture structural alpha missed by traditional capitalization-weighted indices.

The problem for investors, however, is that in this great land rush for passive fees, there have been a very wide assortment of new funds and strategies offered to investors. Most of these funds offer a limited backtest, showing that the strategy would have previously beat a cap-weighted index. Investors must question whether the factors that drove this outperformance would prove sustainable over longer-time periods.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have offered five factor tilts that can be readily captured by buy-and-hold investors through low cost funds. In the articles, I usually show a 20+ year history of the underlying index versus the S&P 500. While this is a longer backtest than many of the new funds offered in their literature, it still covers just 2-3 business cycles.

In this series, I am going to lay out for Seeking Alpha readers the longest datasets I have available on my five key factor tilts. By providing datasets that all extend past half a century, I hope to show that these particular factor tilts can stand the test of time and consistently capture structural alpha over long time intervals.

For the purposes of this series, most of my long time series data is going to come from information collected by Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. Along with Chicago professor and Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama, the pair created the Fama-French Three-Factor Model, which posited that market returns could be better described by including two factors - size and value - that had delivered historical outperformance. For the first two articles in this series, I will expound on the size and value anomalies, and offer low-cost avenues for Seeking Alpha readers to gain exposure to these factors.

The table below shows the returns of the U.S. equity market by capitalization level decile. In this dataset stretching back to 1926, the annualized returns of these market cohorts seem strongly correlated with size. The smallest cohort generated the largest returns, and the largest cohort generated the weakest returns.

Size might be the most controversial of the five factors I will discuss in this series. Criticisms of the size factor abound. Thoughtful researchers have concluded that the size premium is not robust, largely disappearing after its unveiling in early 1980s. By shortening the longer dataset to just the period from 1981, the relationship appears to flip. The two smallest size cohorts produced the weakest returns, and while the largest cohort produced the third weakest returns, the other above average sized companies outperformed.

Has the size effect vanished, or is there another explanation? I believe that there is another variable that needs to be overlaid with size. The table below shows the annualized returns of the U.S. equity market subdivided into 25 portfolios based on size and trailing volatility.

While small caps lagged over this period from 1981, the lowest volatility small caps produced the highest returns of any of these portfolios, a stunning 17.27% per year. The trouble for small caps came in the highest variance cohort, which produced meaningfully negative returns at -6.84% per year. While the three lowest volatility smallest capitalization portfolios all produced market beating returns, the highest and second highest variance smallest capitalization portfolios lagged.

This outperformance by low volatility small caps echoes my arguments for the S&P 600 Small Cap Index (IJR) over the more widely followed Russell 2000 (IWM). The Russell 2000 has modestly lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past nearly quarter-century, but the S&P 600 Small Cap Index has outperformed, besting the large cap benchmark by 1.35% per annum. It is no wonder that some market participants believe the size premia has faded; however, those naysayers may simply be seeking to capture the size premia ineffectively.

The S&P 600 Small Cap Index's inclusion rules that include profitability likely leads to a qualitative uplift versus the Russell 2000. To be included in the S&P 600, companies had to post positive returns last quarter and cumulatively positive returns over the last four quarters. This inclusion rule likely excludes some of the more volatile small cap stocks. Missing those negative returning high-risk small-cap stocks may boost the S&P 600's performance relative to the Russell 2000. Sometimes outperforming is simply avoiding parts of the market that structurally underperform.

The S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility Index has generated even greater outperformance than its broader index in a dataset dating to 1995. The index includes the 120 constituents of the S&P 600 with the lowest realized volatility over the past 1 year, rebalanced quarterly. The index, which is replicated by the PowerShares S&P SmallCap Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (XSLV), has outperformed the broader small cap index by 273 bps per year and trounced the S&P 500 by 460 bps per annum.

Others have contended that the small cap premium is found only in microcap stocks with limited liquidity, making it easy to discover through statistical research, but difficult to implement in practice. The S&P 600 constituents have an average market capitalization of $1.8B - they are sufficiently liquid. The 120 constituents in the low volatility version have an average market capitalization of $1.9B.

Running a correlation of the French data with the S&P 600 Low Volatility Index should help us understand where on the size and low volatility distribution XSLV stands.

The ETF that I have used for the small cap low volatility proxy fits somewhere between the second and third smallest cohort and the lowest and second lowest variance. Not surprisingly, it is the least correlated to the largest, high beta stocks. Perhaps modestly surprising, it also has relatively low correlation with the smallest high beta stocks - that ugly segment of the market that has been dragging down returns for small caps.

Size is not dead. You just need to supplement size with low volatility, or at least some sort of qualitative sort. This makes intuitive sense to me. Some small capitalization stocks have small market caps because the market is pricing in financial distress. By excluding the highest beta cohort of the market, you are likely missing some of these underperforming companies. Capturing outperformance in small caps can be as simple as picking the S&P 600 as a benchmark over the Russell 2000. For those willing to take a more concentrated portfolio, low volatility small caps have generated outperformance dating back to July 1963. How's that for a long-run view of the size premia?

Low volatility small caps have generated scintillating returns dating back to the days of President Kennedy. The highest volatility small caps have generated negative returns. As those returns became more negative after 1981, they managed to drag down the broader small cap universe. I hope this article provides a blueprint for Seeking Alpha readers to think about capturing the size premia over future periods.

