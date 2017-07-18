Annaly Capital Management: The Big Unwind Is Not All Positive

Annaly Capital Management’s stock (NLY) has finally taken a break after an astounding run-up. For the most part I could not reconcile investors’ optimism with a tough macro environment characterized by a flattening yield curve, which was the result of the Fed’s recent rate hikes. But Annaly may have gotten its lucky break recently, or so it seems. Fundamentally speaking, Annaly’s prospects looked to be brighter when long-term rates jumped after the Fed minutes gave more clarity regarding its desire to shrink its balance sheet. However, I believe that this is not a good enough reason to buy Annaly today.

Long-term Rates Uncertainty

There is no question that the Fed’s move to reduce its balance sheet will provide incremental upward pressure on long-term yields, but its eventual impact remains uncertain. Unlike short-term rates, of which the Fed has almost complete control, long-term rates are subject to a variety of factors such as inflation and the demand for safe-haven assets globally. This means their movements are much less predictable.

Long-term yields are important for Annaly because bullish investors hope that their rise will offset the rapid increase in short-term rates, which made Annaly’s borrowings more costly. If we don’t have confidence as to where long-term rates will settle, how can we have faith that Annaly will maintain its spread? Furthermore, an increase in long-term yields will also likely decrease Annaly’s book value thanks to the inverse relationship between yield and price. While yield based investors won’t care about this too much, this could trigger a sell-off from total return investors who pay more attention to the book value as opposed to the yield alone.

History lesson

The chart above illustrates the relationship between the spread that Annaly earns (using the 30-year mortgage rate and the 3-month LIBOR as proxies), the price to book ratio, and the stock’s total return price. Note that even though there was a big run up in the spread at the beginning of this five-year period, the stock performed poorly, reflecting the aforementioned concern over declining book value. One could argue that the market overshot and created an opportunity for investors to buy cheaply at the bottom around $6.70. Not only was the stock trading at a discount to book value (to as low as 0.8x) - the spread that Annaly could earn also expanded - but the macro environment today (i.e. with a potential increase in the spread as long-term rates increase) and the valuation of the stock (close to 1x P/B) are more similar to those of the beginning of this period. This means that the return profile of the stock today is similar to what the company went through in 2013, which is definitely not something that you want to go through. Of course, there is no guarantee that the market will have the negative reaction that it did, but I would rather wait for a real opportunity to present itself instead of hoping that everything will work out in my favor.

Conclusion

Annaly seems to be catching a break as long-term yields are showing signs of life. However, it remains to be seen how much impact the Fed will have long-term yields. Currently the trajectory of long-term yields is not very clear to me. Furthermore, even if long-term yields do rise, the stock could still sell off due to the fear of declining book value. Even though the stock overshot and created a good buying opportunity back then, the same scenario playing out today would imply poor returns in the near future. Overall, I would rather wait for the opportunity to present itself as it did back in late 2013. Today the stock is still not cheap, and with the aforementioned uncertainties, I still don’t see any reason to buy Annaly today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.