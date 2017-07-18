Bank Of America: Way More Than A Rates Play

BAC kept to the script in 2Q17 with powerful operating leverage evident in the numbers despite an absence of NIM gains.

Bank of America’s second quarter results were the most convincing of all the large banks to have reported so far.

While we need to be careful assessing individual quarters in terms of growth, it’s visible on the chart below that growth in both interest and non-interest income at BAC is trending more healthily in recent periods. Good news.

Company Data

Combined operating revenue, so net interest income and noninterest income together, grew 7.2% YoY, and 8.6% and 6% respectively.

There's always a lot of focus on net interest income (NII) in BAC, which is understandable given that BAC will benefit from higher rates, and the Fed is delivering in that regard. However, there is more to the BAC story than rates. NII growth was encouraging Y/Y but slightly negative Q/Q. What we’ve seen in 2Q is a $508m increase in liability cost, offset by a $436m increase in asset yield revenue.

Let’s break this down and look at the drivers.

The 2Q weakness is due to the item I've highlighted, which I would think the will come up on the analyst call later today. The increase in short term borrowing costs in 2Q is nearly the same size as the increase witnessed over the prior year, so in other words these costs had hardly increased at all over the prior four quarters, with nearly all the annual change taking place in 2Q17. This spike will most likely roll off in 3Q and allow net interest income to grow more strongly. Remember, BAC has a very liquid balance sheet with a loan/deposit ratio of around 70%. It should not ordinarily be subject to sharp adverse fluctuations in its short term borrowing costs. Nothing here undermines the BAC outlook in a mechanistic way.

In non-interest income, the key trends are what happened in trading income and what about the “others” line, which is what made JP Morgan’s (JPM) non- interest revenue look OK. Here, it's the same story. Trading was weaker in 2Q, but not that weak, and other income was way up. This is fine, but the role of “others” deprives the growth of visibility, so the market will treat this in a neutral way: nice to have, but nothing to build into forecasts. In fact, all the Y/Y growth in non interest revenue comes from the others line if we look at 2Q 17 vs. 2Q 16.

In summary, the market will look through the greater short term borrowing costs, and shrug at the growth in non-interest revenue while thinking the numbers solid overall.

The operating leverage looks really good.

With revenue increasing $1.5bn over 2Q 16, it’s very good news that costs have come extremely well contained. Cost growth was just $233mn over the prior year 2Q, so pre-provision operating profit gets the benefit of $1.2bn in improved operating leverage. To straighten that out given the moving parts we discussed in the income structure above, you can take $600mn out of the gain for the “other” non-II line. There is still a decent gain in pre-provision operating profit (of around $600mn). Normalised this way, the growth rate of pre-provision operating profit would be 5% vs the 12% reported. Don’t forget this also reflects what looks like a one of lump in borrowing costs in 2Q.

The LLP charge (loan loss provisions) is low for 2Q, at $726bn, some $250bn down from 2Q 16, and the lowest charge reported by BAC in the last ten quarters.

The improving pre-tax profit delivery can be seen on the chart below. Look at the efficiency ratio improving in the green line.

Conclusion

Forget the headlines about beats and misses; it’s all nonsense created by the pantomime of late quarter downgrades from the sell side community, which everyone knows will be beaten on results day. What matters for BAC is the delivery of improving operating leverage, and here the bank has delivered very well with only partial gripe being the mix of non-interest income growth.

So a the half year, BAC is cooking very nicely. We’ve got $14.9bn of pre-tax vs. $11.8bn last year. My pre-tax forecast for 2017 is $29.9bn which now looks short as 3Q should bring a stronger US economy and some balance sheet growth for BAC (modest, but important on the margin). At the time of writing the stock is down in the pre-market by 1%, following the softness in reaction to JPM and Citigroup (NYSE:C) results last Friday. The CET1 ratio came in at 11.6%, fully 1% ahead of the level a year ago and, given the CCAR position these days, investor should view the bottom line now as all theirs.

Trading at 10.8x 2018 EPS, which may improve once I have processed the conclusions from the call, BAC is attractively valued and delivering. Remain long and use erroneous weakness to add.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, JPM, C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.