Halcon Resources: A New Player On The Permian Block That Can Surprise

On July 11, Halcón Resources (HK) announced the sale of its operated Williston Basin assets for $1.4 billion. The strategic move revealed the portfolio’s intrinsic value and redefined the company’s operational future. The stock reacted vigorously, trading up 52% on the day of the announcement, from $4.45 to $6.78. So far, the shares have sustained the gain.

The transaction completes Halcón’s repositioning. Virtually all significant assets the company held in its portfolio just six months ago – the Eagle Ford East (El Halcón) and operated Bakken – are now gone. In the aftermath, Halcón is emerging as an up-and-coming pure-play Permian operator with an intriguing set of assets and a large, growth-enabling cash position. In effect, Halcón is a completely new company.

As a post-bankruptcy entity, the stock has been “under the radar,” with a thin public float (and, hence, poor liquidity) and scarce sell-side following. It is worthwhile to assess the “new” Halcón’s strategic position, prospects and valuation.

Strategic Implications Of The Announcement

The properties being sold accounted for three-quarters of Halcón’s existing production, were “core” in terms of development upside (the FBIR area), and offered a long-term option on a recovery in oil prices (the Williams County acreage). Total acreage included in the divestiture is ~106,000 net operated acres (please note that the prolific FBIR acreage has been in full development mode for some time). Production averaged 28,800 Boe/d during the second quarter, with high oil content. The SEC PV-10 value of the properties was ~$550 million as of 2016 year-end. The buyer is a portfolio company of Arclight Capital, a highly sophisticated private equity acquirer.

Based on these metrics and given macro uncertainties, I view the price received in the transaction as respectable and, given Halcón’s objectives, consider the outcome of the auction a major strategic win for the company.

Given that Halcón is monetizing a larger part of its asset base (in terms of current market value), the move may appear radical. However, considering the company’s strategic pivot towards the Permian and high leverage that stood in the way of the Permian strategy, the divestiture is not at all surprising and, arguably, had been inevitable.

The asset sale addresses several of the company’s imminent challenges:

dramatically improves liquidity and leverage, eliminating the risk of forced equity issuance under low-price oil scenarios;

generates funds the company has needed to exercise its options on an attractive acreage position in Ward County in the Permian (~$170 million);

provides ample funding for accelerated development in the Permian;

perhaps most importantly, creates a substantial cash reserve sufficient to anchor another major acreage acquisition (a transaction as large as $1 billion is conceivable, assuming an equity component in financing - a recent acquisition by Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) provides an illustration of what is possible financially and how the market can welcome such initiatives).

A case can be made that Halcón is now much better positioned for survival under low-price oil scenarios, value creation via drill bit, and equity-funded M&A growth than it was six months ago, despite the much smaller footprint.

The divestiture has the meaning of rejuvenating the asset base. Halcón effectively monetized a maturing, development-stage foundational asset (the FBIR Bakken) as well as higher-cost-of-supply Tier 1 assets (the Williams County Bakken and El Halcón) to fund acreage capture in much “younger,” technically challenging plays in one of the lowest-cost shale oil provinces in the U.S., the oily portion of the Delaware Basin. Given Halcón’s operational strength on one hand and high cost of capital on the other, the move makes strategic and financial sense, in my opinion.

Obviously, this transformation does not come for free. Halcón sold its legacy portfolio in a challenging macro environment, whereas the private market for acreage in the Permian has remained red-hot. Still, I view the transition as a positive development. In its nature, it is an attempt to build a path to a higher stock price. In my view, the chosen strategy has good chances of succeeding (and has already been validated by the market’s reaction to the announcement).

As a pure-play Permian operator with a strong balance sheet and liquidity, Halcón is now well positioned to follow the same playbook that several “Permian charmers” have implemented with tremendous success: exploit the wide arbitrage between acreage valuations in the private market and acreage valuations implied by publicly traded acquirers’ stock prices. In this regard, I believe that additional acreage acquisitions by Halcón in the Permian, funded with surplus cash on hand and better priced equity, are logical and, arguably, inevitable.

