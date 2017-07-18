Ensco Acquires Atwood Oceanics: Is This The Bottom?

Few industries in oil and gas have been as hard-hit as the offshore rig lessors, and for the longest time energy watchers, myself included, have been scouring for "green shoots" and speculating for the day that dayrates and offshore activity has bottomed.

Since 2014, dayrates have dropped, and dropped, and dropped some more. Brent crude has had a hard ceiling of $55, courtesy of an increasing rig count in the Permian Basin and subsequent production from that onshore region. While share oil may still be a small portion of overall crude production, it accounts for most of the incremental barrels these days, and with crude oil, it doesn't take much incremental production to get a big shift in price.

For offshore rig lessors, only a smaller rig supply and higher demand can fix the issue of prohibitively low dayrates. That can be achieved by stacking and scrapping of older rigs and consolidation in the industry itself. On July 31st Seadrill Ltd is expected to make an announcement on its "restructuring" talks. I expect the company to declare Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And, in late May, Ensco Plc (ESV), another major offshore rig lessor, announced it was buying Atwood Oceanics (ATW) something of a mid-sized offshore rig lessor with a rather young fleet of ultra deepwater drillships. Could this kick off the consolidation of offshore rig lessors? I think it's quite possible. This article takes a look at Ensco's acquisition of Atwood Oceanics, and what it could mean for the whole industry.

The acquisition

This is an all-stock transaction. Atwood shareholders will receive 1.60 shares of Ensco for each 1 share of Atwood. That represents a premium of 33% to Atwood's closing price as of May 26th. While I understand that shares of both stocks have tumbled a lot over the last two years, I'm curious as to why Ensco paid such a premium. After all, Atwood shareholders probably needed this more than Ensco did.

I say this because this deal actually weakens Ensco's relative liquidity and net leverage situation. Ensco will have to stomach Atwood's 6.5% senior note. Ensco is already at a 'highly speculative' credit rating by Moody's, and it could be downgraded one more time.

The Atwood Oceanics acquisition will add four new deepwater drillships to Ensco's fleet, plus 2 semisubmersibles and five shallow-water jackups. At existing dayrates, the acquisition would bring $65 million of annual cost synergies by 2019, and $45 million by 2018. Most of that comes from onshore staff overlap and system consolidation. Sixty-five million is a pretty lackluster number, and it's not very exciting.

Really, this is a big bet on a recovery in the offshore industry. If ultra deepwater dayrates go back to $350,000 or $400,000 this deal will look ingenious. In that scenario, Ensco would have picked up Atwood stock for a song, and will have added four young ultra deepwater drillships, two of which have come off the ship yard just recently and are state of the art. As costs necessarily inflate as dayrates go up, those synergies will expand disproportionately due to operating leverage, and this acquisition will only look better and better. If dayrates stay where they are for another three years, however, this could end up being a real thorn in Ensco's side - a deal which added a pile of debt to the companies balance sheet.

My verdict

If I were Ensco, perhaps I would not have done this deal. I understand that management tends to skew bullish on the industry it is in but it's not like Atwood Oceanics was going anywhere, and if this all goes through Ensco will be stuck with Atwood's comparably weaker balance sheet.

However, this could well be a turning point in the industry. I know a number of people, myself included, have said this before about other events, but consider a few things. Last year there were 90 running offshore project appraisals. This year there are 152. That points to more activity needed within the next three years. And yes, such activity will be profitable at current crude oil prices. The offshore drillers have done a good job removing costs from their equation.

As you can see from the chart above, total jackup and floater realization is finally beginning to rebound. It hasn't gone up by much, but there is an upward trend and it is fairly steady. A more consolidated industry will put more power in the hands of the offshore lessors, and could provide some much-needed balance to this market.

I believe the more defining event will end up being what Seadrill ultimately decides to do at the end of this month. A major offshore lessor filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection could also have a noteworthy effect over the next 18-24 months. I am not sure whether Seadrill will declare Chapter 11 or if it will continue restructuring. That remains a 'wait and see,' as far as I am concerned.

Is it worth jumping in to these offshore lessors? Well, I'm typically an income investor, and the offshore space remains grossly inappropriate for income investors. If this is indeed the bottom and I miss it, that is fine. I continue to have more confidence in the shale than I do in deepwater offshore, and so I will continue to avoid this space unless something really jumps out. I recommend income-minded investors do the same.

