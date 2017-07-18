NVR Inc.: Like No Other Builder

The stock's been added to portfolios I oversee for its unique ability within homebuilding to profit in even the toughest environments.

In many industries there is that extraordinary company that by trouncing the competition over many years, if not cycles, has earned its stock valuation levels firmly above its industry peers'.

In homebuilding that company is NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Among the country's largest builders (#6 by revenues), NVR's average home price is around $380,000. The northern Virginia-based company builds in more than a dozen states (all east of the Mississippi), generating half its total profits from within 60-miles of our country's capital.

Whether for seemingly endless growth opportunities [e.g., Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)], unmatched brand value [Nike (NYSE:NKE), Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY)], or staggering unit economics [McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)], there is always a fundamental basis for the super-premiums these companies merit.

Within homebuilding, NVR is without peer for the persistence of its profits and for its outstanding returns on capital.

NVR's Secret Sauce

Developed land is a homebuilder's largest and most important asset - by far. Inventories of land typically account for the bulk of a builder's stockholder's equity (its key value metric), and represents its single greatest source of risk.

To mitigate risk associated with land (and its development), NVR buys its land exclusively through option contracts. Most builders use a combination of owned tracts, purchase options, and even buy raw land. Moreover, NVR only buys lots that are 'finished', or ready to build on, thereby further mitigating development risk and cutting time-to-sale - slowed for other builders by permitting and other land approval processes. Finally, by pre-selling the corresponding home as close to the lot-option's exercise, the property's full value is reflected on NVR's balance sheet for only a brief time.

This simple but highly efficient process around land acquisition separates NVR from every other builder, in good times and bad - as we'll see next.

NVR Zigs When Others Zag

NVR made a tidy profit in 2008, when the main thing competitors built were losses. In the following year, 2009, housing's worst in modern times, when the three largest builders [Pulte (NYSE:PHM), D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN)] reported a combined $3 billion in red ink, NVR made a quarter billion in profit. (Of course, these same peers were lining up a few years later, when our federal government legislated billions in industry tax-loss carry-forwards.)

In the highly cyclical business of homebuilding, NVR's ability to make a superior return at all points in the cycle helps merit the stock's premium valuation.

NVR is not for the deep value investor, but based on earnings, the company trades around 20 times my estimated figure for 2017, comparable to the S&P 500. For a company proven superior to the S&P 500 in all fundamental financial and growth measures, a 20 times PE seems fair. Finally, NVR's results are arguably more transparent and cleaner than the market's, i.e., fewer 'one-time' charges.

If These Are Just 'Good Times', Just Imagine When Housing Gets Even Better…

Homebuilding remains on steady upswing. Yet industry-wide, we're still only approaching normalized industry levels, as I discussed here in May.

Even so, NVR is on track for another 30%-plus return on equity (ROE) in 2017 - would mark its third-straight, and cap a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for homebuilding profits at around 25%. Finally, per-share annual EPS growth since 2012 will near an eye-popping 30% through this year, helped by steady, sizable share repurchases.

High Returns = Large Profits X Fast Asset Turns

In many ways homebuilding is comparable to retailing. As with retailers, builders do not make the products they sell - that's done by outside contractors, thereby minimizing employment costs - most industries' largest expense. Another relevant analogy with retail is builders' (increasing) focus on asset turnover - a critical return component. As I discussed back in January, Follow The Returns In Homebuilding Stocks - 2 Buys And 1 Sell homebuilding is a return-driven business.

NVR generates very solid profits (10 - 11% pretax) and turns its land inventory and total assets (sales / avg. assets) much faster than even its most efficient peers. D.R. Horton and Lennar, the two biggest and, in my opinion, best-run builders in the country, turn their assets at less than half of NVR's speed.

By turning over its entire asset base every four of five months (12 months/2.6 turns a yr.), NVR amplifies its returns considerably and generates precious cash - which it uses for other shareholder-friendly purposes.

The first call on these discretionary cash flows is ensuring organic growth, via the purchase of newly optioned lots: NVR controls about 81,000 home-sites, or more than five years' worth of homes. Next highest priority is share repurchases: over the past five years, NVR has reduced its share count by 30%, even as the average builder has increased its outstanding shares by nearly 10%. The company's final use of discretionary cash aims at further reducing borrowings: at less than 15% net debt to total capital, NVR has the industry's best balance sheet.

Conclusion

Today's information age oddly coexists with an investment community that's accustomed to having quarterly guidance provided to them. As such, these managed expectations are typically beatable expectations. It's refreshing that NVR abstains from earnings calls, generates its capital internally, and does not give guidance. After all, when you're all about performing why worry about conforming?