From investors’ perspective, Halcón will likely have the appeal of being one of few small, yet operationally credible publicly-traded E&P companies in the Permian. A relatively small acquisition can make a significant difference for the stock. Therefore, when evaluating Halcón’s equity, I believe it is important to think two steps ahead. Two years from now, the company’s acreage could double while production could exceed 40,000 Mboe/d. The increase in the share count and net debt, as well as risks inevitably associated with acreage acquisitions, also need to be factored into the equation.

On a pro forma basis, Halcón’s stock appears priced at a significant discount to the “Permian charmer” peer group. While the company has a lot of work ahead delineating its stack-pay acreage in the Delaware Basin and reducing well cost (which is relatively high at the moment), the risk-reward proposition is intriguing, despite the big price move last week.

A case can be made that over time, as (and if) the high quality of the underlying assets is fully demonstrated, the market should be willing to award the stock with multiples more in-line with the peer group and, possibly, attribute a scarcity premium for this “small-cap going to mid-cap” growth story.

Halcón is in a great need of a multiple expansion, as premium-priced equity is a critical element of any M&A growth strategy in the Permian. At the moment, I would argue that Halcón’s stock lacks the valuation advantage and needs to re-price materially higher to be an effective value-creating tool in acquisitions. This is a key challenge that Halcón needs to overcome in the near term.

A path to such upward re-pricing does exist, however. Based on my review of offset operator results in Pecos County, which are quite impressive, I believe that multiple expansion is possible once Halcón accumulates sufficient production history from its operated wells.

Pro Forma Financial Position

On a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2017, Halcón would have $425 million of long-term debt (6.75% bonds) and $611 million in cash (the table below).

Some of the cash on balance sheet is already "spoken for." I assume the following outflows through the end of this year:

~$20 million tax payments related to the transaction;

~$50 million of professional fees, expenses and debt repayment premia;

~$70 million outspending from the end of Q1 through year-end.

Based on these assumptions, Halcón would arrive at year-end with ~$470 million of cash on balance sheet, based on my estimate.

Assuming Halcón reserves ~$150 million for outspending under its 2018 operating plan, the company would have ~$320 million in cash available for acquisitions. Assuming some equity will be used as consideration or funding, Halcón can pursue a relatively large acquisition.

Valuation

On a net diluted basis, the company's current share count is ~150 million shares. Using the closing price of $6.56 per share on July 17, 2017, enterprise value is ~$870 million (which I calculate as equity market value plus pro forma net debt plus assumed tax leakage, transaction costs, and debt repayment premia).

On the asset side, Halcón has ~41,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin that the company has accumulated for a total consideration of ~$1.0 billion, including existing production (I estimate average price paid per undeveloped acre at ~$22,000). In addition, I value the company’s retained non-operated properties in the Bakken at ~$75-$100 million (~4,600 net acres and 2,000 Boe/d of production in second quarter) and other properties, for illustration, at ~$25-$50 million.

In other words, Halcón’s stock currently reflects a discount to the price the company has paid for the underlying assets in recent transactions.

What is missing in this picture is a valuation premium to the private market value of acreage, which in case of several leading Permian-focused operators is quite significant. If I were to use Parsley Energy (PE) as an illustrative example, the company's enterprise value is ~$9.8 billion. I estimate the value of Parsley's existing production and mineral acreage at ~$2.0 billion. If I were to assume that ~15% of the company's acreage is Tier 1/2 valued at $10,000 per acre, the valuation for the remaining acreage implied by the current stock price is ~$38,000 per acre, roughly two times higher than the per-acre valuation implied by Halcon's stock price. I should note that Parley's per-acre trading multiple is not the highest in the peer group.

Operating Guidance

Pro forma for the asset sale, Halcón's current net production is approximately 7,500 Boe/d, of which ~2,000 Boe/d come from the retained non-operated Bakken properties. The Company plans to continue to run 2 rigs in the Delaware Basin for the remainder of 2017 and has issued 2017 exit production guidance of 13,000 Boe/d. On the conference call, the company’s CEO Floyd Wilson indicated that this guidance is conservative: 2017 exit production has a good chance of exceeding 15,000 Boe/d.

