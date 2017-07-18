United Therapeutics: Shareholders Profitably United

With over $1.3 billion in cash and equity over $2.5 billion, the company is well funded to pursue its promising near and long-term pipeline.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) is a biotechnology company focused on development of products for unmet needs and chronic diseases. The company currently has five approved products including adcirca, orinetram, remodulin, and tyvaso, for its leading indication pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAD), and unituxin for neuroblastoma. The company has a pipeline with three launches expected between 2018 and 2021, three more expected between 2021 and 2014, and finally three others after 2025. The company is profitable and has recently initiated a $250 million share repurchase program. Remarkably, United Therapuetics has returned nearly $2 billion dollars to its shareholders over the past six years, decreasing its shares outstanding by 35%.

Adcirca is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of PAH to improve activity level and exercise. In PAH, the blood vessels from heart to the lungs become constricted, so opening up the flow is the important functional physiology at work. Phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors (PDE-5is), sometimes commonly known as erectile dysfunction therapy drugs, have mild systemic vasodilatory properties that may result in transient decreases in blood pressure. They work by increasing nitric oxide free radical emission which tends to cause vasodilation and therefore a decrease in blood pressure. It is not recommended for patients with renal or hepatic complications. Most common adverse effect is headache (42% versus 15% placebo). Sales are on the upswing over previous quarters.

Orenitram is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for treatment of PAH to improve sustained activity level and exercise. Prostacyclin, a prostanoid metabolized from highly polysaturated fatty acids such as arachidonic acid by the cyclooxygenase pathway, is a potent vasodilator that has been identified as one of the most effective drugs for PAD. Because mortality rates for patients on prostacyclin vasodilators have not decreased in the past 20 years, physicians are opting to treat with other drug classes. Orenitram is not recommended for patients with severe hepatic impairment, and can increase risk of bleeding. Sales over previous quarters are slightly down or flat.

Remodulin is a prostacyclin vasodilator indicated for the treatment of PAD to decrease symptoms of activity and exercise. It may be administered as a continuous subcutaneous or intravenous infusion. But this might be contraindicated due to risks associated with chronic indwelling central venous catheters, including serious infection. Patients in transition from Flolan (epoprostenol sodium), are indicated to decrease rate of clinical deterioration. Its sales are increasing over last year. Infusion site pain and swelling were the most common adverse event. In April the company announced a regulatory delay in its launch release of Remosynch implantable pump. United Therapeutics partnered with Medtronic (MDT) to develop Medtronic's proprietary intravascular infusion catheter and implantable infusion pump and related infusion system components (RemoSynch) for the delivery of Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The management downplayed the miss as a small miss and its issues seem to be manageable. The pump will obviously be used to ameliorate some of the administration complications with multiple injections.

Tyvaso is a prostacyclin vasodilator as well, indicated for the treatment of PAH improve activity and exercise capability. With a diminishing effect over the four-hour treatment period, timing can be used for exercise periods. This drug is administered as an inhalation spray, often in combination with longer lasting phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors. Headache and throat irritation are among the most common adverse events, with some contraindications or cautions for lung-compromising disease states and bleeding. Sales are decreasing for this drug over years past.

Unituxin is a monoclonal antibody acting through GD2 for use in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), interleukin-2 (IL-2), and 13-cis-retinoic acid, for treatment of pediatric high-risk neuroblastoma who achieve at least a partial response to prior first-line therapy. It is administered intravenously. Clinical studies showed a 42% incrase in chance of overall survival compared to retinoic acid therapy alone. Adverse effects include pain, neuropathy, injection site inflammation, infections, and various others. Its sales are on the upswing as well. In clinical studies, patients treated with unituxin showed a 43% reduced risk of events compared to therapy with retinoic acid alone.



The company has a multi-layered plan to launch future pipeline candidates. They are structured with a 3x4 near term, mid-term, and long-term candidate list to improve quality of life and morbidity rates in existing indications of PAH, with label expansions to related complications such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia and expanding administrated routes of PDE5 to inhalation. In cancer they have a project for SCLC, a study called PRECISION, that Strong Bio regards as a potentially important development in the unmet cancer needs space.



1Q 2017 revenues were reported at $370 million with net income $178 million, with non-GAAP earnings at about $3.60 per share. Growth in revenues of $1.5 million relative to same period 2016 resulted from increases in adcirca (+$7.4 million), remodulin (+$6 million), and unituxin (+$3.8 million) sales offset partially by decreases in tyvaso (-$14.8 million) sales. Research and development expenses increased 12% to $41.3 million from $36.8 prior period 2016. General and administrative expenses decreased 32% from $78.2 million Q1 2016 to $53.5 million primarily attributable to a $32.0 million decrease in charitable donations to PAH organizations. Cash and cash equivalents was reported at $1.3 billion, with total assets exceeding $2.5 billion.

Risks for investment in United Therapeutics include PAH competition as backlog of sales might be due to more effective first-line therapies or competition if company is wrong about competition moving into the market space. Decreasing sales in tyvaso should be seen as a risk to investors, but newer generation treatments are increasing to overcome these losses. Moreover, its SCLC study although interesting is not a compelling mechanism in an obvious manner to really make a breakthrough, but of course Strong Bio would like the candidate to be a success. Remosynch pump launch delay should not be a tremendous setback, and once launched the company could get a boost in revenues. 11 analyst consensus at $125 per share indicates that the analysts are cooling off on the stock (under-perform type recommendations), currently trading in the $130 per share range. But this may be overstated as the demand for increasing sales drugs picks back up, thus creating an opportunity.

The company is no stranger to its industry and has had a lot of success. If the stock price cools off it would be regarded as a good entry point by Strong Bio. We concur with management that the backlog is real will push into good future sales for UTHR. Entry point below $115 would be regarded as unlikely but a good initial position.

