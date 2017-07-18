Seagate Technology: Dividend King

Shares of Seagate Technology are up about 37% over the past year, but the stock remains undervalued in my view. Investors with a long term horizon would be wise to invest at these levels in anticipation of more gains ahead. I’ll review my bullish thesis by highlighting some elements of the company’s financial history, along with the prospects for the dividend. I’ll conclude by talking briefly about the stock relative to this market.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the financial history of this firm over the past eight years, it becomes obvious that it is a relatively volatile business. An investor in this firm should not expect the smoothest of rides. For instance, both revenue and net income have been quite volatile over the better part of a decade, jumping by upwards of 35% from year to year, only to plummet again.

That said, things seem to be on the upswing at the moment, as the most recent three quarters are much better than the same period a year ago. Specifically, net income and earnings per shares are up approximately 270% from the prior period and the dividend has increased 5% over the same time horizon.

In the face of this rather volatile situation, management seems to have never lost sight of the fact that they are working for shareholders. Since 2010, they have returned approximately $12.5 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends ($9.5 billion from buybacks, the balance from dividends). In my view, this is critical as it demonstrates that management is aligned with my interests. In the absence of this alignment, even the most wonderful business will be a shareholder graveyard in my view.

I actually feel rather good about the level of debt on the balance sheet as it turns out. Not only does the company have 27% of the debt outstanding in cash at the moment, but most of it (~80%) is due after 2020, which suggests to me that there’s little risk of a solvency or a liquidity crisis on the horizon. This helps me sleep at night, relatively comfortable that the dividend will not likely be cut anytime soon.

Modelling The Future

Seagate’s financial history gives us some indication of what we can expect in the future in relatively broad strokes: some volatility, and a management team that does an excellent job of returning value to shareholders. Investors buy a future, though, and it would be a good idea to try to understand something about the future of a business. When it comes to predicting the future, I try to isolate the single variable that I consider to be the biggest “driver” of value, in this case the dividend.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 54% since 2011. In my view, it would be irresponsible to forecast this as a continued growth rate, so I’m going to suggest a more muted growth rate of perhaps 14% over the next three years. This is much more conservative an estimate, and is in keeping with the growth rate we’ve seen more recently.

When I perform this exercise on Seagate, I infer a CAGR total return of about 19% over the next four years, which I consider to be adequate compensation for the volatility and the risk present. Further, I consider a medium term dividend growth forecast of about 14% to be reasonable in light of the fact that data storage requirements are expected to explode over the next eight years.

Source: Seagate Investor Presentation

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for STX turned bullish when it closed above $38.50 on July 11. This signals a bullish breakout from a downtrend line which began on June 27. From here, we see the shares rising to $44.00 over the next three months.

Today, we may buy STX call options, which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our long trade. Our initial stop loss exit signal will be a daily close below $37.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend you hold for three months or $44.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years not months), we believe STX is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio.

Conclusion

As I’ve said many times, for better or worse, investors can not access the cash flows of a given company directly, but must instead buy the shares that trade in a public market. This can be both good and bad. On the plus side, the public markets sometimes form judgements about the quality of a business that have little relationship to the underlying company. It’s emotionally challenging, but when the crowd that makes up the market behaves in an irrational way, there’s a chance that we can make some money.

This is the case currently with Seagate in my view. The crowd seems to be discounting this business excessively, perhaps worried about the sustainability of the dividend. The fact of the matter is, though, that the firm has paid about $10.48 per share in dividends since 2011, while earning just over 2.5 times that amount since 2011. Whatever the reason for the 40% discount to the overall market, the choice is plain in my view: these shares represent a bargain at these levels and investors would be wise to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.