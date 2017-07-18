XLE And XOP: Comparing 2 Popular SPDR Oil Stock ETFs

Smaller and midsize oil companies have more leverage to rising oil and gas prices and should be your focus if you believe a rise in oil prices is coming.

The oil majors might have problems with stranded assets over time and might not be the place to be.

Oil stocks have been lagging the broader market again for over six months now. While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and PowerShares QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) are up handsomely since the election of President Trump, oil related stocks have been beaten up. This is despite the President's commitment to the industry.

This dip in oil stock prices follows a rebound after the oil market collapse of late 2014 to early 2016. If a floor is being put in on oil and oil stocks, then the time is now to look for oil related investments that can appreciate as the price of oil rebounds over the next few years or sooner.

The two ETFs I am comparing are the SPDR Select Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). While neither is a pure play on oil stocks, both are highly correlated to oil prices.

XLE vs XOP

In the chart below, I track the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF against the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 ETFs. What we see is that oil does an abrupt about face in late December 2016 and embarks on a steady decline.

The decline in oil stocks is directly related to the drift downward in oil prices (USO). Despite OPEC production limits, the inventory of oil has not fallen as fast as many traders hoped. The EIA recently pegged oil inventory at 262 million barrels above the five year average.

XLE and XOP are both SPDR ETF offerings that track the oil and gas industry. Many of the stocks in each fund are the same, however, the allocations vary significantly. The primary difference between the funds is that XLE is designed to follow energy stocks within the S&P 500, while XOP tracks a broader basket.

The main difference between XLE and XOP is that XLE is a market cap weighted ETF, while XOP is nearly equal weighted. XOP is far less heavily weighted towards the oil majors such as Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), and more reliant on the midsize companies to determine price direction of the fund. Here is a breakdown of the top holdings of each ETF:

Exxon and Chevron comprise 38.6% of XLE while only comprising 3.94% of XOP, an almost tenfold difference. XLE also has a generous slug of service companies that XOP does not have. Those differences account for the difference in performances which can be seen by comparing the chart below. You can see the Exxon and Chevron pull XLE up.

As you go through the top holdings lists, you'll see many companies in both lists, ConocoPhillips (COP), EOG Resources (EOG), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Phillips 66 9 (PSX) and several others. XLE has 34 total holdings, so you see most of its holdings, missing only those with less than 1.08% weighting. XOP has 62 holdings, all near 1.0% to 2.5% of the fund, which demonstrates its reliance on the smaller and midsize company.

While my focus is primarily on oil in this article, the reality is that natural gas prices and day rates for the service companies will also have an impact on the stocks in each fund. Historically, natural gas and oil prices have moved in tandem, however, there has been some signs of greater divergence lately. That might accelerate going forward depending on how oil and gas exports balance, and whether natural gas continues to take market share from coal in power plants. The correlation of oil and gas is worthy of another article entirely.

The service companies are actually fairly highly correlated to oil prices as I discussed in an an "ETF File" about oil and gas services ETFs. The services companies, particularly smaller ones with lower debt, have seen a rise in day rates that falls almost directly to their bottom line. The larger service companies haven't seen quite as much impact because it takes more to move the needle.

The question that investors should ask in my opinion, given that XLE has a large allocation to Exxon and Chevron, while XOP does not, is whether the oil majors are the place for rising oil prices? As I discussed in an article last December, I believe the answer is no.

Smaller & Midsize Oil Companies Are More Correlated to the Price of Oil

In the past decade there have been two seminal financial events that impacted oil stocks. The first was the financial crisis and the lead up to it. The second was the push by OPEC for market share in late 2014.

As you can see below, from the financial crisis until the OPEC move, XOP came close to matching QQQ for total performance. This is significant since QQQ has outperformed the S&P 500 - the generally accepted bogey for performance - over virtually every time frame going back to the tech wreck of the early 2000s.

When OPEC moved to take market share, the smaller and midsize American oil companies took it on the chin as many carried high debt and were not profitable even when oil was more expensive. Larger oil companies started to outperform smaller, as they were perceived to have greater financial strength. That was correct at the time that larger was better than smaller, but you really didn't want to be in either as both fell.

Now, through bankruptcies, restructurings and share dilution, the smaller and midsize companies have been at least partially rehabilitated. The index that supports XOP is significantly different today than in early 2015. Gone are Bill Barrett (BBG), Bonanza Creek (BCEI), Cobalt International Energy (CIE), Contango Oil & Gas (MCF), EP Energy Corp (EPE), bankrupt Magnum Hunter and several others that are too small or bankrupt to be included anymore.

Exxon and Chevron, despite shedding some assets are still asset rich and cash mediocre. They stand a significant chance of having billions worth of stranded assets over time as a recent study suggests if the oil age ends before they can get those assets out of the ground and water. Smaller companies do not have that concern.

As I argued last December, I believe that the oil majors will have huge stranded reserves and cash flow problems that will cause them to struggle to pay dividends in the 2020s. I also believe that the small and midsize companies as a group that are tied to shale and Gulf of Mexico oil production more closely are going to do well in an oil price rebound.

Looking the most recent chart above, you can see that XOP led when oil prices were firm. In a rising oil price environment, I would expect that phenomena to happen again as smaller and midsize companies, once again, are levered more to domestic production. And once again I stress, if oil prices don't rise, then oil stocks just aren't the place to be.

