Homebuilders Have Surged In 2017, But Momentum Appears To Be Fading

We have turned negative on the homebuilding sector relative to consensus. Restrictive zoning (NIMBY), rising construction labor costs, and buyer affordability issues will continue to hold back the recovery.

Demand for housing remains solid, but the incremental new household continues to break towards renting rather than owning. This may continue as house prices have outpaced rents in recent years.

While new home sales have been strong, confidence among homebuilders has retreated back to pre-election levels. Permits have been weak for three straight months.

The slow, grinding recovery in single family housing showed signs of acceleration through 2016 and appeared poised to capitalize on the ‘Trump economy’ of increased growth and deregulation.

Homebuilders have been one of the best-performing industry groups in 2017. The sector is higher by 30% YTD and 10% this quarter.

Homebuilder Rankings Overview

Homebuiliding Sector Overview

The homebuilding sector (ITB and XHB) is a highly competitive and fragmented industry. The top ten largest builders account for only a quarter of the total housing starts. In our Homebuilding index, we track nine of the largest homebuilders which account for roughly $60 billion in market value: DR Horton (DHI), Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (PHM), NVR (NVR), Toll Brothers (TOL), CalAtlantic (CAA), KB Homes (KBH), Meritage (MTH), and MDC Holdings (MDC).

Quality is a function of the company's average home selling price and the average rating of the school district. Homebuilding segments can be roughly split into four categories: entry-level, move-up, luxury, and retirement. As construction and regulatory costs have increased, homebuilders have shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command high enough margins to offset these increased costs.

School quality is among the most important considerations for single family housing buyers. Crime, walkability, long-term value, and taxes round out the top six home buyer considerations.

Recent Performance of Homebuilders

Homebuilders have been one of the best performing sectors of 2017, returning 31% YTD. NVR has been the best performing YTD, returning 52%. CalAltantic has been the laggard, returning 10%.

Q1 earnings were generally better than expected across the industry and so far, Q2 earnings have been similarly strong. All five of the largest homebuilders beat estimates over the past three months of reporting. Both DR Horton and Lennar beat expectations and reported an identical 18% YoY increase in home sales. PulteGroup reported 14% growth in home sales while NVR reported 11% growth. Toll Brothers was the best performer of the top five largest homebuilders, reporting a 22% YoY increase in home sale.

Across the sector, though, margins continue to show little sign of improvement, and in many cases, margins are expected to decrease in 2017. Gross margins across the sector peaked in 2014 at 22% and have since declined to roughly 20% so far in 2017. Operating margins show similar trends of compression as construction costs and regulatory costs have shown steady appreciation since the end of the recession. Overall, analyst expectations have been rising for the industry, but we think expectations may be getting ahead of reality. As we'll discuss shortly, the post-election uptick in housing data has moderated in recent months.

Valuation of Homebuilding Sector

Using a forward P/E and PEG ratio analysis, PulteGroup and CalAtlantic appear to be the most attractively-valued homebuilders. MDC Holdings and KB homes appear to be over-valued relative to their peers.

Unlike their REIT cousins, homebuilders are not income-focused investments. Most homebuilders pay out little or no dividends.

Recent Housing Data: Signs of Strength, But Momentum Fading as Affordability Becomes An Issue

New home sales have been strong so far in 2017 as the grinding housing recovery has shown signs of acceleration in recent years. Sales are higher by roughly 14% YoY over the trailing 12 months. The average selling price of new homes has continued to increase, surging in May to a record high of $346,000.

There are signs, though, that momentum may be fading. Following a strong 2016, single family housing permits have retreated so far in 2017, falling below the 800k rate reached in late 2016.

Homebuilder confidence has declined back to pre-election levels after a period of 'Trump-euphoria' in the immediate post-election period. In the aftermath of the election, we had predicted that we may see a national push to loosen zoning restrictions in the most supply-constrained markets, which have been among the biggest impediments to the homebuilding recovery. Legislative gridlock, though, has made these initiatives appear less likely.

Housing inventory remains near historically low levels. Low inventory has continued to push home prices higher at an above-trend rate. The FHFA home price index rose 6.8% YoY in May. Academic research suggests that, over the long-term, national home prices should roughly mirror increases in rental rates and appreciate roughly in-line with inflation plus a small risk-premium.

National home prices are now 3% above their 2006 peak, but still 18% below peak levels after adjusting for inflation. Only a small fraction of homeowners still have negative equity values on their homes.

While much media attention is directed at rising apartment rents, home price appreciation has actually outpaced rent growth in recent years. Homeownership appeared relatively more affordable than renting for a brief period between 2010-2013, but has since reversed to favor renting. If this trend continues, we expect millennials to further delay first-time home purchases.

In addition to tight zoning regulations, rising construction costs have been a primary culprit of rising home prices. Construction costs from materials and labor alone are higher by more than 3% YoY, the highest rate of increase since the start of the recession. Construction labor costs continue to be elevated and will likely continue to remain that way, a function of tighter immigration policies.

