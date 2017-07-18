HTG Molecular Diagnostics Has Its Own Niche

Author’s Note: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) is a nanocap stock with a market cap of under $30 million. This perspective is not an endorsement to buy, sell, or trade HTGM, but instead should be taken as an exercise in due diligence. Caution should be taken if investing in such a security, which may be volatile and may result in substantial and rapid changes to investor principal.

Some Major Movement Ahead?

Sometimes the market moves suddenly on stocks, which if an investor can get ahead of it, may result in significant returns. While many investors are skilled at timing movements like this, particularly in small-cap stocks, I’m not one of them. I prefer a larger stock with substantial earnings and even a nice dividend. But I may be here at the right time to watch a big move.

HTG Molecular Overview

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) is a small cap company with a focus on molecular profiling rather than in-house drug discovery. The company’s primary thrust is the delivery of mechanisms that can aid in cancerous tumor profiling, combining several different advances to aid in identification and subsequent treatment.

HTGM is taking on an issue with current testing, which isn’t as efficient as it could be. Previously diagnostic workup required between 5-10 specially prepared tissue samples. As technology has advanced and more information is both needed and accessible from a tumor (subtypes, mutation status, etc), even more samples are required. But the more samples required, the more invasive these tests become with respect to the patient.

For certain cancer types, using NSCLC (Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer) an example, these aforementioned tests are performed using several different methods. The full profile isn’t compiled until the end of the testing, which takes time.

Standard Tissue Profiling

Additionally each testing method is a multi-step process. Virtually all methods require nucleic acid extraction, with the exception of FISH (Fluorescent in-Situ Hybridization, which uses fluorescent markers to identify certain features in chromosomes). Nucleic acid extraction is a multi-step process which is also time-consuming. Not only that, but inherent inefficiencies result in some sample specimen losses, and may even cause biases in the results.

These limits of the current conventional methodology have led HTGM to develop improvements. The company’s HTG Edge technology platform allows multi-parameter tumor profiling from very few samples. With just one sample, the HTG Edge platform is capable of exceeding industry performance in comparable tests.

The HTG Edge platform is able to reduce both sample prep time and quantity required since it does not require the complicated nucleic acid extractions which have hampered efficiencies of other testing methods.

HTGM’s Streamlined Procedure

The company’s approach has a significant level of automation while reducing need for some complicated techniques (mainly the aforementioned nucleic acid extraction). The advances brought about by the recently-launched HTG Edge platform are estimated to bring a $1.5 billion market opportunity within reach of the company.

Other Eyes on the Prize?

HTGM has made some important advances in streamlining tumor profiling techniques, which have attracted the attention of another company. Qiagen (QGEN) is also interested in the progress that HTGM is making. Such a platform might fit well in QGEN’s own molecular diagnostics segment. If current trends are an indication, QGEN’s comparable oncology testing capabilities lag behind HTGM’s, while requiring roughly 6 times the sample tissue, according to the above figures. With $273 million in cash on hand, QGEN might just decide to buy HTGM (or its Edge technology platform) outright. This advance would place QGEN as a potential leader in molecular diagnostics. Regardless of whether a takeover is imminent, QGEN is slowly extending tendrils of control over HTGM. In November of 2016, QGEN announced the purchase of 833,333 shares of HTGM, roughly 8% of the current shares outstanding. In addition to a (still significant) minority stake, QGEN has also been exerting control over HTGM in another way. Recently QGEN and HTGM inked a statement of work, SOW, agreement which will lay groundwork for a potentially multi-phase project for development and commercialization of a next-generation diagnostic assay. HTGM will be initially paid “low single digit millions” in the initial phase, as well as a share in net profits. Depending on the performance of the partnership, QGEN may decide that HTGM will be an excellent addition to its own molecular diagnostics segment.

Any Value Here?

HTGM is a company with a highly competitive technology, which may be in the sights of QGEN as a possible acquisition target. It might be useful to see a value estimate by discounted cash flow for HTGM. The next 10 years were forecast and used in the model. An interactive model is included here. All values are in millions except for final share price estimates.



