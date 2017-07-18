Brent Is At $48 And Royal Dutch Pays A 6.97% Dividend - Enough Said

If you believe oil and natural gas prices are near the low end of their ranges this E&P looks quite attractive.

It even sports an operating earnings yield quite a bit in excess of the S&P 500 average.

A company that went nowhere since I first liked it in 2013 is Royal Dutch Shell. (RDS.A) (RDS.B). The S&P 500 killed it by a 60%+ difference.

RDS.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

Just so you know I'm not just a permabull on Dutch companies because of homebias; in 2014 I proposed to sell it (emphasis added today):

The recent surge, after a positive earnings surprise and on hopes that the new CEO will improve long-term ROIC, creates a good opportunity to cut back or exit. At this time, there are many stocks with a better chance of outperformance.

At the time the company had outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by a wide margin but slightly lagged the Oil & Gas Explorers and Production Index (XOP).

RDS.A Total Return Price data by YCharts

I turned bullish again only in 2016. After I turned bearish Shell underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin but trounced the E&P industry.

RDS.A Total Return Price data by YCharts

Performance since my 2016 call has been mixed with again with Shell continuing to underperform the S&P 500 but destroying the E&P industry.

RDS.A Total Return Price data by YCharts

At this point I am quite bullish for three reasons:

1. Royal Dutch is cheap to buy

Royal Dutch Shell continues to trade at an undemanding valuation. At just 1.319 x tangible book value it is comparatively cheap. If we get away from thinking about valuation on a relative basis for a moment: if you believe oil prices are closer to the low end of their range vs their upper bounds, reserves for all oil majors are very conservative.

RDS.A Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

2. Royal Dutch Shell's Return on Equity is improving

In 2014 the policy was changed so that managements compensation is now tied to return on capital instead of exploration goals. The mantra used to be: add reserves at any cost which changed to a more shareholder friendly approach in line with best in class Exxon Mobil (XOM). The jury is out for now but with some goodwill you could argue Royal Dutch is closing some of the gap between itself and historically better managed peers like Exxon and Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

RDS.A Return on Equity (3y Median) data by YCharts

3. Royal Dutch Operating Earnings Yield Beats Peers And The S&P 500

Operating earnings yield is a metric that should be applied with care. The subtitle boasts how Royal Dutch beats the S&P 500 but oil companies slowly deplete their book value until there isn't anything left. Only exploration and capex can replenish their reserves. That puts them at a disadvantage to more nimble S&P 500 competitors like tech companies that will have a larger percentage of their operating earnings show up on the bottom line.

RDS.A Operating Earnings Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Still, Shell gets a good grade which bodes well for near term profitability. If we put the operating earnings yield in the context of oil and gas prices it is even more impressive. In particular, the natural gas price - coincidentally a relatively environmental friendly fossil fuel - shows there is tremendous possibility for free cash flow increases.

RDS.A Operating Earnings Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Royal Dutch has gone nowhere for the last four years while the S&P 500 surged 60%. Historically, it has not executed as tightly as its U.S. peers. With the management (incentive) change in 2014 it has become more realistic Royal Dutch Shell will be run in a shareholder friendly way. The company is profitable and has a forward yield of 6.97% slightly in excess of its operating earnings yield of 6.22% at around $48 per barrel and natural gas at 2.98 mBTU. At 1.3x tangible book its valuation is undemanding.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.