These words have been my byline, for describing the yield for the U.S. 10 year Treasury. Mutt and Jeff, and Guru and Groupie, have projected a 3.00% yield all year. Here we are at 2.31% this morning; not even close. You may wonder how these people have gotten it so wrong. One of the reasons, in my opinion, has been because they have ignored the actions of the central banks.

The world's central banks keep spreading the manna from Heaven, money, and its creation has not stopped. The Fed keeps re-investing its $4.7 trillion war chest proceeds while the ECB adds to its balance sheet, which is now bigger than the Fed's. The Swiss central bank is buying bonds and equities and derivatives while the Japanese central bank is involved in holding yields at a pre-set level and adding ETF's to the mix.

If all that you concentrated upon was the Fed and jobs and inflation then you fell on your face. You missed the hard truth of it; too much money and not enough bonds. This is what has kept yields quite low and why they have remained at present levels, in my estimation.

We are now on the other side of the line in the sand. By my calculations the number is 2.32% and we keep vacillating around it. This is a very important support/resistance level and we do not seem to be able to break it by more than a scant amount. Money, like the famous line in Dune, will flow. Make no mistake about that assumption.

"Lower for Longer and Lingering" also seems to have another meaning, these days. It can be applied to Mr. Trump's campaign promises and his attempts to get meaningful legislation passed by Congress. We seem to be in the operational "Gridlock," and this should be noted. We are not going anywhere fast as the Democrats and some of the conservative Republicans keep blocking Mr. Trump's legislative push.

There must be some kind of way outta here

Said the Joker to the Thief

-Bob Dylan

Well, if there is a way "outta here," then Mr. Trump & Co. have not found it yet. The equity markets have bumped up some recently but, as I have stated quite often on CNBC and the like, the bulk of the move in equities has taken place. From November 9 to the beginning of March the S&P 500 rallied 11.5%, according to Bloomberg data. On November 8, I had stated that I thought Mr. Trump would win and to buy equities and it was a decent call, in the fullness of hindsight.

However, since early March, the S&P 500 has only managed a 2.8% gain, according to Bloomberg, which is up, but hardly a significant move. You may recall that it was in March when I suggested going to a "Cash Flow Investing" platform which is returning around 7.00%-7.50% with a fifty-fifty mixture of Investment Grade Corporate Bonds and a carefully chosen selection of Closed-End Bond Funds. The Corporates, all bought at par, or a discount, yield just shy of 4.00% while the Funds yield 10% or more.

The markets may be clamoring for ETF's, as Wall Street tries to pump up its fees and commissions, but I will stay in my little corner of the world and happily take my 7.00% to 7.50% returns. Strategies change, as conditions warrant.

"Preservation of Capital" is still the Rule.

The Wall Street Journal reports that:

Republican efforts to pass a health-care bill have revealed a party fissure on tax policy with potentially far-reaching repercussions. In his latest attempt to rewrite President Barack Obama's signature health-care law, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) retained a 3.8% investment-income tax and a 0.9% payroll tax that apply to individuals earning more than $200,000 and married couples earning more than $250,000. The decision to keep the taxes instead of repealing them satisfied senators such as Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Bob Corker of Tennessee who were worried about losing revenue sources and about the optics of reducing taxes on high-income households. But it infuriated conservatives who see the taxes as a drag on economic growth and view removing them as an important part of repealing the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

The Hill newspaper is reporting that:

The House Budget Committee, led by Chairwoman Diane Black (R-Tenn.), will mark up a 2018 budget resolution on Wednesday after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations, delays and postponements The Hill newspaper. The budget spends billions of dollars more on both defense and nondefense discretionary spending than President Trump proposed in his budget and cuts roughly $200 billion in mandatory spending in programs such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps. The conservative House Freedom Caucus has pushed for higher mandatory cuts on the order of $400 billion and has demanded more information about the planned tax reforms before voting on the resolution. The caucus lacks the votes to block the budget from moving out of committee but could block passage on the House floor.

A happening was looming. It was out there somewhere beyond the regular enclosed life that I had been living. It was out there, not waiting, but existing. Being. Perhaps it was only slightly wondering if I would come to it.

-Markus Zusak

So, it may be, but it's not happening yet. I suggest you figure this in to your investment strategies. It may cost a dear penny, if you don't.