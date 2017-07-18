Kratos's Post-Downgrade Selloff Is A Potential Entry Point

KTOS is out of reach for value investors but still a buy for momentum investors looking to profit on tense geopolitical climate and for those willing to bet on the success and adaptation of unmanned combat drones.

The correction, which I have deduced as profit-taking due to the significant rally the past nine months, provides a potential entry point, although the correction might not be over.

Shares of Kratos corrected from $12.62 to $11.90 after the stock was downgraded to Hold from Buy by SunTrust.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) was cut to “Hold” from “Buy” by SunTrust’s Robinson Humphrey on Friday, sending shares from $12.62 to $11.90. The sell-off in my view is understandable. Based on the stock doubling since the 2016 election, it is reasonable to assume that a good portion of the selling pressure is profit-taking and trailed stops being triggered (I was one of the profit takers taken out via trailed stop.) This pullback might present a good opportunity to initiate a new trade on the long or short side, depending on your disposition. Fundamentally, KTOS has substantial upside for a variety of reasons I will highlight below, but technically, there is always the possibility of the stock correcting further.

The Bull Case KTOS:

1. Mounting global tensions undoubtedly increases the demand and urgency for defense spending. North Korea, in particular, launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4th, Independence Day.

2. KTOS is at the forefront of the DoD’s Innovation Initiative and Third Offset Strategy, which means that a portion of recent increases and further potential increases in the DoD budget will find its way to KTOS despite the money being spread amongst numerous defense contractors. Specifically, in May, a budget bill was passed that increased the DoD budget base for 2017 by $15 billion. Moreover, President Trump’s FY 2018 budget seeks $574 billion for the DoD. This is a big increase from the ~$496 billion in 2014-2015 base budgets. (Source: Company 2016 10-K)

3. Kratos has a more diverse client base than many of its peers, with 2016 revenues comprising of 57% U.S. government, 29% commercial, and 14% international. This is more diverse than say, Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) 71% net sales coming from the U.S. government, and Raytheon’s (RTN) 67%. Kratos is beat out by Boeing (BA) at 23% exposure, but Kratos's market cap is under $1 billion, and Boeing's is the largest of all the companies I just mentioned at $127.24 billion. (Source: Comps of 2016 10-Ks from all four companies in the Risk Factors section.)

4. The development of the UTAP-22 and XQ-222 Valkyrie unmanned combat drones can strengthen Kratos's asset base and earnings power, which could serve as a catalyst to advance the company to profitability on the revenue side. Moreover, backlogs are healthy at ~$900 million, and Kratos continues to win contracts, with a bid and proposal pipeline of about $6 billion.

5. If Kratos can meet analysts' EPS consensus for 2017 and 2018 of $0.10 and $0.31, respectively, KTOS shares have significant upside, considering the company is currently unprofitable. If KTOS can turn a profit and continue its growth trajectory, the stock can justify a valuation of no less than $20 per share.

6. Technicals have been very bullish since November. As you can see from the chart below, demand has been strong enough to warrant a double in share price since the election. Friday’s correction places KTOS at its 20 SMA where it has bounced off three times already. Will this be the fourth?

Overall, I hold the view that KTOS still has potential for further upside, even to the “late-comers.” Now, let’s look at the bear case.

Bear Case

There was a Seeking Alpha PRO article purporting that KTOS would go bankrupt. I did not read the article as I do not have a subscription, but the extreme bearishness was clear from the headline which read "Kratos: Impending Insolvency Will Wipe Out The Equity", so I decided to do my own independent analysis to see if I would come up with a similar conclusion.

First, I needed a snapshot of KTOS's debt. Here it is at the end of 2016:

$1 million maturing in 2017

$0.8 million maturing in 2018

$435.5 million maturing in 2019

As a side note, interest payments in 2016 were $34.7 million.

Fast forward three months later to March 26, 2017’s balance sheet, and it is apparent debt is being serviced. $63 million was paid off, reducing total debt from $432 million to $369 million. Working capital is healthy at $191 million, KTOS is winning contracts, and analysts are estimating a consensus of $0.15 EPS for 2018 or about $26.8 million in net income. As a side note, shareholders’ equity in the MRQ clocked in at $351 million.

The 7% notes maturing in 2019 are senior secured. While debt is substantial at 105% debt-to-capital and debtors have a first priority lien on KTOS's assets in the event of a default, I do not see default or debtors subsequently wiping out equity as a probable scenario. If capital is needed, KTOS has the option of raising equity. It can also refinance the debt, or sell an asset. There are a variety of options to avoid the possibility of insolvency even if KTOS ends up having cash flow problems. So, either I am missing something or the author of the article made huge jumps in reasoning to come to that worst-case scenario conclusion. Considering the author who wrote the article is a self-proclaimed contrarian, I am assuming it is the latter. Either way, I do not agree with the idea that KTOS will become insolvent.

Other Offsets To Look Out For:

KTOS is not currently profitable. “Show me the money first” investors might want to wait for KTOS to prove that it can turn a significant annual profit before investing. However, I do not believe this is the right way to trade KTOS.

I consider buying KTOS more of a speculative momentum play on geopolitical tensions and a bold gamble on the success and adaptation of its new unmanned combat drones rather than a value investment with a margin of safety, and risk should be managed accordingly.

It is not out of the question to try and short KTOS in the short term. While Friday’s decline draws the eyeballs of new buyers, it also draws short sellers looking to play volatility and take advantage of trailed stops. Volatility should be expected.

Long term, the government insourcing program is a mild concern.

KTOS does not have the strongest balance sheet and may need to raise capital again. The last capital raise was an equity offering of 10.35 million shares at $7.25/share on March 2, 2017.

Backlogs are not guaranteed, and due to the nature of the business, the U.S. government routinely audits and does cost adjustments, which makes it more difficult to predict revenue streams.

This concludes my thoughts on KTOS. Thanks for reading. Please remember to supplement the info I have provided in this article with your own thorough due diligence and to always take into consideration your own investment strategy and risk management parameters.

Note: Author may trade in and out of KTOS at any time without further updates or notice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.