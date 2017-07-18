Patient Investors Could Be Rewarded With Wells Fargo

Synopsis

The recent scandals notwithstanding, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has a new CEO who is creating a new company culture and the company appears to be firing on all cylinders. Top line growth remains a challenge and expenses seem to be creeping up. However, management is committed to significant expense reductions over the next 18 months, and the company has been approved to significantly increase its share repurchases over the next four quarters. While these changes require investors to keep tabs on management’s progress, patient investors could see a return to positive earnings growth, higher dividends, and, ultimately, decent returns over the next 18 months.

Income Statement Analysis

The present day version of Wells Fargo is the product of a merger with the former Norwest Corporation in 1998 and the acquisition of the former Wachovia Corporation at the height of the financial crisis on December 31, 2008. Given the size of Wachovia at the time, the company’s revenues and balance sheet increased significantly, and, as such, this analysis will examine the company financials from 2008 to the present day. Like most banks in its class, WFC has had difficulties increasing non-interest revenues since the end of the Financial Crisis. After the acquisition of Wachovia in 2008, the company’s non-interest revenues more than doubled to about $42 billion. Since then, though, non-interest revenues have remained mostly flat, peaking at $42.9 billion in 2012. Non-interest revenues have fallen each year since to $40.5 billion in 2016. Insurance revenues, mortgage banking and other banking fees have been the primary contributors to the declining growth. In 2016, non-interest revenues were 5.5% below their peak in 2012. Additionally, as a percentage of total revenues, non-interest revenues were just 45.9%, the lowest to date.

Net interest income has been a bright spot on the income statement, increasing 2.2% annually over the past five years. Interest income has increased 1.7% annually, on the heels of very robust growth in loans and investments. Net interest income was 54.1% of total revenues, the highest on record. The company’s net interest margin has decreased, and is well below the levels from before the crisis. But, given higher expected interest rates over the next 12 – 18 months, the company’s net interest margin should improve, resulting in a pick-up in growth in net interest income.

Total net revenues, while slightly below its peak in 2009, have increased 1.7% annually over the past five years. Growth seemed to pick up in 2016, as total net revenues rose 2.6% to $88.3 billion, the most since 2009.

Management has done a decent job managing expenses during this period. Total operating expenses have increased about 1.2% annually over the past five years, a rate slightly lower than the growth in revenues. Compensation and benefits, the largest expense category, has actually outpaced the growth in revenues. As a result, the compensation ratio has increased 0.34 in 2011 to 0.36 in 2016. It should be noted that the compensation ratio has remained relatively flat over the past few years. Unlike many of its competitors, WFC has not reduced headcount recently. The efficiency ratio, a measure of overall expense management, has remained in a tight band between 0.58 and 0.59 over the past five years. However, it should be noted that efficiency ratio has crept up over the past several quarters to .63 in Q1 of 2017 and .61 in Q2 of 2017, despite management’s stated goal of an efficiency ratio of 0.55 – 0.59 over time.

The provision for loan losses has increased in recent years, which is consistent with what we have seen at most of its competitors. In 2016, the provision for loan losses was $3.8 billion, or 4.3% of total net revenues, which is the highest it has been since 2012. At the peak of the financial crisis, the provision for loan losses represented over 38% of total revenues. Clearly, the company has been able to mitigate the lending risks. But, as we have seen with many of the banks, the provision has begun to increase in recent years, perhaps indicating that the overall credit cycle is shifting.

As a result of these activities, income from continuing operations has increased 6.3% annually over the past five years and net income has increased 6.7% annually. Additionally, diluted EPS has increased 7.2% annually over the past five years on the heels of increased share repurchases of late. Investors should be aware that the company did report a significant decline in net income and the associated EPS in 2016. Net income decreased 4.2% in 2016 compared to 2015 primarily due to higher expenses.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Unlike some of its competitors, such as Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo has increased its balance sheet quite dramatically since the financial crisis. At the end of 2009, total assets stood at $1.24 trillion. By the end of 2016, total assets had ballooned to over $1.9 trillion, an increase of over 55%. Loan growth has been strong, reaching a record high in 2016 of $956 billion, and investment securities have also increased to over $400 billion from $172 billion at the end of 2009. The growth in assets is attributed to strong growth in deposits, which have increased 7.3% annually over the past five years. Liabilities have decreased from over 90% of total assets at the end of 2009 to just 89.6% of total assets at the end of 2016. Shareholders’ equity, however, hit a peak of 11.2% of total assets at the end of 2013, declining to 10.3% of total assets at the end of 2016. The company has increased its reliance on long-term debt in recent years, with long-term debt increasing over 15% annually over the past five years. As a result, the debt to equity ratio, which hit a low of 0.81 in 2012, was 1.28 at the end of 2016.

