Bank Of America: A Solid Quarter

Bank of America (BAC) just reported its Q2 results. The results were somehow boring as the earnings report hasn't added much to our long thesis on BAC. However, the report reaffirmed BAC's solid position in the economy.

The most impressive part was the 6% Q/Q sequential growth in net income (adjusted by asset sales). The bank's $5.2 quarterly adjusted net income makes its stock cheap as it would be trading at 11x its annualized earnings, the lowest level in a decade.

However, with the bank's market cap being slightly above the peak recorded in 2007, we believe that the upside is somehow limited (relatively speaking).

We were also impressed with the sequential decline in loss provisions of 13% and the Y/Y decline of 25%. This shows improving credit quality of borrowers, which translates to a stable future stream of revenues.

While the net charge-off rate of the credit card segment increased from 2.66% to 2.87% Y/Y, the level is still well below that of other credit card lenders. For instance, Capital One Financial (COF) recorded a 5.02% net charge-off rate for its credit card segment.

Moreover, the capital ratio increased from 12% to 12.3% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Last but not least, we liked the reduced exposure to the energy sector. In this quarter alone, loans to the energy sector declined $1 billion, a 5.5% decrease.

What technical analysis shows

BAC shares reacted positively to the $22/share level, making a triple-bottom in the last few months. Also, it happens that the $22/share level is where the 200-day exponential moving average is, which means that this level acts as a strong support. We recommend putting your stop losses $2 below the current support level, or $20/share.

Final thoughts

The Charlotte-based bank is being conservatively managed. Fundamentally, the bank's customer base is becoming more stable and strong, which should translate to a premium valuation. Also, the bank is increasing its revenues by increasing the non-interest revenue which means that once rates are higher, the bank should increase its revenues more. The stock is now trading just $1 below its book value per share. We believe that this stock deserves to be trading at a slight premium to book value per share as the bank is increasing value to shareholders. As a result, we rate BAC as a "buy" with a PT of $26 to $27 per share.