'Bull' Thesis for Homebuilders: Good Demographics, Possible Housing 'Shortage'

Demographics suggest a significant increase in demand for single family housing, based on historical trends of homeownership preference. The average age of a first-time home buyer is 30-34 years old, depending on the region and current economic conditions. There will be nearly one million more 30-34 year-olds over the next six years than the prior six years. Further, this cohort has experienced far better job prospects and income growth during their mid to late 20s as the prior six-year mini-generation.

Single family housing experienced a sustained period of overbuilding from 1995-2005, resulting in significant oversupply which eventually triggered the housing 'bust' and subsequent financial crisis of 2008. The financial shock and subsequent devastation was particularly acute in the homebuilding sector. Single family housing starts tumbled from nearly 2 million units per year in 2006 to just 350k units per year in 2009.

This recent period of underbuilding, though, comes after a two-decade period of overbuilding. Between 1993 and 2010, household formations lagged housing completions by 5 million units. Since 2011, household formation has outpaced housing completions by 3.5 million units. While we do expect household formations (many of which were deferred because of the financial crisis) to accelerate in coming years, the magnitude of the existing imbalance may not be as significant as homebuilding 'bulls' may suggest, given the sustained overbuilding seen in the pre-recession period.

'Bear' Thesis for Homebuilders: Affordability, Regulatory and Construction Costs

Lack of affordability has once again become an issue for potential first-time homebuyers as construction and regulatory costs have continued to significantly outpace wages and rent growth. Since 2012, home prices are higher by 45% while rents are higher by just 20% and wages are higher by 14%. This surge in home price has effectively priced-out many potential first-time buyers.

Construction prices continue to increase due to a shortage of skilled construction labor, an issue that is likely to be amplified by tighter enforcement of immigration laws. A Pew Research study estimated that 12% of the construction workforce is undocumented. A significant reduction or crackdown on undocumented labor can be expected to put upward pressure on construction costs.

The most significant driver of housing cost inflation in recent years, though, is regulatory costs related to land entitlement. A NAHB study found that government regulations account for nearly 25% of the final price of a new single-family home, an increase of 30% since 2011. Roughly two-thirds of these costs come during the permitting process and one-third comes from fees, taxes, and 'unnecessary' code-related guidelines that do little more than serving to drive up the costs of construction.

While of these regulatory costs are code-based and can be quickly reversed to make housing more affordable for entry-level buyers, the bulk of these costs are the result of a more systemic issue involving the politicization of the zoning process, which has made it more difficult for smaller builders without existing political connections to get zoning approval for medium or large-scale housing projects.

While we were initially optimistic that the Republican sweep in the 2016 elections may usher in a more laissez-faire approach to housing policy which would decrease the regulatory costs of housing and increase affordability, we are now skeptical that we will see any significant changes over the near-term.

In addition to rising costs, mortgage credit availability has loosened considerably since 2011, but lending remains significantly tighter than the pre-recession period. Investors should not expect a return to the ridiculous sub-prime credit availability levels of 2003-2006 as mortgage lending standards and documentation requirements are closely scrutinized by regulators.

(Mortgage Bankers Association)

$1.4 trillion. The total student debt outstanding is now $1.4 trillion dollars up from $0.6 trillion in 2006. Surveys conducted by the National Association of Realtors continue to find that student debt significantly delays homeownership by as much as five years. 42% of 18 to 30-year-olds currently have student debt outstanding according to Harvard IOP.

Bottom Line

Homebuilders have been one of the best-performing industry groups in 2017. The sector is higher by 30% YTD and 10% this quarter. The slow and grinding recovery in single family housing showed signs of acceleration through 2016 and appeared poised to capitalize on the 'Trump economy' of increased economic growth and deregulation.

While new home sales have been strong, confidence among homebuilders has retreated back to pre-election levels. Permits have been weak for three straight months. Demand for housing remains solid, but the incremental new household continues to break towards renting rather than owning. This may continue as house prices have outpaced rents in recent years.

We have turned negative on the homebuilding sector relative to consensus. Restrictive zoning (NIMBY), rising construction labor costs, and buyer affordability issues will continue to hold back the recovery. While we had optimism that the Republican sweep in 2016 may usher in an emphasis on a more laissez-faire-style approach to zoning and land-use regulations, which would be expected to make housing more affordable for the masses, we no longer see that happening. Potential home buyers continue to be hurt by high student debt burdens, tight mortgage credit conditions, higher construction costs, and NIMBY zoning restrictions.

We are not as positive on the sector as many analysts, who point to the significant 'shortage' of single family homes. While we do believe there is a moderate shortage of housing, we believe that potential homebuyers will continue to defer their purchase and continue to rent because of affordability issues. Given these conditions and absent any significant shift in the costs of home construction and regulation, we believe that apartment REITs will outperform homebuilders over the foreseeable future.