The company’s products were estimated as one offering, the HTG EdgeSeq. The market for cancer diagnostics is estimated at $130 billion, with an annual growth rate of 7.6%. This growth rate was used in the forecast. With HTGM projecting their HTG Edge platform to bring access to a $1.5 billion market, it appears that HTGM might be able to capture roughly 1% of the overall global cancer diagnostics market. Additionally with the statement of work agreement with QGEN, it was estimated that HTGM would split revenues 50/50 with QGEN. Although the takeover of HTGM by QGEN is a possibility, this situation was not considered in the cash flow model. HTGM’s EBITDA margins were estimated to rise to 25% of revenue over the course of the projection. To maintain its product development, R&D was projected at 30% of revenue, leveling off at 25% as the company matures. Depreciation and amortization, D&A, was estimated at 24% of revenue, a bit lower than the company’s historical average. Net working capital, NWC, was estimated at a negative 12% of revenue, concurrent with historical average. Free cash flow, FCF, was obtained from subtracting D&A from EBITDA to give EBIT. Taxes (projected at 15% to account for future growth in company earnings) were subtracted from EBIT to find NOPAT (net operating profit after taxes). NOPAT was adjusted by subtraction of R&D an NWC investment, followed by addition of D&A to bring FCF.

WACC, weighted average cost of capital, was found from comparison of adjusted betas of comparable companies. High and low estimated of un-levered beta were found and combined with estimates of equity and debt percentages of capital. The estimated tax rate of HTGM was used to find the company’s re-levered beta estimates, which were used as multipliers for market risk premium (5.5%). The adjusted risk premium was combined with the risk free rate (4%) and further adjusted to account for inherent risk of HTGM (somewhat significant since HTGM is both small and volatile). Historical EBIT/interest expense ratios for HTGM were averaged, showing interest rate coverage to indicate a high default spread (estimated at 12%). The default spread was added to the risk free rate to give an estimate of HTGM’s implied cost of debt. This was adjusted according to HTGM’s tax rate to give an after-tax cost of debt. High and low estimates of WACC were obtained by scaling costs of debt and equity by debt and equity percentages of capital respectively, and summing the factors. The midrange of the estimates, 14.51%, was selected as the discount rate and adjusted in increments of 100 basis points to give a range. The mid-year convention was used to find discounting periods, which were then used in conjunction with the discount rates to form an array of present value scaling factors. This scaling array was combined with FCF estimates for each projected year to obtain discrete present values that were summed to give a net value. A perpetuity growth rate range was estimated, from moderate decline to higher growth (as HTGM seems to have a significant growth opportunity with its product line). The growth rates were used with terminal FCF, discount factor, and discount rate to give a terminal value estimate. The present value of the terminal value was combined with the present value of cash flows to give an enterprise value estimate. Each of the selected enterprise value estimates were adjusted by addition of cash, equivalents, and other investments, while debt was subtracted to give values of common equity. Common equity estimates were divided by the number of HTGM shares outstanding (11 million used here) to give several implied fair vale estimates. Modified sensitivity analysis gave a distribution of fair value estimates. My fair value estimate of $3.58 lies close to the largest cluster of distributions in the projected range.

Revenue Projections

EBITDA Projections

R&D Projections

Depreciation and Amortization

Net Working Capital

Free Cash Flow

Comparable Companies

Re-levered Beta

Cost of Equity

Cost of Debt

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Discount Factors

Present Value of Cash Flows

Growth Rates and Enterprise Value

Fair Value Methodology

Fair Value Range

Final Thoughts

HTGM has developed a product that may have an “Edge” over the competition in diagnostic testing. This could lead the company to significantly grow its revenues in the near future. While HTGM appears to be set to grow with its potentially superior product, it may even be a takeover target in the sights of QGEN, which has both purchased a stake in and partnered with HTGM. My price target for HTGM, $3.58, is roughly 40% above the current price. Whether HTGM is purchased by QGEN, or if it just sits on its own merits HTGM appears to have some potential for upside. I consider it worth holding in my own portfolio as part of the speculative portion since HTGM is such a small company.

