Digital Realty Trust: The Merger, The Dividend, The Arbitrage

Shares of DLR and DFT are both currently trading at a good value to the dividends the combined company should pay in the future.

So, DLR and DFT are merging. Is that a good thing?

Back on June 9th Digital Realty Trust (DLR) announced it was merging with DuPont Fabros Technology (DFT) in an all-stock transaction. At the conference call announcing the merger, several slides in the presentation make the case that this is a good thing.

This first slide gives a general overview of the deal. My big takeaway from here was that each share of DFT would be exchanged for 0.545 shares of DLR and that this had an implied price of DFT shares of $64.32. The NPV of the dividends that I calculate each share of DFT will get after the merger is very close to the figure that DLR management gives as the implied price of the DFT shares.

This slide illustrates some of the advantages the merger will give DLR in several of its top areas. In Northern Virginia, the combined company will have 50% more locations, twice as much space and more than three times as much power while keeping occupancy at 97%. In Chicago, the merger will up the number of locations by 40%, space by about 50%, and power by more than double. And, it will increase the occupancy rate. Even Silicon Valley will add a new location, increase space by around 30%, and nearly double power.

This last slide gives some details on what I think is the best feature of the deal. For DLR, it gets a much bigger presence and increased capability to provide hyper-scale data centers for cloud providers. DFT gets the benefit of a larger company with a better credit rating to help it finance its hyper-scale data center projects.

Using my free Moody’s account, I see that Moody’s has affirmed DLR’s BBB rating and will be upgrading DFT’s debt to match if the transaction closes as it is now structured. DLR plans to issue new debt to pay off some of DFT's debt, so that should improve FFO down the line.

SA contributor Dividend Sensei also sees the merger as a good thing. The one potential drawback we both see is that core FFO per share will decrease by about 5 cents. This isn’t huge, and I think the better credit rating for DFT debt and the better scale the merged company will have will result in this short fall being quickly rectified. The dividend is well covered, and that doesn’t change with this small decrease in core FFO. With FFO around $6 a share, a decrease of just under 1% when the FFO payout ratio is in the 60% range will not affect the safety of the dividend. I think the addition of the DFT assets will likely increase the rate of FFO growth, but even if it doesn’t, I see no reason that dividend growth will slow.

So, if an investor wants to benefit from this merger, which stock is the better buy?

From a dividend perspective, buying either stock will give the investor the future dividend payments of DLR. So, one way to determine which stock is the better buy is to see which stock gives you a better price to buy that dividend stream.

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). So, first, I will calculate the NPV of the dividends the owner of one share of DFT will get by buying that share. Then, I will calculate the NPV of the dividends a buyer of one share of DLR will get. By comparing each of those values to the price of the shares at the close on Friday, I can see which purchase will give the best value.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for five or more years), I see that that DLR’s current dividend is $3.72 a year and that the lowest value of the 3, 5 and 10-year DGRs is 4.1%. Given that the estimate of EPS growth for the next five years is far higher than that and that the rate of the last dividend increase was also greater, I think that is a reasonably conservative rate to project for the next five years of dividend increases. I will also use 3% as the terminal dividend growth rate. Since each share of DFT will be converted to 0.545 shares of DLR, I will divide the DLR dividend by that value to yield a dividend of $2.0274 for DFT.

Using the DFT-based parameters, I calculate that the NPV of future dividends from a single share of DFT stock is $64.56. I round this value up to the next dollar amount to get my buy price of $65. Friday, DFT closed at $60.58. Dividing my buy price of $65 by the Friday close, I get a ratio of 1.073. That means, for every dollar invested, buying DFT stock, the investor will get $1.073 of NPV of dividends. If I use the actual NPV of the dividends instead of my buy price, the ratio is 1.066.

DLR closed Friday at $112.43. Dividing my buy price of $119 by Friday’s close, I get a ratio of 1.058. So, that means that for every dollar invested in DLR, the investor will get $1.058 of NPV of future dividend payments. If I use the actual NPV of the dividends instead of my buy price, the ratio is 1.054.

Based on the ratio of NPV to share price, in the long run, it works out to be slightly better to buy shares of DFT than to buy shares of DLR.

Another way to look at things is to compare the price of a share of DLR by either purchasing shares of DFT or buying DLR directly. With DFT trading at $60.58, you could divide that by the number of DLR shares that will produce, 0.545, which would give you a price of $111.16 which is lower than the price of DLR shares at the close on Friday.

The most recent ex-div date for DLR and DFT passed at the end of June. So, if the merger happens before September, no benefit will accrue to either stock from a dividend payment. If another dividend payment does go through, the $0.50 of DFT compared to the $0.93 for DLR won’t make enough of a difference to make DLR the better purchase now.

Conclusion

The merger of DLR and DFT looks like a good deal to me. DFT shareholders will get a better dividend and better credit ratings, DLR investors will get more exposure to the hyper-scale market of cloud providers. Right now, with the relative pricing of each stock, a good way to benefit from the merger is to buy DFT shares. While both companies are priced at a value to the future dividend payments of the combined company, DFT sells for a little better value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.