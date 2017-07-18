GDX: A New Rally In Gold Miners?

Recent policy changes at the Federal Reserve should make it easier for gold miners to improve revenues and send the ETF higher over the next few quarters.

In all of the recent stock market exuberance, one sector that has fallen under the radar is the gold mining industry. Market valuations in the Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) have been under pressure since 2012 and this has kept the ETF off the radar for many momentum-based investors. But the series of higher lows that has developed since markets formed a bottom in 2016 suggests that sentiment has shifted and that further upside extensions remain likely. This outlook is supported by projection for most of the larger stock holdings within GDX, and there is still an opportunity for investors to enter long while markets are trading at the currently depressed levels.

When dealing with the next round of likely forecasts in GDX, it is critical to understand which market forces could send gold and silver prices higher. This is essentially the lifeblood of every company in the GDX holdings and without higher prices in precious metals it is going to be very difficult for these larger companies to gain traction in terms of their stock prices.

Here, it can be argued that the most pressing factor is the changing monetary policy stance at the Federal Reserve, which suggests that the central bank is now open to the possibility of low interest rate levels for an extended period of time. Even better than the actual Fed commentary are the data reports themselves, and most of the numbers this year have shown a slowdown on the macroeconomic level. Weaker numbers at the consumer inflation will keep the Fed's hands tied as far as what is possible in its previous rate normalization plans. Lower interest rates boost incentives for positions in precious metals assets, so these are clear trends that will support the revenue outlook for the major players that comprise GDX.

In that vein, two names that stand out are Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX) and Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) which together make up roughly 15% of the total holdings in GDX. Here, in both cases, we are seeing a confluence of price events that signal a bullish outcome with markets still trading at long-term lows. If these types of trends are indicative of what is likely to unfold in the gold and silver markets at large, this spells opportunity for investors that are currently long GDX.

Since the end of last summer, NEM has had difficulty posting rallies but most of the downside activity has actually been in the sideways direction. On a price and time basis, this has invalidated the downtrend that has been in place since that period and with the bullish Commodity Channel Index readings, the scope for a bigger turnaround is becoming more and more likely.

At the same time, we are seeing these types of scenarios confirmed in multiple as the price and time structure is largely matched by what is seen in ABX (but to an even larger extent). Here, the trend change actually began in the early parts of this year -- and the rallies that followed the initial moves were substantial on a percentage basis (nearly 35% in six weeks). This activity can be viewed as a harbinger of things to come once the broader precious metals markets are able to fully feel the influence of the changing policy maneuverings at the Fed.

With all of this in mind, investors can start to position for the bullish outcome that is most likely to be the result in GDX. The key valuation to watch here is 31.90, as it represents a confluence of important analytical areas that are likely to draw prices. This level marks a previous resistance zone, the upper Bollinger Band (two standard deviations), and the 100-month exponential moving average. Additionally, this area falls near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the five-year decline in GDX (at 32.86). This creates an excellent upside price target for bullish investors that are looking to get long at current levels. Risk-to-reward ratios are excellent in this setup, so it is an idea that should be on the radar for any precious metals investors looking for new ways of gaining relevant asset exposure.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.