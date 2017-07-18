This 11.24% Yielding REIT Is Worthy Of Consideration

Cominar is beaten down to absurd levels and we think here is where you jump in to lock a 11.24% yield.

Note: All amounts disclosed in Canadian Dollars unless specified otherwise.

Cominar (OTC:CMLEF) is a large diversified Canadian REIT that owns properties predominantly in the province of Quebec.

While the lack of exposure to Alberta protected it during the oil downturn, a series of missteps in 2016 got it into a lot of trouble. First, Cominar decided to go on a share buyback spree in early 2016 as it felt its stock was undervalued. It also stopped the dividend reinvestment program (NYSEARCA:DRIP) as it did not want to dilute existing shareholder value by issuing units below NAV. Sounds good so far. But what Cominar did not count on was the rating agency DBRS not being too impressed by the rate at which Cominar was reducing its debt. To avoid the downgrade Cominar did a full 180 degree turn. They issued stock after having recently bought it back at a higher price. They restarted the DRIP and sold many properties in a hurry reducing their funds from operations (FFO). All this as they still struggled to fill the vacated Target (TGT) spaces. The falling dividend coverage and wishy-washy management commentary did not go well with the investors.

The last 5 years have produced a negative return in spite of big dividends.

Source: Stockcharts

But the stars have been aligning for Cominar despite poor management decisions.

1) The Quebec economy firing on all cylinders.

Quebec gained 28,300 jobs last month, 62% of the total jobs added in Canada. That is a stunning number and the unemployment rate is now at an all time low in Quebec. To put this in perspective, Quebec employment gain last month adjusted for its population would be the equivalent of USA adding over 1 million jobs in 1 month! This will trickle into the REIT market in Quebec and will be seen in higher rents. Already the industrial portfolio is seeing big jumps, as seen the Q1-2017 where Cominar noted that rents on renewals increased 4.1%. With 75% of its portfolio in Quebec, this is the prime driver for future growth.

2) Refinancing still providing juice.

In spite of the Bank of Canada's rate hike, mortgages rates remain near historic lows. Current mortgages are obtainable at 1.25%-1.50% lower rates to Cominar's 2017 maturities.

Source: Q1-2017 Cominar results

Refinancings coming up will continue to lower interest costs and add to FFO.

3) The NAV discount is too wide.

Cominar follows IFRS and estimates its own NAV on a quarterly basis. The current NAV is around $20.25 as of Q1-2017. At the current trading price, Cominar is trading at a 1.3% cap rate discount to NAV.

Plenty of Canadian pension funds would be interested in locking this portfolio up based on the highly discounted cap-rate to private market values.

4) The NOI improvement in 2018 is going to be sufficient to cover dividends.

Cominar has leased a lot of its remaining vacant space and the tenants are scheduled to move in over the next 12 months. Combination of improving rents & falling interest costs will push its FFO well over $1.65 a share and Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) to over its dividend of $1.44. It should be noted that even in 2017, its FFO will cover the dividend, however its AFFO will be lower than the dividend.

Conclusion:

The current value in Cominar is deep enough to warrant a decent sized position. Those that wait for several quarters of adequate dividend coverage to signal a buy will likely miss out on the bottom in prices. Even a dividend cut (which the management has explicitly said will not happen) would not scare us as the value here is pretty deep and the fundamentals are aligning very nicely. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," I would rate Cominar an 8 and it is now our largest position.

