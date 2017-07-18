Risk Arbitrage Today: 2 M&A Deals That Had Price Cuts With A Little Meat Left On The Bone





















It isn't often that a definitive merger gets a price cut. But when that happens it's often because the target's business has been unusually weak, or it got in trouble with regulators. Cabela's (CAB) and Alere (ALR) are two victims of the dreaded price cut. The wounds that a price cut inflicts never seem to leave the investor's mind until deal closing. It is rational to lose some faith in the merger or the acquirer thus creating wider spreads than may be expected.





Cabela's

The terms

Privately held Bass Pro is paying $61.50 per share in cash for Cabela's. The deal was originally for $65.50 per share in cash, but Bass cut the price 6% on April 17. That works out to about $500 million less for Cabela's shareholders. Part of the reason for the cut was the weakening retail environment and the soft quarterly numbers from Cabela's.

Cabela's bank

The merger is unique in that it has two parts: Bass Pro buying the retail business of Cabela's and Synovus, (SNV) a small southeastern bank, buying Cabela's bank assets and then reselling the credit card portfolio to Capital One (COF). Synovus would keep the bank's deposits, which total about $1.2 billion. The original deal had Capital One acquiring all of CAB's banking operations. But Capital One ran into trouble with its regulator and didn't think it could get approval for acquiring CAB's credit card business before the drop dead date of October 3. Hence the Synovus workaround. On April 19, Synovus submitted an application to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System to obtain approvals required to consummate the Transactions of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act.

The timing

The companies expect the merger to close in the third quarter. October 3 is the drop dead date at which time all parties can walk away.

What's left?

In the past ten days, the Federal Trade Commission and Cabela's shareholders approved the deal. Completion is now subject to the closing of the purchase and sale of substantially all of the business of Cabela's bank, the World’s Foremost Bank. The Federal Reserve has jurisdiction over that sale. World's Foremost Bank doesn't have any branches so I don't expect any regulatory issues.

Profit and IRR

Cabela's closed on Monday at $59.76. The spread is 2.9% and the IRR, assuming a September 30 close is 14.1%.

Options

There is good liquidity in CAB's options and significant open interest.

Risks

Timing of Synovus' approval from the Federal Reserve.

Cabela's earnings report, which is due around the first week of August.

A possible risk is the combination of the above two. The bank deal gets delayed past October 3 which gives Bass Pro the right to walk. Could that turn into price cut #2?

CAB data by YCharts

Alere

The terms

Three months ago, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) agreed to buy Alere for $51 per share in cash, down from the two companies' original $56 per share in cash deal. The price cut worked out to an approximately $500 million savings for ABT.

The timing



The closing is expected in the third quarter.

What's left?

Regulatory approvals from the FTC, the European Commission and authorities in Canada and South Korea. On Monday, Alere sold its Triage® MeterPro cardiovascular and toxicology business, and the Triage BNP business to Quidel. Alere is divesting the Triage Business in connection with review by the Federal Trade Commission and the European Commission.

Profit and IRR

Alere closed at $50.29 on Monday. There is .71 left in the spread which works out to 1.4%. Assuming a Sept 30 close the IRR is 6.81%.

Option Idea

Buy Alere stock and buy one Nov 50 Strike Put for each 100 shares of Alere stock. The Nov 50 Put closed at a .30-.40 bid/ask.

Risks



Regulatory issues. But with Monday's divestiture, in my opinion it is highly likely that Abbott-Alere get all needed approvals.

We currently expect to obtain all antitrust and other regulatory approvals that are required for the consummation of the merger-Alere Definitive Proxy Statement

Tuesday's Pre-Arbs

Each week, we will highlight a stock that has been rumored to be bought. Likely, it will be companies that have been exploring strategic alternatives. We keep a database of these pre-arb deals, with the trick being compartmentalizing which ones will end in deals and which won't. Today, let's look at Advisory Board (ABCO).

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Vista Equity Partners were close to a deal to acquire and split up Advisory Board. Citing sources, the report said that UnitedHealth would acquire Advisory Board’s health-care division and Vista would buy its education. business. The splitting of ABCO would likely be the best way to maximize its value.

Activist investor Elliott Management disclosed an 8.3 percent position in Advisory Board six months ago. Shortly after, ABCO announced it was exploring strategic alternatives.

The July 6th report said that a deal wasn't assured, and an announcement could be up to a month away.



ABCO data by YCharts

Follow! If you enjoy merger arbitrage, tender offers, exchange offers, spin-offs, liquidations and odd lots, please consider following me by clicking on the "Follow" button on top of this page.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABCO, CAB, ALR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.