I'll Take 'B' For An Extra Year Of Dividend

There’s been an interesting separation among the preferred shares for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Lately, AGNCB and AGNCP have been trading closed together. AGNCP is the better option now, but there are materially better options in the preferred shares of CYS Investments (CYS).

Here’s the prices and we can see just how far apart the AGNC preferred shares have moved apart:

AGNCB is $0.49 over my sell rating.

AGNCP is $0.27 under a sell rating.

For investors in AGNCB who want some call protection, there is a good alternative in CYS-B.

Here’s a chart for additional metrics to rate the preferred shares:





AGNCP and AGNCB have quite a difference in stripped yield. AGNCB is only offering 7.36%. It is trading $1.41 over call value. This give it a little bit under two years of call protection left. That means if the shares were to be called when the call protection ends, which might or might not happen, it would really slam into the returns for the shareholder because even though they would be getting that nice dividend for the next 2 years they would end up with a capital loss of a $1.41. If you subtract that from the dividends they are receiving they end up with a pretty mediocre return for that period.

Alternative

Instead of the preferred shares for AGNC, I would suggest investors look to the preferred shares of CYS. Currently, I prefer CYS-B slightly more than CYS-A. The stripped yield on CYS-B is 7.72% which isn’t quite as high as CYS-A at 7.78%. However, CYS-B has call protection for a little more than nine months. With CYS-B trading at a discount of 62 cents, if a call were to come it would force the investor to accept a capital gain. It’s worth noticing an investor in CYS-B is getting a materially higher stripped yield even though they have less call protection on the calendar. If a call comes in it’s a capital gain of $0.62 compared to AGNCB which would have a capital loss of $1.41. If you combine those two together, the difference in capital gain verse a capital loss is $2.03. That is about equal to one year of dividends. That is also equal to roughly the difference in when call protection ends. So, if both shares were to be called, the investor in CYS-B and AGNCB end up with about the same total return on the positions. However, CYS-B gets their money back a year sooner so they can reinvest it in something else. That sounds substantially better.

Worst-cash-to-call for AGNCB and CYS-B came in at $2.19. The worst-cash-to-call is not a very precise measure, but it is a fairly good rough estimate. The fact that these values are so similar reinforces the investment premise. With the higher stripped yield, CYS-B is just flat out a better choice for any income investor compared to AGNCB. After all, who doesn’t want their money back a year earlier?

Call risk

AGNCP is exposed to a material amount of call risk. The total value of the preferred shares outstanding is not that high compared to the amount of common equity the company has which is great as far as covering the preferred shares goes. It also means AGNC could call ANGCP without too much difficulty. Further, the yield we are seeing on AGNCP suggests that if AGNC wanted to they could probably issue a new preferred sure. Let’s call it “AGNC-C” and give it a coupon rate of 7.25%. Because the coupon rate on AGNCP is 8%, if they could drop it all the way down to 7.25% it might be worth doing for them. So that is a material call risk factor.

Despite that, if the price were to come down far enough, then I would be interested in owning AGNCP. But it would be as a trading play. I could sell it off the next time the priced spiked up to an irrationally high level - this happens frequently.

CYS does not have as much protection through common stock, but they are trading near book value. So if they wanted to issue additional shares that would be a viable option for them

If CYS-B does not get called, great! They are continuing to collect the higher yield.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

