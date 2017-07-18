Earnings Preview: Valeant Pharmaceuticals

The earnings report from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) is still weeks away. Ahead of this event on August 8 before the market opens, investors will want to get a better idea on how the company performed during the quarter. In the last few trading sessions, Valeant’s assets sales drove the share price higher. Since my last write-up on VRX stock on June 20, the stock rose by a solid 32 percent.

1/ Debt Levels Reduced

Valeant announced on July 17 that it will sell Obagi Medical Products for $190 million in cash. The company paid $24 a share, or $418.4 million, for the company in 2013. Despite the loss on the sale and at a price of 2.3 times revenue, the disposition still makes sense because the beauty skin care business is not Valeant’s core business. The proceeds are a trivial amount relative to Valeant’s other asset sales. This suggests management made the move to simplify its business. The company is effectively aligning its scaled-down corporate structure to primarily support Salix and B+L.

On July 10, Valeant used its proceeds from the Dendreon sale to pay $811 million worth of its senior secured term loans. The company will now have net debt below the $30 billion range. If it sustains this rate of asset selling, Valeant will still have a high debt/equity profile compared to Endo International (ENDP) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA):

VRX Financial Debt to Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Valeant needs revenue acceleration next to sustain its lower debt profile.

2/ Revenue Acceleration

Wells Fargo’s David Maris forecast Siliq, Valeant’s potential blockbuster psoriasis drug, will have sales of just $250 million. That forecast set Maris’ basis of a $9 price target. The analyst’s 45% success rate and +3.1% return over the last two years may worsen if Valeant proves Maris wrong.

The psoriasis market has a total addressable market (“TAM”) that will double to $13.3 billion, according to GlobalData. It is disingenuous to predict Valeant will capture ~2 percent of the psoriasis market, assuming sales never go peak above $250 million. Elly Lilly’s (LLY) Ixekizumab have been in the market since last year. But patients with a hypersensitivity reaction to anaphylaxis may not take this drug. Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease may face elevated risks.

Abbvie’s (ABBV) HUMIRA treats many types of autoimmune disease, including psoriasis. The company is developing upadacitinib, an improved version of the drug. If the company shifts its attention to R&D instead of sales, that would lessen its competitive pressure on Valeant’s Siliq.

Novartis’ (NVS) Cosentyx made $1.13 billion in sales in 2016. Higher rebates could drive sales higher this year and pressure Siliq. But Siliq’s low pricing at launch could weaken the impact of Cosentyx’s competitiveness.

3/ Fair Value

Most analysts have a ‘hold’ recommendation on VRX stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Simply Wall.st thinks Valeant’s intrinsic value is over $55 a share, based on future cash flows.

Source: Simply Wall.st

The forecast assumes a 108.5% ROE (return on equity) over the next three years. Valeant must also generate positive earnings by 2021:

Source: Simply Wall.st

If I use a 5-year DCF Growth Exit model and assume revenue growth starting in 2021, Valeant’s fair value is around $25 a share:

Source: finbox.io (click link to enter your own assumptions)

Takeaway

Valeant is not followed often on my DIY marketplace articles but the stock could follow a similar pattern to stocks covered there. Stocks like Micron Technology (MU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) both rallied ahead of earnings, only to fall afterward. That is not to say Valeant’s stock will do the same. Management must demonstrate a stronger showing from B+L and Salix to justify the stock’s recent rally. Any miss is a set back but shareholders know the stock is a multi-year turnaround play. Thank you for taking the time to read my view on Valeant's turnaround.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.