Duke Energy: Buy The Dividend Increase

I last wrote about Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) on February 21st. Although it had a big write down due to the sale of its Latin American operations, I thought its general prospects were good. I thought that DUK had solid support for its dividend and could easily grow that dividend going forward. Going forward the coal ash cleanup concerned me. I also wanted to see positive revenue in the next quarter with EPS both growing and in line with management guidance.

What new information do we have now?

First I will look at the presentation issued for the earnings conference call from February.

This first slide addresses my concern on earnings. I am glad to see that they are on track to achieve management’s guidance for 2017 with these numbers from the first quarter. Whether or not EPS grew seems to be a mixed bag. The As Reported EPS grew by a penny, but the Adjusted EPS was down 9 cents. I will need more detail on why that second number declined before I am okay with the EPS results.

This slide gives more detail on what happened with the Adjusted EPS number. I am happy to see that if the results are adjusted for “normal” weather, the EPS increased. It seems earnings took a 14 cent hit due to winter being warmer than normal. I also see that sale of the Latin American operations resulted in a 17 cent hit to earnings (which isn’t counted in the adjusted number from what I can see). I also see that earnings took a 2 cent hit due to issuing more shares (to buy Piedmont I would assume).

Given the additional details, I am okay with the EPS performance of DUK. I would like it better if guidance was revised upwards as the current guidance is at best for a flat year. That isn’t horrible given the profit loss of selling the Latin American operations, which I think eliminates enough headaches to be worth it.

I much prefer to invest in a company that is growing. The slide above shows how sales and customers grew over the last 12 months. More customers are a good thing and are needed to off-set the decline in per customer usage the trend in increased efficiency creates. I particularly like that the permits for new home construction are up 10% on average in DUK’s service area. On the commercial front declining vacancies and increasing office supply is also a recipe for growing sales. While this isn’t entirely new data, it is good news that these growth trends are continuing.

This last slide gives me data to determine what parameters to use in my DDM calculation below. Predicting 4-6% EPS growth till 2021 provides solid support for dividend growth targeted at 4-6% as well. I like that management calls this projection of dividend growth a commitment.

Next up on the good news front, at least for dividend growth investors, is that just today DUK announced an increase in the dividend payment from $0.855 to $0.89 per share per quarter. This 4.1% increase in the dividend is more than the 3% increase I previously used in my DDM calculations.

Since I was also concerned about how the coal ash issue was developing I did take note that the insurance companies made a filing claiming that DUK knew about the problems with the way they were handling the ash, so the insurance companies don’t have to pay. DUK’s position in the case is that its actions were reasonable given the laws, regulations, and common practice at the time. The insurance companies have now staked out the position that DUK’s actions were not reasonable given what the company actually knew about ground water contamination resulting from the use of unlined pits to store coal ash. The complex case won’t come to trial for another two years or so. DUK is on the hook for the cleanup of these ash ponds and remedial action to fix ground water issues. Even if DUK wins, I don’t see where the insurance companies will pick up more than 20% or so of the costs, so while losing the case could hurt, I don’t see it as putting the company in serious jeopardy. Looking at the time frame covered and the arguments made I suspect that the insurance companies will have to make some payment, but I don’t think DUK will get everything they want either.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%. Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List(which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that has 12 years (the latest increase reported today makes 13) of dividend increases. I will use the dividend reported today, $3.56 annually, as the dividend amount for the calculation. Management has made a commitment to growth the dividend between 4% and 6% a year till 2012, and the latest dividend increase is 4.1%. Using the average between the middle of the guidance and the latest rate of increase I will use 4.5% as the dividend growth rate. Given that the current yield is around 4%, I will use 2% as the terminal dividend growth rate.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $92.29. Because earnings are not increasing nor are revenues (in part because of the sale of the Latin American operations), I want an additional 10% discount when setting my buy price. That gives me a buy price of anything below $84. DUK is currently trading just under that at this time.

Can options help?

Given how close the market price is to my buy price, options can potentially go a long way to improving how good a deal one gets on buying the stock.

I like the August monthly expiration date. The $85 strike price call contract is of interest. Writing that contract in a buy-write action has a good chance of getting the shares called away, since the Delta is 0.40. But you would get a profit of around $1.65 per share on a contract lasting 32 days. Especially with the dividend increase announcement, don’t write this call contract unless you are willing to see the shares called away.

On the other hand, writing a put contract with a strike price of $82.50 should get an investor more than $0.90 per share. The -0.33 Delta on this contract means that you have a 1 in 3 chance of getting the shares. However, again because of the dividend increase announcement, I expect the share price to go up. The premium received is more than the dividend for the same period, so it could be worth it if an investor has already decided they like the yield of DUK.

What to watch for going forward?

At this point revenues and earnings are still an issue that requires close attention. I’d really like to see some year over year growth in the EPS, not just in the number that is weather normalized. I still think the coal ash issue requires attention, but given how far away the actual trial date is, it will be okay if nothing new happens on this issue for a couple of quarters.

Conclusion

DUK continues to improve its performance now that it has gotten rid of the problematic Latin American operations. I am very happy to see a good increase in the dividend, larger than I expected. Going forward DUK looks well positioned to provide dividend growth investors with a steady dividend payment that grows at a reasonable rate.

