The Cooper Companies: $250 Looks Stretched

There's no doubt The Cooper Companies (COO) is a great company, and one in excellent position at the moment. The company is gobbling up market share in contact lenses. Commentary on the Q2 conference call suggests near-term improvement in the smaller CooperSurgical division. Sales are growing, margins are expanding, and competition is scuffling.

So it's little surprise COO trades at an all-time high at the moment. What is a surprise - to me, anyway - is a price over $250. To my chagrin, I argued in January that $180 seemed a reasonable price - and passed again near $200 coming out of the company's Q1 report in March. Clearly, the market has felt differently. COO has gained 44% YTD, and has better than doubled off early 2016 lows.

At the risk of being wrong a third time, the valuation still looks too high - and this point, probably aggressively so. I have no interesting shorting COO, as in this market shorting quality companies based on valuation generally has been a suicide mission. But I don't think Q2 was quite as strong as a headline beat suggests, and looking at the company's 2021 targets the market appears to be pricing in 100% success - at least. To my eye, COO looks overvalued, not just fairly valued. But then again, I've been wrong so far this year.

Q2 Earnings

COO already traded at an all-time high heading into the Q2 earnings report in early June - and promptly blew estimates away. Most notably, non-GAAP EPS of $2.50 beat consensus by a whopping $0.25.

To be sure, it was an excellent quarter. Revenue increased 8%, and 6% pro forma (excluding currency and acquisitions). In CooperVision (abbreviated as CVI), constant-currency revenue increased 7%, and the business continued to outpace the market. Toric sales rose 12% in constant currency, and single-use sphere 10%. Market trends remain beneficial, as users are moving more toward torics and multifocals, both categories in which Cooper is the market leader. Silicone hydrogel lenses - the company's Biofinity and Avaira Vitality lines - are seeing increased adoption as well. And increased use of one-day modalities drives both revenue growth and margin improvements.

CVI non-GAAP gross margin increased 400 bps year-over-year to 67%, and while the pound helped (CVI has manufacturing facilities in the U.K.), higher-margin Biofinity sales also provided a benefit, per the 10-Q. On the Q2 call, CFO Al White also cited the removal of manufacturing inefficiency as a benefit to the quarter - and one that would continue going forward.

All told, it was another impressive quarter for CVI, which clearly is taking share from rivals. Market data in the release shows CooperVision outgrowing the market in all categories and all geographies. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted 5% growth in contact lenses in its calendar Q1, below CVI's 7% constant-currency growth. Alcon, a division of Novartis (NVS), saw 4% growth in its Vision Care business in the same period. Bausch + Lomb, owned by Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX), saw Global Vision Care revenue decline 1% in Q1. These aren't new developments, either: Cooper's share gains have been ongoing for several quarters now. And with the overall market seeming to move toward its strengths, that's likely to continue.

In CooperSurgical (referred to as CSI), the news was a bit more mixed. Revenue grew 23%, but mostly from acquisitions. Pro forma growth in fertility was 5%, and just 1% in office and surgical products. Non-GAAP gross margin fell 3 points to 62% - which in turn implies basically flat gross profit dollars year-over-year.

The outlook for the business is better. Cooper consolidated some of its distributors in the quarter, which led to "some disruption" in Q2. Full-year revenue growth was lowered to 4.5-5.5% pro forma, down from 6-8% after Q1. But that implies a back-half acceleration after 3% growth in the first half. New products, the end of the distributor impact, and further integration (CSI has made several small acquisitions over the past few quarter) should allow the business to normalize in 2H 2017 and beyond. CSI still is a small part of the total business - about 15% of segment-level EBIT - but has the most potential for inorganic growth. (The 'Big 4' in contact lenses control ~95% of the market; unless COO decides to buy B+L or merge with Alcon, its share gains will have to be organic.)

Again, it's a reasonably strong quarter. But on a consolidated basis, it's not quite as strong as the headline beat, in particular, would suggest. The effective non-GAAP tax rate came in at just 6.6%, which per an analyst on the Q2 call suggested a ~$0.10 delta to consensus. Currency moved in the company's favor as well, with a guided $0.16 negative impact for the full year moved to roughly zero. Those two factors likely accounted for roughly two-thirds of the consensus beat.

Meanwhile, full-year guidance raised from $9.10-$9.30 to $9.50-$9.65. That guidance benefited from tax changes as well, with Cooper now expecting an effective rate of 8% against a previous 10%. That is about a $0.20 benefit. Currency added another $0.16. Combined, tax and currency - both largely out of the company's control - created about $0.26 of the $0.375 increase in the midpoint of EPS guidance. Obviously, the outlook for FY17 is still improved coming out of Q2. But it's not quite as improved as guidance would suggest. And it's getting harder and harder to argue that even that improvement supports the torrid run in COO shares.

Valuation

In this market, there simply seem to be a lot of quality companies where valuation appears a bit stretched, and COO no doubt is one of them. As good as earnings performance has been of late, much of the recent gains come from a sharp expansion in the stock's earnings multiple:

source: author from COO filings and press releases. Previous years use peak stock price and non-GAAP EPS. 2017 figures include current price and the midpoint of non-GAAP EPS guidance.

COO now trades at 26.3x the midpoint of 2017 EPS guidance, and over 30x full-year free cash flow projections of $400 million. And even assuming growth continues, it's getting more and more difficult to make the long-term case for upside here. Assume, for example, the following:

10% revenue growth, well above the 4-6% market growth expected by Cooper in contact lenses, and including a substantial acceleration from CSI, where revenue has been mostly stagnant on an organic basis the past few years;

A 28.5% operating margin in 2021, ahead of the company's current target and up 300 bps from 2017 estimates;

$2 billion-plus in free cash flow pays off existing debt, and leaves ~$1 billion left over;

A 10% effective tax rate.

Assuming a 20x plus cash multiple in 2021, that scenario basically is priced in at the current price of $252 (at an 8% discount rate). Tweak the revenue growth to 8%, and give a bigger margin boost (29%), and investors are anticipating that COO still will offer a 21x+ enterprise multiple 4 years from now.

That's perhaps not that aggressive given that COO has held those levels for most of the past few years. But the past few years - and the next few - should be pretty beneficial for Cooper. Both Valeant's B+L and Novartis' Alcon have significant ownership questions. Valeant probably isn't selling the B+L contact lens business, but it has been rumored, and certainly the business has struggled during its four years under Valeant. The same goes for Alcon, which Novartis reportedly is looking to spin off after efforts to find a buyer fell short.

Whether through a sale, spin-off, or turnaround, those two companies represent ~one-third of the market where competition could, and should, improve - at some point. Meanwhile, trends in Asia, in particular, are beneficial for the market as a whole, but overall growth should moderate as demand in those regions matures.

The scenario perhaps isn't quite perfection - but it's close. Any macro pressure could put modest downward pressure on demand - or at least move it back into lower-margin and/or lower-usage categories. Competition could rebound. The tax rate may go up at some point; Cooper, in fact, might see its tax bill increase in the increasingly unlikely event that the GOP can push through corporate tax reform.

Again, I've been wrong here before, and it's possible this article will be just another very tiny brick in the 'wall of worry' COO continues to climb. The easy case here is simply to buy a great company with great products that continues to produce double-digit EPS growth, and let the rest take care of itself. The concern at the moment, however, is that even that double-digit growth looks priced in - and then some.