In the current quarter, Halcón plans to complete and turn in line the first seven of its operated wells in Pecos County, all of which are 10,000-ft. laterals. With one of the rigs moving to Ward County soon, the company should also have some Ward County well results to report by year-end.

Halcón is currently running one completion fleet, with 2-3 high-volume jobs pumped per month.

On the conference call, Halcón noted strong cost inflation on the completion side. The AFE for a typical 10,000-ft. well is currently running close to $10 million (which reflects in part the enhanced completion formula being used by the company, with 2,500+ lbs proppant loadings per lateral foot).

The company is planning to add one more rig at year-end. In my estimate, a three-rig program in 2018 would require a budget in the $350-$375 million range, including infrastructure buildout. Based on my estimate and assuming well productivity lives up to expectation, a three-rig program can yield a 2018 exit production in the 25,000-30,000 Boe/d range, with high oil content.

Halcón stated that it would consider a four-rig program if oil prices cooperate. Of note, the company believes that a two-rig program should be sufficient to meet acreage retention obligations.

In the second half of this year, Halcón is strongly over-hedged, with ~21,000 barrels of oil per day protected with NYMEX collars with floor prices of ~$51.30 per barrel. For 2018, the company’s hedge position currently covers 5,000 barrels of oil per day, with a similar floor price. Natural gas hedges are also meaningful and are currently in the money. I expect Halcón to add substantial hedges for 2018 in the near term.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

In summary, Halcón’s operating plan for the next 18 months is fully funded and reasonably well protected with hedges. The company should be able to post strong production growth fueled by outspending, with production potentially reaching as high as 30,000 Boe/d by the end of 2018.

As more well results are established and production ramps up, the discount associated with Halcón’s current de facto “acreage holding company” status should be eliminated.

Assets

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

Well results will be the ultimate driver of Halcón’s stock price performance. In Pecos County, early indications – based both on prior operator’s results and offset operator activity – are quite encouraging.

Halcón’s acreage in Pecos County is offset by acreage blocks recently purchased by Diamondback Energy (FANG) in the Brigham acquisition and Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in the J Cleo acquisition. Well results in the Wolfcamp on both Diamondback’s and Oxy’s blocks have been strong. Based on my review of well performance, I am particularly impressed with the relatively shallow production declines.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

The most important question relates to the size of the top-tier inventory yielded by Halcón’s acreage. The company estimates that it has ~1,000 drilling locations in primary target zones across its Pecos County and Ward County acreage. The estimate assumes 8 wells per drilling unit in each the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B and 4 wells per drilling unit in the 1st Bone Spring (the slide below). Even if I were to “hair-cut” this inventory assumption by 75% and assume 10,000-ft. average lateral length, the risked core inventory would represent a roughly $2.5 billion core-of-the-core investment opportunity for Halcón, equal to eight years of development based on $300 million annual D&C budget. In addition, the company would have a massive Tier 1 drilling inventory in the backlog. I view this illustrative risked estimate for the core-of-the-core inventory as conservative.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

Due to the rampant supply chain inflation, increasing well costs will be a concern for the entire industry, with thresholds for profitable growth increasing significantly going into 2018. Still, Halcón estimates that it can generate a compelling rate of return at the well level in the Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp B at WTI prices as low as $40 per barrel, assuming $9.4 million well cost.

Let’s make no mistake, a $40 per barrel oil price environment would present major economic challenges for the entire industry. Halcón would be no exception in this regard. However, it is comforting to see that the survival threshold and organic growth threshold for the new portfolio have improved materially relative to the company’s previous asset base. A much stronger liquidity position is also a significant plus.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

I should also note that Halcón’s well costs are likely to evolve over time. It is natural for an operator in a new area to maximize completion intensity in order to discover – and demonstrate to the market – the acreage’s full productive potential. Over time, completions and landing zones will be optimized to achieve the highest economic return, whereas the transition to full development mode with multi-well pads will produce significant operational savings. It would not be surprising to see well costs drop by as much as one-quarter and well results improve on average, redefining the economic threshold for profitable development.

