How Does The Bank Of Canada's Rate Hike Stack Up Globally?

Kurt compares and contrasts the Bank of Canada's latest move against the recent actions and comments of other central banks around the world.

The Bank of Canada's decision to increase interest rates for the first time in seven years marks an abrupt shift in its stance from one concerned about household debt and trade risks to one that is much more confident about sustained economic expansion.

But the move to raise its key lending rate to 0.75% from 0.5% also takes place against a global backdrop of more hawkish central banks and is consistent with efforts to remove emergency stimulus necessary to keep economic growth afloat following the Great Recession.

Here, we compare and contrast some of the factors that went into the Bank of Canada's move with the actions and comments of other central banks in recent weeks.

Similarities

The synchronized and sustained economic expansion taking place globally is also evident in Canada, where growth has been above potential and output gaps are closing. In fact, Canada's output gap is expected to close around the end of the year, according to the country's central bank, which is much faster than previously expected. Like elsewhere, inflation remains well below target in Canada and wage growth is subdued, but inflation weakness is seen as transitory, the Bank of Canada said. The Bank of Canada is focused on financial stability as much as its global counterparts. By increasing interest rates, it has an eye toward mitigating potential vulnerabilities in the financial economy, namely housing and household indebtedness.

Differences

The Bank of Canada is comparatively much more concerned about risks from global forces, namely U.S. trade policy and oil prices, but made the move based on its view that these risks have lessened over the past month. One of the interesting features of Canada's monetary policy report is that it starts with global economic conditions before saying anything about Canada. The Bank of Canada is much more vigilant to the effects of higher interest rates on highly indebted households and red-hot housing markets. Unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, there is little forward guidance coming from the Bank of Canada about the future rate path. At most, comments made by Governor Stephen Poloz have only implied considerable patience in normalizing monetary policy going forward.

We tend to agree that the Bank of Canada is in no rush to push rates higher given the country's low level of inflation, but do think another 25 basis point increase to its key lending rate is a real possibility before the end of the year.