Two Scenarios For Oil Prices To Rise

Before getting into two potential scenarios for rising oil prices, if you do not believe oil prices will rise in the next few years, then neither of these funds is for you and you should not own much in the way of oil stocks or oil assets.

The general rule across the oil industry is that most companies have significant debt. It is imperative that oil prices rise in the next few years or more will go bankrupt or suffer dilution. That said, the upside that comes with these stocks as a group if oil prices do rise, is significant. Here are two scenarios that could play out to drive oil prices higher.

The first scenario is for slowly rising oil prices. Currently, oil supply and demand is roughly balanced. That was the first step necessary to stop increasing oil inventories.

For oil prices to rise, the inventory will need to be whittled away by slowly declining fields, particularly deep water, that are not fully replaced by new development. As I talked about in an article titled "Deep Water Drillers Are Doomed Even If Oil Prices Surge," it is likely that deep water oil drilling will never recover to its past development levels.

Onshore, particularly shale, and smaller, shallower offshore development will continue despite the currently challenged oil prices. Unlike deep water megaprojects, there is no need for long lead times or huge capital commitments for those projects.

Shale is the current upward pressure on oil supply and downward pressure on oil price. Investors can think of shale development a lot like "on time" delivery. With only $7 million or so necessary to drill and complete a well, it is not a major financial burden to drill one well, many wells is a different story. That said, it is important to see what shale players do as a group in the second half of 2017.

What I believe, is that it is very likely U.S. shale slows its production growth because of low oil prices and their hedges running off. To be sure, places like the Permian and STACK/SCOOP in Oklahoma will continue to add production, especially in what is left of the heart of those plays. Other shale basins don't have the economics of the Permian and STACK/SCOOP, so those could actually see declining production soon.

It is imperative to keep an eye on rig counts. If rig counts stop rising or fall, that is a signal that companies are tightening up a bit on production. That would contribute to some more oil inventory being burned.

Wall Street funding of shale has been very liberal the past few years despite the bust. The Wall Street Journal accounted for about $57 billion in oil sector investment the past 18 months. If Wall Street keeps offering money, shale will keep taking it, if for no other reason to bonus themselves handsomely prior to another bust.

It is important to watch and see if Wall Street tightens financing up a bit. They should, but if investors truly didn't learn anything from the financial crisis, or don't care so long as they get paid and get out prior to another collapse, they'll actually cause the next oil price collapse. Stay tuned. If cash tightens up even a little bit though, many companies will have to slow drilling because they have little to no free cash flow. It's a delicate balance.

Demand trends are also important. In the past several years, demand growth has been subdued. With President Trump being looser on mileage improvements, and the Millennials just entering the "road trip" years with their young families, we could see a surprise to the upside on demand domestically for the next few years. We'll see. Most oil price will be set by the producers, but demand surprises matter too.

The second scenario for oil prices is a sharp surge upward due to supply disruptions. While I do think oil inventory will come down eventually, I think the "supply shock" scenario is the more attractive investment option to consider. I also think it is likely to happen.

As I discussed in "Missing Risk Premium Could Lead To Oil Price Shock," I believe that the conditions are being set for a wider conflict in the Middle East centered around Iran. This is a complex geopolitical analysis, but if it is right, then oil prices and the stocks of oil producers could surge sharply in a short time period and sustain a period of profitability for several years as oil supply eventually comes back online in the Middle East.

As I noted in the linked article, it would only take a few months of disrupted oil supply from Iran and possibly Iraq to eat away the inventory surplus. What if Saudi Arabia or other GCC nations got hit? I do not put it past the Russians to blow something up in the name of perusing some bad guy or taking sides with Iran. We also must also remember about one-third of global oil production flows through the Straights of Hormuz which Iran exercises partial control over.

Outside of the Middle East, we should also look over to Venezuela for a potential disruption. The nation is on the brink of collapse and exports about 2mbd per day. Any number of outcomes could lead to at least a temporary disruption in supply from them.

Anticipating a supply disruption is a counter trend approach to investing in oil. While waiting for the oil markets to become more in balance is a likely winner over time, it is also likely a smaller winner than if the price for oil suddenly shoots up. Investing in oil stocks with a supply shock in mind is a form of hedging your portfolio for the macro risk of suddenly higher oil prices that could be dramatically and quickly profitable. It is also a way to potentially get involved in a trade you should not be involved in. Take care.

Investment Thesis

Investing in oil right now versus waiting for a new upward price trend to develop is a counterintuitive thing to do. Investing in an oil stock ETF now gives you two chances to win. The first chance is on a sudden rise in oil prices due to geopolitical conflict. The second is on the gradual rise in oil prices.

I believe that a conflict in the Middle East that disrupts oil supply is likely, thus I want more leverage on my investment. Hence, I want to be involved with the smaller and midsize oil companies in the U.S. shale space. The risk I have to be comfortable with is that if that conflict does not occur, the small companies are vulnerable to debt issues.

I rate both the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and the SPDR Select Energy ETF buys right now. I prefer XOP though, because I believe oil prices are going to rise in the shorter term due to an oil supply shock and I want more bang for my buck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOP.

Additional disclosure: Please make sure to "follow" me as I am making the transition from MarketWatch to Seeking Alpha and haven't been found by many yet. Also, please forward, tweet, like this article if you found it helpful. Thank you. You can find a history of my articles via TipRanks.com which ranks me in the top decile across all time frames. I own a Registered Investment Advisor, however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk as all investments carry the potential for loss and should consult an investment advisor before proceeding on any trade or investment.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.