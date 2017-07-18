Chimera Has Two Good Investment Options While MTGE Has One Bad Option

This security is a big fat sell.

MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) currently has a preferred share in the sell range. The major issue with MTGEP is that it is just at too big of a premium to par value. Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has two better option in CIM-A and CIM-B.

MTGE & CIM portfolios

MTGEP invests in agency MBS and non-agency MBS. They also have a couple other investments in credit sensitive securities. Overall I rate their portfolio as not too risky.

CIM is securitizing transactions and they are taking on more credit risk, but in the securitized transactions the creditors would not have access to CIM if the deal falls apart. CIM tends to take on more credit risk from my view because of their role in securitized transactions.

Preferred shares

Let’s look at the prices:

MTGEP is well over my ‘Sell Over’ price of $25.87. CIM-A and CIM-B are both materially into the hold range. They also offer a better alternative to MTGEP for several reasons.

Let’s take a look at why:

Our replacement options, CIM-A and CIM-B, are a tiny bit ahead on stripped yield. MTGEP is at 7.81% while CIM-A and CIM-B are at 7.9% and 7.86%. For investors concerned about not losing income, this gives them better options on multiple metrics, including a better stripped yield.

CIM-B eventually switches over to a floating rate which will be 3-month LIBOR + 5.791%. That floating rate is going to start March 30th, 2024 – a little less than 7 years away. That means the investors are facing significantly less interest rate risk because if interest rates did increase significantly then the dividend payment would be going up to compensate them for it. The downside is there is not a floor on that floating rate so if interest rates remain low for a prolonged period then the preferred dividend payment could actually decrease because of the floating rate. So if investors want the floating rate they should go with CIM-B. If investors don’t want the floating rate than they should go with CIM-A. Either of those are much closer to where the buy range would start which makes me feel much more comfortable with them compared to MTGEP.

The call protection for MTGEP runs out in under two years so investors would need to be amortizing that premium over the less than two year period before call protection runs out. CIM-A and CIM-B have much longer call protection. CIM-A’s call protection lasts until 2021 and CIM-B has call protection until 2024. So if investors are concerned about the call risk then the premium here will be effectively amortized over a much longer period before the call risk becomes a significant issue.

MTGEP is at 82.26% of the last 52 week trading range and about 119% of the range it had from Q2-2015 to Q2-2016.

The CIM preferred shares have a lower ratio of coverage with the common equity, but their common stock trades at a material premium to book value. At any point CIM may decide to issue additional common equity and that would improve their coverage ratio. Some investors want to measure coverage using metrics like total core earnings before preferred dividends to see how well that covers preferred dividends. Issuing more common stock would increase the total core earnings and thus it would still improve the coverage ratio.

Common stock outlook

My view on the common stock is materially different. CIM trades at a substantial premium and MTGE is still at a discount. I believe MTGE is more attractive than CIM. However, I would rather be analyzing and investing in the preferred shares.

Conclusion

MTGEP is towards the upper end of its 52 week range. It does have a stripped yield of 7.81% with a material amount of call protection left, but there are clear better options. CIM-A and CIM-B both have more call protection, are cheaper, and offer a higher stripped yield. The major difference between the CIM preferred shares is that CIM-B will go to a floating rate after the next call date. Deciding between CIM preferred shares and the MTGE preferred share is easy. The only real choice I see as an investor is whether or not I want the floating rate.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.