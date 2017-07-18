What Bankers Should Learn From Retailers

The secret is to look at what the younger generations are doing because they will be the main drivers of business as the economy moves on into the future.

Bankers need to pay attention to what is happening to these retailers because they are facing the same future in the next five years or so.

Brick-and-mortar retailers are going through a period of creative destruction right now as online shopping is taking more and more of its business away.

The American retail trade is going through a massive transition. Robin Wigglesworth writes in the Financial Times that:

“...the rise in online shopping is having a devastating impact on bricks-and-mortar US retailer “The relentless rise of online shopping is posing a huge challenge for US shopping malls, developers, and investors who own shares and bonds in household names. The core problem is a dramatic overbuilding of stores, coupled with the rise of ecommerce, Richard Hayne, Urban Outfitters’ chief executive, told analysts on a conference call earlier this year. ‘This created a bubble and like housing, that bubble has now burst,’ Mr. Hayne said. ‘We are seeing the results: Doors shutting and rents retreating. This trend will continue for the foreseeable future and may even accelerate.’”

Now, skip ahead for a few years - maybe five years, maybe seven years.

And, instead of shopping, shopping malls, retail trade and retailers, insert the words banking, and bank branches, and financial payments and bankers.

Look at what Ms. Wigglesworth is writing:

“...it is also likely just the first stage, with some investors predicting that every corner of commerce is about to experience a painful burst of creative destruction as shoppers migrate online.” “’There’s a big shakeout in how people consume goods,’ says another big hedge fund manager. ‘It will have a massive economic impact…It is already a bad year, and its feels like it has the momentum to become something bigger.’”

Again, change the word commerce in her first quote to banking and change “how people consume goods” to “how people bank” in the second quote, and you have a picture, I believe, of what people will be saying about banking in five years or so.

Then, Ms. Wigglesworth mentions Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods grocery chain this summer. I have commented on this purchase and the future of FinTech myself recently: in this piece and also in this one.

Ms. Wigglesworth writes about this acquisition in terms of the retail trade:

“’So far, groceries have been very resilient to digitization, but Amazon is trying to systematically break this consumer dependence: shift staples to digital; create a network of small brick-and-mortar stores to service perishables,’ says Trevor Noren, analyst at 13D Research. ‘If Amazon or someone else succeeds, it will eliminate one of the primary reasons people still go to shopping centers.’”

Online-only purchases total just a little more than 10 percent of all US retail sales, but data indicate that this share is increasing rapidly.

And, then there is the next generation. Look at what the kids are doing:

“younger Americans are much more comfortable with an online-only experience than their parents.”

This is what I have been writing about for the past decade. Don’t look at the thirty-year olds or the twenty-year olds. Look at the teenagers. They are going to be driving the market over the next five years and more. Online “stuff” is ubiquitous with them.

Furthermore, this is just talking about the United States. Look at what is happening in China:

“Across urban areas, mobile payments are making cash all but obsolete.” “In practical terms, two Chinese companies—Tencent, which runs WeChat, and Alibaba, whose financial affiliate, Ant Financial, runs Alipay—are sitting atop a gold mine of staggering proportions.” The word is that they are “set to surpass the likes of Visa and Mastercard in total transactions per day in the coming year.”

Check out what Dubai is doing. Then last year I also wrote of all the payments action that is taking place in Africa. Go figure.

And, then there are changes that are coming in much of the rest of the world.

As Ms. Wigglesworth stated in her article, many firms in the retail sector have attempted to digitize. However, their attempts, working within the framework of the existing economic market structure, have tended to turn out to be relatively feeble.

The same can be said about the FinTech space. At a conference held at MIT earlier this year, the general consensus was that the commercial banking industry tended to be lagging pretty far behind the technology innovators.

Furthermore, I haven’t even gotten into the online lending and crowdfunding efforts that are growing every day.

The point is that what is happening in retail trade these days is only a small picture of the future of commercial banking. The world is changing dramatically, and this change is for real and will not disappear.

But, the implications are even greater.

As Ms. Wigglesworth writes in another article the impact on retail stores has a further impact on the success of commercial real estate, specifically, the success or, failure of US malls.

“Blackstone, the world’s largest real estate investor, has warned that the outlook for America’s enclosed shopping malls is darkening more quickly than experts expected as the growing online retail threat hammers their valuations.”

Major changes in organizational structures generally have implications for the areas they are directly connected to or are associated with.

And, this will be true of the changes that will take place in commercial banking.

In essence, the technology for the changes in banking is here. However, commercial banks are going to have to change their approach to how banking is done before it will be fully implemented. The regulators are going to have to adjust and accept that changes need to be made to the system. This will, I believe, require a tremendous change in the mindset of the regulators. For one, there are going to be a lot fewer commercial banks in the industry, and the surviving banks are going to be larger, on average, than what exists today.

What will drive this change is the fact that bank customers will have changed. This is one of the things that online shopping shows us. More and more business is going to be done online.

In addition, we are seeing massive changes in payments systems and financial business throughout the world. People are driving this change and the major part of this drive is coming from younger people.

The commercial banks in the United States, and their regulators, need to learn from the retail stores. The future is coming, it will cause massive changes to how banking is done, and, as Ms. Wigglesworth writes, the final ‘Amazon effect’ will gather pace, and banks will face a period of profound disruption as the final adjustments are made. This, to me, is the future of banking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.