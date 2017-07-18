Buy Omega Healthcare Investors Into Its Ex-Dividend Date!

Investors can either trade the stock into its ex-dividend date or take advantage of lower entry points and hold it to receive the.

Historic analysis of the share price development (+back-testing) in the run up to the ex-dividend date shows how investors can generate superior returns.

Consistent dividend growth backed by strong and rising cash flows in an attractive industry paired with a staggering yield are key ingredients of stocks I love to own as a dividend growth investor. Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), a triple-net equity REIT, is one of these stocks offering all the above.

The company is profiting from the mega trend of aging populations as it supports nursing and senior living operators by providing capital and financing, has recently declared its 20th consecutive quarterly dividend increase.

By raising the dividend by 1 cent to $0.64 Omega's yield remains just shy of 8% and offers a very attractive risk/return income play. Such a high-yielding stock with a stellar dividend track record is expected to generate plenty of buying as the ex-dividend date approaches. Following is an analysis which is investigating this behavior and which shows how investors can benefit from this.

Let's get straight into the analysis!

I have analyzed how Omega's stock behaved throughout the last 56 ex-dividend dates, i.e. did it rise, did it fall and by how much. These 56 observations cover the period from October 2003 until April 2017.

The results have been grouped into 5 different categories which differentiate themselves in terms of how many trading days are left until the stock goes ex-dividend.

To make this more practical, let's illustrate this with an example by using Omega's most recent April 27, 2017, ex-dividend date.

Omega closed at $34.39 on April 26, 2017, right before its ex-dividend date. In the 30 trading days leading up to that ex-dividend date, the stock price closed at the following levels at different points in time:

30 trading days before ex-dividend date: $31.44

25 trading days before ex-dividend date: $31.71

20 trading days before ex-dividend date: $32.98

15 trading days before ex-dividend date: $33.62

10 trading days before ex-dividend date: $34.11

1 trading day before ex-dividend date: $34.39

Opening price on ex-dividend date: $33.86

This example is clearly textbook stuff as the stock gradually was bought into the ex-dividend date closing higher at every observation point. In total, if excluding taxes for that matter, the stock returned more than 9% over that full 30-day trading period.

Let's assume an investor purchased $975 of stock 30 trading days (on March 15, 2017) before the ex-dividend date and sold all of it at the opening price on the ex-dividend date (this entitles the investor to still receive the dividend). How does his return look like if we leave out transaction cost for the sake of simplicity (taxes are assumed to be 15% flat)?

Stock price appreciation : purchase of $975/$31.44 = 31 full shares which are sold at $33.86 = gross profit of $75 or 7.7%; net profit = $63.7 or 6.5%

: purchase of $975/$31.44 = 31 full shares which are sold at $33.86 = gross profit of $75 or 7.7%; net profit = $63.7 or 6.5% Dividend income: 31 full shares returned $19.53 in gross income or $16.60 in net income

Thus, over this very short time period, an investor would have earned around $80.37 or 8.2% in return. Not a bad return for roughly 1.5 months.

If we apply this methodology to the remaining 55 ex-dividend dates in the observation period, we end up with multiple horizontal bar charts as follows (I have excluded 2003-2005 from that chart to keep it somewhat readable):

Figure I: Breakdown of stock price appreciation in the run up to each ex-dividend date

As this looks more like a giant data spaghetti mess, let's have a look at the aggregated (= average) yearly results instead:

Figure II: Breakdown of average stock price appreciation in the run up to annually aggregated ex-dividend dates

Here we can see that, on average, the strategy clearly yields a positive return which is the higher the farther away the ex-dividend date is. This is particularly remarkable for the last three years as Omega's stock price has been virtually going nowhere in that period whereas this strategy has clearly yielded superior returns.

Omega goes ex-dividend on July 28, i.e. that there are 8 full trading days left. Moreover, the company will announce Q2/2017 earnings two days earlier.

OHI data by YCharts

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the Dividend Calendar Tool (make sure to follow instructions here). This handy dividend calendar view allows me to view the respective next ex-dividend dates. Here is a sample screenshot of how this looks like (showing expected dividend payments in July for my portfolio).

Investor takeaway

While it is not entirely clear whether this systematic and recurring buying into Omega's ex-dividend date is driven by Omega's high yield, by its consecutive quarterly dividend raises or by both, the results are very clear.

Buying Omega into the ex-dividend date has yielded superior returns purely based on stock performance. Investors not keen on the dividend could have sold the stock right before its ex-dividend date and realize the above depicted gross returns (Figure I + II). Factoring in taxes and transaction cost, the total return slightly diminishes but the overall strategy and big picture remains valid.

This strategy does not consider Omega's underlying business model and business performance and is assuming the historic ceterus paribus conditions to be applicable to the future as well.

The next question I would like to answer in a future article is what type of returns this strategy would have returned if one had executed that strategy four times every year and a) reinvested the proceeds into the next dividend cycle every time or b) hold onto the stock, collected the dividend every time and invested it along with the regular purchase into each new dividend cycle.

Do you find these results striking or is it what you had expected? Are you following that or a similar strategy already? Does it convince you or does it simplify too much by leaving out all the other factors that may or may not affect a stock price movement?

