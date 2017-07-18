Target To Follow E-Commerce Roadmap

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares have now surpassed $54 a share which is encouraging considering shares were flirting with $50 a share just a short week ago. The stock was lifted from its second quarter guidance revision statement last week where the company is now guiding above its prior earnings estimate ($1.15) for Q2. Target announces earnings in 30 days' time and it will be interesting to see how much of an earnings beat has already been baked into the shares from the pre-earnings statement. We probably need to see a convincing earnings number above $1.15 and a full year guidance revision for shares to spike once more post earnings. In any event, we are dealing here with a stock with an earnings multiple of 11.27 which is well beyond its 5 year average of 17.4.

Although Morningstar says this stock does not deserve a moat designation, I believe its almost 3,000-count footprint of stores should keep the company in good stead as long as it leverages these offline units. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) through its own offline pilot schemes and recent acquisition knows that there is a place for offline stores in retail. Investors need to be patient here as Target has essentially decided to invest heavily in itself (to the tune of $7 billion over the next few years) whereas its main competition Amazon & Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) have decided to go the acquisition route. The war for Target's customers have never been bigger. Here are areas where the company needs to remain focused on going forward.

To get a real feel for what is happening on the ground, I ask my neighbors and friends their shopping habits from time to time. Their take on Amazon has been interesting to say the least. One neighbor told me the other day that her family have started to get their weekly shopping exclusively through Amazon. Convenience was the main reason sighted for the switch from an offline retailer. Furthermore she told me in a recent order, Amazon sent the wrong brand of ham but quickly rectified the error and also let her keep the old ham as the company said the cost of collecting the item was worth more than the ham itself. Looks like Amazon has gained a new customer.

However another acquaintance let me know in no uncertain terms that he believed Amazon was a company destroyer in that the more Amazon grew, the more local jobs would be lost. His philosophy was to support local business irrespective of the potential price or convenience argument. Our job as investors is to gauge where retail dollars will migrate over the next 5 year period.

I think it is fair to say that Amazon is in pole position at present. Its marketplace portals, speed of delivery and sheer variety of products make it stand out as a serious competitor at present. But one way Target can leverage its existing stores is by offering a curbside collection service, which the company has decided to test again. Investors should note that these sales will be recorded as e-commerce sales as the initial order will be placed online.

I feel that Wall Street will price this stock higher once the company demonstrates significant online growth - which should come from this new form of leverage. The revisit of this initiative means one thing. It is not a question of whether it work but more so that this needs to work. Customers want instant gratification whether it is through delivered goods or curbside pickup. Target has the offline footprint to compete and it must deliver. Its time is now.

The other main areas it needs to work on in order to fend off online competitors are its in-store experience and local marketing. Target has always had a better perceived "in-store experience" than the likes of Wal-Mart and it will need this perceived advantage now more than ever. I expect the company to focus on speed and service relentlessly going forward. Major store overhauls are already in the works but this is only the beginning. Why? Because the future of retail will be one of speed, convenience and value.

Customers will simply not entertain having to wait or receive poor service from retailers in the years ahead especially considering the competition. Americans are working longer hours now more than ever and their time is extremely valuable. Give them instant gratification and value and you probably have kept a customer. Keep them waiting and they may never return. This by the way goes for the online shopper who is availing themselves of the curbside pickup option as well as the shopper who prefers to physically pick his or her own items.

Target knows what it must do as to a large extent; Wal-Mart has already rolled out the road-map. Target must keep on hammering the "local option" to its customers. It must realize this edge through either local partnerships with other businesses or better service. There is no reason Target can't offer better service than online competitors to customers living with 5 miles of its stores, for example.

I acknowledge that Target's dividend growth rate has slowed meaningfully of late but investors need to think of the big picture here. Target's recovery could be still 12 to 24 months away. The company though is a proven dividend aristocrat and the balance sheet is still strong. We have been long this stock for quite a while now and I easily see a recovery back to the mid sixties. Long Target

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.