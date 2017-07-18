Philip Morris On A Downhill Slope

At an all-time high P/E ratio, the stock has not yet priced in the company's increasingly precarious financial state.

The company's stock price has surged, but its financial state continues to paint a different picture.

My first ever article on Seeking Alpha discussed the possibility that Philip Morris May Cut Dividend, and I argued in it that the attractive yield was blinding investors even as lower unit sales led to revenue declines, exacerbated by a substantial increase in excise taxes paid, which led to unsustainable debt levels to finance the dividend payments.

One year after my article, and two days before the company's next quarterly earnings announcement, it's time for a postmortem.

Following a dip the stock has risen

In the five months following my article, Philip Morris' stock (PM) dropped by more than 12% to $87 per share, but since then has increased quickly by 36% to more than $120 per share.

PM data by YCharts

Dividend increased slightly

Continuing with the slowed down increases, the company upped its dividend by only 2 cents per share, for a second year in a row, frustrating some investors. Since the stock price has increased in the meantime, the company's dividend yield (dividend paid as a percentage of stock price) is now near all-time lows.

PM Dividend data by YCharts

Last year's dividend increase, as small as it was, was again financed by debt.

Debt Level Remains High

As the following graph illustrates, the company continues on its debt binge while keeping its payout ratio at dangerously high levels.

PM Debt to Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's debt-to-asset ratio has doubled from 50% in 2011 to nearly 100% in 2015, or in just four years, and has declined only slightly in the last two years as the company eliminated its share repurchases completely and limited its dividend increases to just 2 cents per share per year.

The extent to which management has gone to cap its debt-to-asset ratio, which has only slightly declined despite the drastic measures taken, points to the seriousness of the company's financial state.

One thing working in the company's favor

The primary strength of a company like Philip Morris is that it generates a lot of annual cash flow. As the blue line below illustrates, the company's cash flow has relatively consistently ranged between $6 billion to $8 billion per year throughout the last four years. In other words, because of the company's loyal (read: addicted) customer base, its debt-to-cash flow ratio is still a palatable 4.5x.

PM Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Don't be fooled, however, by the title used in the graph above. This cash flow is not really free cash flow; meaning, management cannot really do whatever it wants with this cash flow. So where does all this cash flow go?

PM Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

As the graph above illustrates, the company's cash flow is used primarily to satisfy shareholders who are blinded by relatively consistent quarterly dividends as they ignore the deteriorating fundamentals of the underlying business.

At an all-time high P/E ratio of 26x, I choose to remain on the sidelines.

Bottom Line

As the company's cash flows stopped increasing in 2011, and its total debt started hitting its cap around 100% of total assets, the company had to first reduce, then eliminate, its stock repurchases. The company has not been able to increase cash flows since 2011, because even as it continuously increased its unit prices across nearly all products and all geographies, the unit sales have continuously declined (duh).

The company will likely prioritize capital expenditures and interest payments to its debt holders (because the alternative is default) over its dividend payments to shareholders. If the company continues to fail to increase its cash flows, this game of musical chairs will, sooner or later, end with a dividend cut.

What do you think will happen to the stock price then?

Premium research

I invest in companies with a bright future and improving fundamentals, rather than ones with deteriorating backdrop. If you are interested in learning about my investment methodology, exemplified with high-quality research on Tesla supported by detailed financial projections by product and service line, you can sign up for Tesla Forum here. I am confident that you will find my research to be very insightful, and I look forward to answering all of your questions at Tesla Forum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.