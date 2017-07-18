Bank Of America 2Q: Still A Hostage To Interest Rates

That being said, the 2Q results confirm that in the near term, the stock will remain a hostage to interest rates.

The stock has been the key beneficiary of the so-called reflation theme, which may have run its course.

Bank of America’s (BAC) net interest margin (NYSE:NIM) and net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) missed consensus estimates. However, sluggish NII growth hardly comes as a surprise given that the U.S. yield curve has flattened significantly during the second quarter. The chart below plots the spread between the yields on 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes. The spread illustrates that the bond market is showing a sign of caution over economic growth and inflation trends in the U.S.



Source: Bloomberg

Historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between the 10y-2y spread and Bank of America’s net interest margin.

Source: Bloomberg

While Bank of America has several long-term catalysts, in the near-term the stock will likely remain a hostage to interest rates. BAC has been the key beneficiary of the so-called reflation theme, but it appears the theme has run its course. Obviously, the key question is whether investors should expect the U.S. yield curve to flatten further and a lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

The Fed is saying that the U.S. economy is in pretty good shape, the reflation theme is still alive and we should expect more rate hikes. New York Fed President William Dudley recently said that a tightening labor market and gradual wage growth should trigger a pick-up in U.S. inflation. This view suggests that interest-rate-sensitive names, such as Bank of America, are a strong buy here. However, various market indicators tell a completely different story. The so-called core CPI, which is a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and energy components, has declined by 60bps since the beginning of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

According to the so-called Fed's Dot Plot, we should expect one more rate hike this year. That being said, bond traders are pricing in just a 40% chance of a rate hike by the end of the year.

Source: Bloomberg

In other words, contrary to the Fed's projections, market expects a lower-for-longer interest rate environment that would be painful for Bank of America.

One might argue that Mario Draghi, the ECB (European Central Bank) president , has recently revived the reflation theme at the Sintra banking conference. Developed markets yields got a decent boost from hawkish statements made by Mr. Draghi:

Now, we can be confident that our policy is working and that those risks have abated. The threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play. And since one of the drivers of inflation today is positive supply developments, this should feed back positively into potential output rather than produce hysteresis. In these conditions, we can be more assured about the return of inflation to our objective than we were a few years ago.

With that being said, the European Central Bank is likely to downplay its hawkish stance this week. While a stronger euro and rising bond yields are huge positives for banks, these factors will have a negative effect on European exporters. As a result, the ECB acknowledges that it should find the right balance between its inflation targets and economic growth in the eurozone. Otherwise, the ECB’s actions could be a major headwind for the recovery of the European economy.

Finally, another challenge for the reflation theme is growing uncertainty around the long-awaited US fiscal stimulus. Republicans have given up their efforts to replace Obamacare and that is likely to raise further concerns about tax cuts and infrastructure spending under the Trump's administration. Notably, the dollar reached its 10-month low, reflecting those concerns.

Source: Bloomberg

Final thoughts

To be fair, bond yields are one of the factors that are outside of management's control, and with around $60bn of excess capital, Bank of America looks set to emerge as an attractive capital story. In addition, the Q2 revealed better operating efficiency trends with a cost/income ratio of 60%, and that should be welcomed by investors. However, improved cost-efficiency metrics will not move the needle as much as BAC's shareholders want to. The results once again confirm that in the near term the stock will remain a hostage to interest rates. There is a simple rule of thumb that has been widely used by traders since the beginning of the year: when the 10-year yield breaks below 2.2%, there could be an attractive entry point in Bank of America.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage on developments with Bank of America and other global banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.