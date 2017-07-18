Perry Reissue Legal Win For Fannie and Freddie Plaintiffs

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that have handed over all their money to the US Treasury since 2008. FHFA governs the two as part of the conservatorship they were placed into back then and is a sister agency of US Treasury. Perry Capital is one of the leading lawsuits and in February the breach of contract claims were remanded with ominous language regarding purchase times.

Investment Thesis: This legal victory cements the fact that all shareholders have legitimate claims regardless of when their shares were purchased. The question remains as to what resolution comes first: administrative or legal. What this legal ruling does for me is further support preferred shareholder contract claims. In the event the administration decides to pursue the course of a Moelis plan, these claims would have to be settled, likely by setting with conversion terms that yield preferred shareholders substantial returns from today's prices. Common shareholders in that plan are aligned with the government's interest of maximizing the value of its warrants which were part of the original 2008 arrangement. Only one case at present challenges the entire conservatorship and that is Washington Federal. In addition, it appears that the 3500 documents that were released to plaintiff lawyers in Michigan were used to amend and file their case under seal. Those were a subset of the 11,000+ documents that the government improperly withheld for over a year. If you ask me, the only thing to keep in mind is that Mnuchin said that the second half of 2017 was when he was going to make housing reform a priority.

Perry Capital Reissue

The reissue can be found here. The changeset (which is where I would recommend you start reading if you're going to dig deeper) can be found here. The plaintiffs won in their quest to tighten up the language in the ruling. The ruling now forces the district court to consider pertinent statements by the FHFA including language like having the "objective of returning the entities to normal":

This is a huge win in the courts. It doesn't stop the sweep, but it does validate that the plaintiffs have valid contract claims.

ROP Plaintiffs Amended Complaint Under Seal

We can't see the complaint right now, but here's what we can see:

We can see that at the very least there will be a redacted complaint filed sometime in the relatively near future. I'm not a lawyer but my guess is that we'll be seeing something here in the next 30 days.

Delaware Fully Briefed

The Delaware case as of Monday is fully briefed. The argument here is that it is illegal in the state of Delaware to have a preferred security that takes the net worth of the company as a dividend payment. Such a security would be instead classified as common, not preferred.

This complaint was filed by Myron T. Steele (DE Bar No. 000002). That's right, he is number 2 in Delaware. He was the former Chief Justice of the Delaware Supreme Court and now represents plaintiffs in this case on behalf of Potter Anderson and Corroon LLP.

Administrative Solution By End Of 2017?

If Mnuchin's words are to be taken seriously, he suggested that he would deal with the matter by the end of 2017. In my opinion, the timeline here is mostly due to the expiration of GSE Jumpstart, which was legislation put through by anti-GSE politicians as a ride-along. The Moelis plan suggests that the time to address some sort of administrative solution is in the next 6 months, after which the government can sell its stake and make billions of dollars while putting private capital back into the system to protect taxpayers from predictable accounting fluctuations from forcing additional, albeit unnecessary, bailouts.

Summary & Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 21988 shares of FMCCP, 7370 shares of FMCCT, 1341 shares of FMCKO, 12885 shares of FMCKP, 12788 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO. I own these shares because I find the contract rights compelling. The legal rulings thus far say that the government can do whatever it wants, including violate contract rights, but doing so has consequences and those consequences have yet to be decided but at present are set to be decided in District Court. That reissued remand could be appealed any day now, however, thus pushing back the timeline for those contract rights to be reviewed and paid out in District Court.

Maybe MBA's David H Stevens was right when he told me the courts were old and tired. It would seem to me that the timeline for administrative reform could indeed be sooner than legal action. Corker made it sound like he was upset that Watt was going to start building a capital buffer in the next 30 days. His 75-day remark lands on August 1, two weeks from today.