Additionally, return on assets has steadily declined to 118 basis points in 2016, while return on common equity is down by over 200 basis points since its peak several years ago.

While the recent stress test results by the Federal Reserve show that Wells Fargo “passed”, it is safe to say that the fundamentals of the balance sheet have, in fact, weakened in recent years. Wells Fargo is a massive company, and it takes years to transform a balance sheet that is now approaching $2 trillion. Net income peaked several years ago, leverage is increasing and ROA and ROE are declining. Many readers will rightfully say that the stress test results will allow the company to increase its dividend and increase its share repurchases. And that is true. In fact, under the company’s 2017 Capital Plan, the third quarter dividend is expected to increase from $0.38 per share to $0.39 per share. The plan also increases share repurchases from $8.3 billion to $11.5 billion over the next four quarters.

Stock Price Performance

I find it very interesting to look back at the stock price performance before and during the financial crisis. WFC hit a high of $44.68 during September of 2008. A few months later, the stock bottomed out at $7.80, a decline of 83%.

The stock would not see those levels again until July of 2013, which represented a gain of over 470% for those shareholders fortunate enough to buy in at the depths of the crisis.

The stock continued to rise, hitting a high of $58.77 in July, 2015, after which it declined about 25% to a recent low of $43.55 in October, 2016.

Valuation Measures

At a recent price of $54.99, the stock is up 25% from those October lows, and it is currently trading at a P/E of 13.5x LTM earnings and 1.5x book value. On a P/E basis, the stock is slightly above its average level of 12.9x earnings. However, on a P/B basis, WFC is currently right at its average P/B.

If you compare the company to its primary competitors, WFC is at a slight discount to its peers on a P/E basis, but the stock does trade at a much higher P/B value than its peers.

The current yield is a fairly healthy 2.78%, which is quite a bit better than than many of its peers:

Analysis and Conclusion

WFC continues to generate significant net income. By my analysis, the company has generated more than $5 billion in net income in 16 out of the last 17 quarters. The problem, however, has been earnings growth. Diluted EPS have increased at a decreasing rate from 2014 to 2015, before finally declining in 2016. I would expect that with the increased share repurchases over the next four quarters to see positive EPS going forward, even if net income is relatively flattish. That should be a slight catalyst for the stock price. Despite the sales scandal that hit the company last year, it appears that, for now, the financial implications are well-contained. Deposit and loan growth seem to continue to show signs of growth. Top-line revenue growth will remain challenged in this difficult rate environment and slow-growth economy.

I think the big story here, as with most of the banks, is the new capital plan. For years, Wells Fargo has had over 5 billion outstanding common shares. If the company does in fact repurchase $11 billion worth of stock in the next 12 months, followed up by something similar in 2018 into 2019, I could see the number of outstanding shares decline to around 4.5 billion. Even without a great deal of growth in net income, at the current multiple of 13.5x EPS, that would be a long-term stock price of about $65 per share, which is about 16% higher than the current levels. Add a dividend that will be approaching 3% yield, and that isn’t too bad of an investment. The stock is down about 9% from its high of $59.99 hit back in March, so this may be a good time to get into the stock.

Now, my usually warnings apply. This analysis assumes that the Congress and the President achieve some type of favorable tax regulation and meaningful (i.e. permanent) regulatory reform. Also, if the economy falls into a recession, then we all know how well banks perform during recessions. Finally, by all appearances, new CEO Tim Sloan seems to have a good grasp on fixing the culture within Wells Fargo. Of course, if a new scandal hits, investors could call it quits on the company, which could also send the stock to new lows. The bottom line is that the stock is priced to perfection here, and assuming calm waters going forward, investors could be rewarded with decent returns over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Consult your tax or investment advisor before investing.