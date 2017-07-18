Transocean Bags A 1-Well Contract For The Semisub GSF Development Driller-1

It is perhaps time to cautiously accumulate again RIG for the long-term.

The semi-submersible is listed as "cold stacked" in Spain -- probably Las Palmas -- which is quite far from Australia.

Image: GSF Development Driller-1 semi-submersible drilling rig will drill the well in Australia. The GSF Development Driller-1 is a sixth generation semi-submersible with dual rig activity.

General outlook:

The oil crash that began late in 2014 has delivered a terrible blow to the oil industry, especially to the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Rowan Companies (RDC), Ensco PLC (ESV) or Noble Corporation (NE), and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown due to a basic lack of drilling contracts, dismal day rates at below-breakeven levels in some cases, and lingering concerns about rig oversupply that continues to worsen as work is vanishing.

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market has stopped degrading, prompting oil producers to look ahead for new opportunities in order to increase their fast declining oil & gas reserves, at a very attractive cost never achieved before.

Still, despite a difficult environment, there is always a silver lining in every dark cloud, and it is the jackup segment rebounding recently. The contracting activity in the jackup segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first half of 2017. As an example, Vantage Drilling Inc., a private company from Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) has been awarded a contract for its Topaz driller Jack-up in Indonesia just yesterday according to OffshoreEnergyToday.

It is now slowly expanding to the floater class and I was glad to report several welcomed contracts, such as the Seadrill Drillship West Saturn in Brazil or the Ensco three drillship contracts in West Africa.

Transocean was surprisingly silent on this front until now. The company is known to be very competitive and had an excellent record in 2016, but lost somewhat its solid predominance in 2017, due to a rough competition with unbelievable low day rates being the only decisive criterion.

RIG is my main investment in the offshore drilling class and I find the stock quite undervalued now, assuming that the contracting trend will continue at the same pace. This is why it is perhaps time to cautiously accumulate again for the long-term, depending on your risk appetite.

Today's news:

Today, According to OffshoreEnergyToday:

Australian oil and gas company Quadrant Energy has hired one of Transocean’s semi-submersible drilling rigs to drill the Phoenix South-3 well offshore Western Australia. Carnarvon Petroleum, Quadrant’s partner in the permit, informed on Tuesday that the contract to drill the Phoenix South-3 well has been executed with Transocean and that the GSF Development Driller-1 semi-submersible drilling rig will drill the well. The GSF Development Driller-1 is a sixth generation semi-submersible with dual rig activity. Currently, the well start window is between February 1 and April 1, 2018. The Phoenix South-3 well is being designed as a redrill of the Phoenix South-2 well that discovered gas and condensate at the top of the Caley interval. The Phoenix South-3 well is to be located within close proximity to the Phoenix South-2 well.

See WA-435-P where the Phoenix South-2 well -- operated by Quadrant Energy with 80% interest. The Phoenix South-2 appraisal well was spudded in late October 2016, with the Ocean Monarch semi-sub drilling rig and the operations were completed in January.

See WA-435-P where the Phoenix South-2 well -- operated by Quadrant Energy with 80% interest. The Phoenix South-3 well is located in exploration permit WA-435-P on the North West Shelf of Australia at a water depth of around 100 meters. It is approximately 160 kilometers northeast of Port Hedland and few kilometers east of the Phoenix South-2 oil discovery well.

Note: The Phoenix South-2 appraisal well was spudded in late October 2016, with the Ocean Monarch semi-sub (see image below) from Diamond Offshore (DO) and the operations were completed in January 2017.

I estimate that the drilling will take about 30 to 40 days to complete, with a day rate probably below $200k/d and I do not know about the mobilization cost which is consequent in this case.

This is a small contract with a backlog under $10 million in my opinion, however, it is important to note that Transocean is reporting a new contract in Australia, where the company had no semi-submersible actually operational. According to infieldRigs only four semi-submersibles are actually working in Australia.

Atwood Osprey ENSCO 5006 Ocean Apex Ocean Monarch

GSF Development Driller I (2005) rig present status:

Here is the most surprising element in my opinion. The semi-submersible is listed as "cold stacked" in Spain -- probably Las Palmas -- which is quite far from Australia.

Reactivating a cold stacked rig is a costly task, often requiring $50 million or more, and I am quite puzzled by Transocean strategy. This is perhaps an investment for the future presence of the company in Australia, with a new rig ready-to-be-contracted for the long-term? Without more information and details about the contract, it is hard to figure out what Transocean strategy is now.

Conclusion:

The offshore drilling industry is rapidly changing by necessity. The oil prices have forced the Industry to adapt to a new business environment with lower day rates often close to break-even level or even lower in some cases.

However, the offshore drilling market is well-known as a cyclical one, ups and downs will always affect the industry and it is not really a new issue. Just a matter of time and patience.

What is new is the way the industry reacts to the situation that turns out a real threat, potentially weakening the sector for years to come. Competition is harsher and the companies who want to survive must turn out more "creative" or "innovative".

