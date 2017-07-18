CenturyLink: The King Of Yield

CenturyLink should produce enough free cash flow to support their dividend this year and the Level 3 acquisition will help support it thereafter.

CenturyLink's (CTL) stock has not performed well lately, falling 27% over the last calendar year to put it near 10 year lows. This is primarily a result of sales that continue to deteriorate from weakness in its Access Line business. Despite that, I consider now an excellent time to buy the stock for the following 3 reasons:

A huge 9.4% dividend yield that I expect to be covered by free cash flow going forward. This will also provide some downside protection in case the stock price continues to slide. The pending Level 3 Acquisition will diversify CenturyLink's revenue stream and provide a much needed boost to growth. CenturyLink also has a number of strategic initiatives that are beginning to achieve critical mass. A conservative two-stage discounted cash flow model shows 33% upside potential.

Massive 9.4% Annual Dividend Yield

With a 9.4% annual yield, CenturyLink has the largest dividend yield on the S&P 500. A yield that high is normally a red flag to me. Many companies with high yields have trouble producing enough free cash flow and must tap cash reserves or use debt to fund payments. Historically, CenturyLink has easily produced enough free cash flow to support their dividend payment. The first quarter of 2017 was a bit soft, but it's just one quarter and I expect this to level out for the remainder of the year. Based on CenturyLink's 2017 guidance, operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $250 million less in 2017 than 2016. Given that, I expect them to produce enough free cash flow to cover their dividend payment, but this is definitely something to watch in the future.

Data provided from Google Finance.

Pending L3 Acquisition

I definitely wouldn't consider CenturyLink a good stock if it weren't for the pending acquisition of Level 3 given the positive effect it will have on the dividend. Here's a few comments from CenturyLink's CEO:

The improved free cash flow will enhance the combined company's financial flexibility and significantly lower its payout ratio. CenturyLink expects to maintain its annual dividend of $2.16 per share." The combined company will benefit from Level 3's nearly $10 billion of net operating losses "NOLs". These NOLs will substantially reduce the combined company's net cash tax expense over the next several years, positioning it to generate substantial free cash flow." CenturyLink expects the transaction to be accretive to free cash flow in the first full year following the close of the transaction and significantly accretive on an annual run-rate basis thereafter. CenturyLink expects to achieve $975 million in annual run-rate cash synergies."

Based on this information, it looks like CenturyLink's huge dividend will continue being supported by free cash flow and is safe for the future.

Conservative Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 33% Upside Potential

I believe this model is quite conservative since I assume CenturyLink only produces $1.2 billion in free cash flow this year (year 1). This is 26% lower than what they produced last year and conservatively accounts for any further degradation in CenturyLink's Access Line business. After that, I assume $500 million in free cash flow is added from the Level 3 Acquisition and additional free cash flow is realized the following 3 years from synergies. The other assumptions are detailed below.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used a beta of 1. This is more conservative than the beta Google Finance lists, which is 0.88.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Shares assumes the additional shares that will be added from the L3 acquisition.

This model is presented in two stages. I outlined the first stage above. In the second stage, CenturyLink is assumed to grow at an average rate of 1% in perpetuity (second stage).

Conclusion

CenturyLink currently trades close to its 10 year low. While continued declines in their Access Line business are concerning, the Level 3 acquisition should provide enough free cash flow to cover the massive dividend going forward. The dividend is also large enough where no price appreciation is needed to receive a nice return, but based on my conservative discounted cash flow model, there is a substantial amount of price appreciation possible. Now is a good time to buy before the Level 3 acquisition closes. I believe the stock price will begin appreciating rapidly once synergies begin to be realized next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.