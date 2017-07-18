A Visual Summary Of One Crazy Overnight Session

All I can say to those trading in this environment is: "good luck."

Here is a visual tour of everything that unfolded in markets over the past 15 hours.

And boy was it worth it.

Listen, last night was one crazy ride.

Tuesday marked the second day in a row I've stayed up for the overnight session and before you go thinking that's just Heisenberg eccentricity at play, do note the following quote from former FX trader Richard Breslow's latest daily missive (full note here):

As an experiment, pull an all-nighter tonight and you'll be amazed to watch how commentators struggle with portraying the events as they happen.

Yes, "you'll be amazed" at what happens when markets are held hostage by headline-scanning algos.

"Poor liquidity conditions and massive block trading. Never has it been more obvious that relying solely on electronic trading has fundamentally altered how business is cleared," Breslow continued, adding that "algorithms and dark pools make it increasingly difficult to follow what's going on."

Let me just take you on a quick visual tour of all the things that transpired in the last 15 hours alone.

So just as I was finishing up the ribeye I cooked for dinner, iron ore suddenly spiked in Singapore, apparently in response to headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO):

Here's what that looked like on the Bloomie mobile app:

(Bloomberg)

Around the exact same time, Asian traders and the robots were trying to figure out what to make of the announcement that the GOP healthcare bill had died in the US after two more Republican senators came out in opposition to the legislation.

Ultimately the dollar got pounded, which added fuel to a euro rally that had already pushed the common currency to a near 14-month high:

About 10 minutes later (give or take), we got the RBA minutes.

The algos keyed on upbeat language about growth and the neutral rate and immediately pulled the trigger on the aussie (FXA). To quote one Asia-based trader, that "sent shorts scrambling to cover" resulting in a furious AUDUSD rally that eventually drove the aussie to a 15-month high.

Roughly five hours after that, we got the Riksbank minutes which suggested that despite the central bank removing their easing bias at the July 3 meeting, Sweden is in fact still worried about inflation.

The dovish read on that sent to the krona tumbling, leading directly to the following hilarious visual juxtaposition with the action we saw last week on the heels of a hot inflation print:

60 minutes later (literally), UK CPI disappointed, a development everyone promptly read as materially reducing the odds of a BoE rate hike and that, in turn, triggered a sharp slide in the pound (FXB):

And while all of this was going on, China was busy bailing out their version of the Nasdaq (the ChiNext), which fell 5% yesterday on what, in retrospect, everyone is calling 'Black Monday' (full visual summary here).

When I say "bailing out," I mean that in the most literal sense possible. Have a look at what happened in the afternoon session:

(Bloomberg)

As one Asia-based trader joked with me earlier this morning: "nope, no intervention there."

Again, all of that happened in the last 15 hours.

Those are your markets, folks.

Good luck.