Halcón’s acreage block in Pecos County is the most de-risked. However, based on offset operator results, the company’s less proven Ward County acreage also appears quite interesting and should not be prematurely placed into the Tier 1 bucket.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

Due to the block’s contiguous geometry, most of it can be developed using 10,000-ft. laterals, yielding cost efficiencies.

(Source: Halcón Resources, June 5, 2017)

Offset Operator Well Performance

It would be incorrect to extrapolate operational results demonstrated by offset operators onto Halcon's acreage. Each acreage block and each zone need to be proven independently, as even several miles can matter to well performance. Operational skill and cost control also matter a lot and can vary team to team.

That said, operational results reported to date by Diamondback and Oxy in Pecos County are quite encouraging. Below, for your reference, are several slides from Diamondback's and Oxy's recent presentations highlighting well results and operational progress by these areas on adjacent acreage. (Please note that Diamondback and Oxy have normalized well performance to 7,500-ft laterals.)

I encourage readers to conduct their own independent well performance due diligence, given the importance of this specific factor.

(Source: Diamondback Energy, May 2017)

(Source: Occidental Petroleum, June 2017)

Upside Potential

There are two major catalysts on the horizon for Halcón.

The first catalyst relates to well performance in Pecos County. Halcón will discuss its first operated IP rate on is Q2 conference call on August 3. A plethora of meaningful early-time performance data should be available by the time of the Q3 conference call in early November. However, I expect the greatest impact in this regard to come from Diamondback's Q2 conference call. Given that Diamondback's operation in this area is better established, I expect the update to be substantial and deliver interesting operational details, potentially with a positive read-across to Halcón.

If Halcón manages to surprise with above-type-curve well results – based on its own wells and offset operator data - the stock can re-price higher and begin reflecting some premium to the acquisition cost of the acreage. I see this operational outcome as a reasonable possibility, given the high-intensity completions being used by the company and taking in consideration strong results to date by offset operators.

The second catalyst relates to a possible acreage acquisition. Growth through acreage capture is in Halcón’s DNA and, I reiterate my strong view, should be expected, given the spare cash the company now has. I anticipate that Halcón will not wait long to announce its next initiative.

If both catalysts play out favorably, I can see the stock price moving materially higher from the current level assuming no decline in the oil futures curve (2018 WTI strip is trading at ~$48 per barrel at the time of this writing). An increase to an implied per-acre valuation of $25,000-$30,000 would correspond a ~25%-40% increase in the stock price, before any value accretion from future acquisitions.

Downside Risk

Let’s make no mistake, Halcón is a shale exploration stock and there are significant operational and financial risks associated with shale exploration.

There is no doubt that the company’s acreage is highly prospective in many zones and prolific at least in some zones. However, economic returns by area and by zone need to be demonstrated. Furthermore, returns will strongly depend on Halcón’s ability to drive well costs down via technical learning and operational optimization.

Given that the company has paid a significant amount of cash upfront for the acreage, the bar for well productivity and cost reductions is set quite high.

Macro risks are also significant. All shale operators are at the mercy of oil prices. An oil price correction, even if short-lived, can decimate stock prices, no matter how attractive the operating story might be. Small-capitalization stocks with shallow public float are particularly susceptible to wide price swings, with forced position liquidations begetting a vicious cycle of additional liquidations. Halcón’s stock certainly belongs in that category, even though the company’s risk profile improved significantly as a result of the Williston Basin divestiture.

Acquisitions are a significant component of the stock's upside and could add materially to value. That said, acquisitions obviously contain risk. A large acquisition would require significant equity issuance. In the absence of an upward stock re-pricing, an equity-funded acquisition can be challenging from a value creation perspective.

In Conclusion…

Halcón represents an intriguing high-risk/high-reward Permian pure play, priced attractively relative to peers.

I anticipate the company’s complexion to change significantly within a year, with production and asset base growing rapidly.

Under an optimistic operating scenario (strong well results plus a smart acquisition), I can see the stock price increasing over 30% within 12 months, assuming no change in the oil futures curve.

Well performance data and acreage acquisitions are catalysts that have the power to reprice the stock materially higher.

Significant operational and macro risks and trading liquidity metrics need to be considered.

