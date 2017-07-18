Aclaris: Bright Future Ahead With Dermatology And Alopecia Treatments

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company which specializes in developing dermatological treatments. The company has a strong pipeline and it is currently awaiting the FDA decision for its lead drug candidate A-101 for treating Seborrheic Keratosis. This catalyst will be accompanied with several other major events such as the filing of Investigational New Drug Application for ATI-50002 as a topical treatment for patchy Alopecia Areata. Overall, the company is in a position to pivot itself as a major player in the dermatology market with a strong pipeline.

Aclaris recently reported another development for its lead drug candidate A-101. The company has initiated Phase 2b clinical trials of A-101 for topical treatment of common warts. The two trials will evaluate the safety, tolerability and dose-frequency of A-101 45% compared with the placebo. The trials will involve nearly 240 patients across 30 investigational centers in the US. Currently, there is no FDA approved therapy for treating verruca vlugaris or common warts. It is believed there are over 22 million patients suffering from these warts in the US alone. The trials will help the company in expanding the indication label for A-101, which is also currently under the FDA consideration as a topical treatment for Seborrheic Keratosis.

Aclaris had received the FDA acceptance for reviewing the A-101 NDA earlier this year. The formulation for this treatment is set at 40 percent while A-101 45 percent solution is being tested for common warts. The company has progressed well for this drug as it also received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent application covering the formulation and methods of use of A-101 40% and A-101 45%, further strengthening the company’s position. This allowance provides Aclaris with protection till 2035.

The company is now looking to the FDA decision due in December this year. This may prove to be a big catalyst for the company as it has potential to change the operating setup of the company. With approval, Aclaris will have a steady source of revenue which may then be used for financing its other drug candidates which are in various stages of development. It may also look ahead to a lucrative market as the first FDA approved treatment for Seborrheic Keratosis. The existing treatments often lead to complications such as pigmentation and scarring, and this is where ACRS may have its USP.

Another potential drug candidate for the company is ATI-50001, which is being developed as an oral treatment for Alopecia Areata, an autoimmune dermatologic condition, typically characterized by patchy, non-scarring hair loss on the scalp and body. While 0.2 percent of the world’s population is estimated to be affected by Alopecia Areata, the treatment options for more aggressive forms of the ailment are missing. ATI-50001 is an oral treatment while the company is also developing ATI-50002, which is a topical treatment for the same condition. ATI-50001 performed well in its Phase 1 trial, where the drug was well tolerated. The company plans to start its second phase of AT-50001 as an oral treatment for alopecia universalis and alopecia totalis.

While Aclaris is currently focusing on A-101 and ATI-50001, the company also plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application for ATI-50002 as a topical treatment for patchy Alopecia Areata later this year. This will help the company in keeping its drug pipeline moving and well-stocked.

The company has currently several products in different development stages, increasing the need for liquidity and funding. The company reported $12.6 million in net loss for the first quarter, marginally lower than the net loss of $13 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Aclaris reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $161.4 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $174.1 million as of December 31, 2016. It has a decent runway left as it expects the whole year net cash burn to be in the range of $65 million to $70 million. Further, the company had raised $19.4 million in a stock financing scheme earlier this year, which helped Aclaris in maintaining its liquidity position.

With the upcoming catalysts including the FDA decisions and the start of new trials, the company stock is in for some solid performance. The stock gained over 39 percent this year and is likely to continue its strong show, thanks to various plans to be implemented by the company in the coming months. Following a dip earlier this month, the stock presents a good price point to initiate a position for short to mid-term investment. However, there may be some concerns about the marketing of its drugs. The treatment of Seborrheic Keratosis is considered a cosmetic treatment and hence is not covered by the insurers. This fact may hinder the adoption rate for the company’s product, should it choose a high price point for the drug. However, the company may benefit from focusing on the unique points of its treatments as the current treatments are relatively invasive and prone to side effects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.