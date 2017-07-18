Hovnanian At Risk

Hovnanian in particular may experience elevated turbulence and the company's future is far from certain.

Homebuilders have surged in the last seven months, but headwinds are rising.

Following my article last year that homebuilders were significantly undervalued, I pointed out in last week's article that valuations have run up significantly recently, and further explained that interest rate rises may create headwinds for the homebuilding industry in the coming year as higher interest rates negatively impact new home sales.

Just like higher interest rates increase the monthly mortgage payment for potential homebuyers, they also increase the cost of debt capital for companies. This is true whether a company has issued floating rate or fixed rate debt, because even if a company has issued only fixed rate debt, its interest expense will likely rise as it rolls over any maturing debt by issuing new debt.

Before we move on, it is important to point out that homebuilders generally have high debt-to-asset ratios as the following graph illustrates:

Having said that, however, one company in particular is evidently more levered than the rest of the industry: Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV). As the graph above illustrates, Hovnanian's total debt-to-asset ratio has trended above its peers throughout the last decade. This was not as alarming in a decreasing and low federal funds rate environment, but times are a changin'.

Further, even though home prices have consistently increased in the last five years (as indicated by the green line below), the company's gross profit margin (yellow line) and net profit margin (red line, appropriately) have not followed suit. In fact, the company's profit margin has trended near zero percent for some time, primarily due to an industrywide lack of skilled labor pressuring gross margins.

This has created a situation where Hovnanian's financial health is significantly more sensitive to changes in interest rates than those of its competitors.

The company's debt maturity schedule is included in the latest SEC Form 10-K filing.

The schedule above shows that even if the company can continue to make its payments on time through 2019, it is facing a wall of more than $800 million debt maturities in 2020. It's unclear to me at this time how the company plans to pay off or roll over this debt as its margins have remained depressed even as home prices have surged.

It seems that Moody's agrees in its latest bond issuance report of the company:

The company's Corporate Family Rating was affirmed at Caa2 and Probability of Default Rating was affirmed at Caa2-PD.

Caa2 rating means the company has a "very high credit risk" as defined by Moody's.

The company's "very high" credit risk, as evident in latest management commentary, is affecting its growth even as competitors take advantage of the booming real estate market:

The overall high yield markets are clearly strengthening, but as a result of the difficult high yield markets for us, we had to temporarily reduced our land spend as we paid off $320 million of maturing public debt between October 15 and May of 16. Additionally, in the beginning of 2016, we announced that we are existing four underperforming markets. These two factors led to a reduction in our land position and a 22% decline in our total community count. This clearly impacted a number of our operating results compared to last year, but again we are in line with our previous guidance.

Bottom Line

Hovnanian has not been able to participate in the ongoing real estate boom due to its heavily levered balance sheet. With interest rates set to rise further in 2017 and likely also in 2018, the company may need to tap equity markets to raise capital and help pay off the wall of maturity that it is going to hit in three years. I remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.