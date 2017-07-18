Reverse Oil ETF DRIP Is Finally Heating Up: Big Gains To Be Made On Oil Bear Market

Volatility as a whole has been low in 2017, but seeing low volatility in a bear market, like oil companies in the S&P is rare and perplexing.

Reverse, or Inverse, ETFs are a rather new trading strategy, similar to short selling. To short sell, a trader has to borrow the stock from the broker and sell it, hoping to buy it back at a lower rate. There is a high amount of risk associated with this strategy because the loss is considered infinite. Reverse ETFs, however, are no different than buying a stock that inversely correlates to a sector.

Reverse ETFs can also be leveraged to correlate in greater proportion to the target index. Leveraged ETFs can correlate to 2x or 3x the gains of an index. A general example is the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU). This leveraged reverse ETF tracks the S&P 500 and is designed for daily bearish trading. A large list of reverse ETFs can be found here.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares ETF (DRIP) is a Direxion ETF 3X leveraged reverse ETF, that models the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index (SPSIOP). DRIP's holdings as of 3/31/2017 are Chart 1. The stocks in Chart 1 demonstrate a varied market cap Similarly, Chart 2 shows the asset weighting. DRIP is highly diversified with 62 holdings and not top heavy with the top 15 holdings making up only 30.8% of the total. The top holdings in the index in energy Its' purpose is to inversely correlate to the daily gain of this sector. So if they SPSIOP drops 1%, we can expect DRIP to increase by 3%. But there is an issue right now...the DRIP is not showing this correlation. The research I have done in this article will explain what is going on and why DRIP is set for massive gains.

Chart 1: DRIP ETF Top Ten Holdings and Sector Weighting

Chart 2: DRIP Asset Percentage Weighting

Volatility Analysis

Volatility is a huge part of why leveraged ETFs are so popular. They can be held for short periods of time on periods of speculation for profits of 10% daily. They could be used as a strict hedge as a well for a longer period, but this is not recommended due to their high fees (1-2%).

Chart 3: Crude Oil Prices in 2017

Volatility for DRIP ETF has been extremely low this year, along with the rest of the market. With the (VIX) hovering below 10 for weeks at a time, things seem awfully stable, except for the oil market, where the past 6 months have been rocky and uncertain. According to the Chart 3, oil has dropped from a $56 high to a $42 low in only half the year. This chart would surely spark some fear into the market and increase the implied volatility, but implied volatility in the oil market has been mostly quiet. That means consumers were not seeing the amount of volatility that actually exists! Is that denial or confidence? If it is denial, there will be a late fear reaction. That means big swings in implied volatility in the oil market, and big gains for DRIP.

Chart 4: Daily % Change of DRIP and SPIOP (WTI)



We can see above, in 2016, the DRIP and SPSIOP (WTI in this chart) stop lining up. The DRIP should correlate to 3x the reverse performance of the SPSIOP. But in 2016, they are moving in the same direction, with almost the same proportion. By 2017, the DRIP is moving in the correct direction, but is completely mirroring the performance of SPSIOP. Rather than seeing price fluctuations like in 2015, we see the calm rise of a leveraged ETF!

At a first glance, this data suggests the DRIP is a terrible reverse ETF and that would be the end of the story. But, further research indicates that may not be the case. Instead, my analysis suggests the DRIP 3x ETF is more a measure of the implied volatility in the oil market. If traders view the oil market as calm, this ETF is not going to perform as designed. For example, when traders could not decide on the market in 2015, it made for volatile trading, versus the calm 2017 we have had so far. So volatility is lower in the oil market, but implied volatility is extremely low. In fact, S&P Global Platts reported:

The volatility premium analysis shows that Brent’s implied volatility was completely unresponsive and did not react at all to the downtrend that dragged prices down and that the current divergence between Brent realized and implied volatilities remains very low, indicating that more market turbulence should be expected in coming weeks.

Why is Low Implied Volatility here Unusual?

Volatility is the difference in price between trading days, meaning how much the market moves compared to its' previous close. If the market is changing by greater than 1% every day, we will see elevated VIX levels, the index that tracks volatility levels. On the other hand, implied volatility takes consumer fear into more account. Implied volatility shows negative moves much more severely, mainly because people do not take bad news well and often are caught off guard by it.

A good example of implied volatility and consumer fear was the implied volatility between the US Dollar (USD) and Canadian Dollar (NYSEARCA:CAD). Before the rate hike on July 13, implied volatility soared over 19%. People were already expecting the central bank to raise rates, but there was that tiny fear in people's brains that said "what if they don't"? When the market doesn't do what we expect, we get scared. As Sir John Templeton so nobly pointed out:

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria...



Chart 5: S&P vs VIX 1990-2014

Our fear comes after the euphoria we experience from extreme runs from the market, persists during the bear market, and lingers until the market has almost fully recovered. So why are people so calm in the oil market right now if even currency values are getting them worked up?

Implied Volatility vs Volatility: DRIP vs SPSIOP



Oil volatility and implied oil volatility are highlighted below from 7/15-7/16, using the % change in price: SPSIOP for volatility, and DRIP for volatility. Price swings of 15% and -25% were common events in implied volatility. Similarly, 5% and -5% were almost daily occurrences. Oil prices themselves look volatile as well, so implied volatility and volatility were matching up from 7/15-7/16.

Chart 6: Volatility and Implied Volatility of S&P Sector Oil and Gas Production 7/15-7/16

Below we look at the next year, 7/16-7/17 and we see a completely different picture. Volatility in the oil market continues, but implied volatility is much lower. From 7/9/16 to 12/6/16, implied volatility continued, but to a lesser extent. We see only one 20% drop, and six 10% drops, as opposed to eight 20% drops the year prior. For gains, the sentiment is similar. From 12/6/16 to 3/6/17 we see a huge drop in both volatility and implied volatility. After this point, we see the return of some volatility, with a lesser return of implied volatility. DRIP volatility is increasing, but is not yet showing the extreme moves of volatility in a bear territory oil market.

Chart 7: Volatility and Implied Volatility of S&P Sector Oil and Gas Production 7/16-7/17

*Both charts generated in Excel from historical data on SPSIOP and DRIP.

Incremental Trading Strategy using DRIP



If you have never traded with a leveraged reverse ETF, they have many risks. If you are not ready to see large daily swings in prices, I recommend you go with a sector ETF instead. When I was trading DRIP many months ago, I saw daily swings of up to 15%, and was down 40% at one time. I did end up 20% profitable when I closed the position.

The best trading strategy for reverse ETFs and volatile stocks is incremental trading. Bret Jensen on Seeking Alpha actually introduced me to this strategy. My current recommendation is take a 300-500 stake in DRIP because the outlook for oil is bleak at best. If the DRIP sees a return in volatility, then it will make selling and buying faster and easier. If you bought 300 shares now and waited for a good 10% day to sell 150, then you would have a great gain. Then you could buy 150 back the next day if it drops, or sell 75 more if it goes up again. Incremental buying and selling is a fantastic tool to use with highly volatile ETFs. It can be considered lower risk in sector ETFs due to their tendency to rise and fall often, but not to fail completely.

The conclusion is good for oil bears and betters on big swings. A large swing up to 15% for the drip indicates the biggest move in volatility since September 2016. If this is any indication of events to come, the oil market could be bearish and volatile. This would make the DRIP a useful trading tool again for traders hoping to see large swings and grab some easy short term gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.